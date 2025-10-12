The Art Of Being A Genius: 8 Simple Habits Of Natural Geniuses

We've gotten genius all wrong. Somewhere along the way, we convinced ourselves that genius belongs to a rare few. But what if genius isn't about being born extraordinary? What if it's simply about adopting the right habits?

When we study those who've left remarkable legacies behind, something fascinating reveals itself: patterns. How we think and perceive the world is the most significant contributor to our behavior. When we understand the mental habits that defined history's most brilliant minds, we gain access to a blueprint we can follow ourselves.

Here are 8 simple habits of natural geniuses:

1. They trust the process

The relentlessly productive, prolific, and determined professionals of the past were concerned less about self-belief. This sounds like heresy to many who listen to the gurus about relying on ‘belief’ without thinking about what this really means.

The genius greats had a belief because it arose naturally out of sticking to the system they designed that worked for them. While skepticism toward authority is common, research also shows that people with higher intelligence tend to be more trusting of others in a more generalized sense.

Studies suggest intelligent individuals are better equipped to evaluate a person's trustworthiness and make more selective judgments about who to trust. They are also more likely to be norm-abiding and behave less selfishly in strategic social situations, which in turn fosters a reciprocal sense of trust within their social circles.

2. The have embraced their strange

It’s near impossible to make a dent in the world with your unique products, skills, and talents if you can’t embrace the idea of looking weird. The best artists and game-changers felt strange every step of the way. They found a way to love it, not run from it. The world later thanked them for staying their course.

Adults who have spent years trying to suppress their differences may feel they are still the oddball from childhood. One 2010 study explained that the process of embracing their uniqueness involves a conscious shift in self-perception, moving past outdated and negative ideas about their identity.

3. They stay calm under pressure

Pressure is inevitable and is the reason most people don’t last. But lasting is vital if you want to make an impact with anything you do. When pressure shows up, as it will, the greats have developed the muscle of remaining calm. They even found a way to be energized in the heat of pressure. Not all stress is bad stress — use it.

Research also shows that maintaining calmness allows for enhanced focus and productivity and stronger interpersonal skills. Stress and anxiety can negatively impact several aspects of your health, including your immune system, cardiovascular health, and mood. Staying calm helps to fend off stress and maintain better overall health.

4. They have constructive use of their ego

That deep need in us to prove ourselves is valuable. It’s not to be sniffed at. The ego only weakens us if we allow it to diminish our sense of worth. Geniuses are rarely not serving themselves in some way. You can think abundantly.

Do what you do to help others, but help yourself, too. Be selfish in the sense that your pride can energize you. Have something to prove. Do it from a place of abundance, and you will be sparking flames.

5. They assume greatness

Some people plod along, waiting for approval, permission, and the accolades of fame to come to them after grafting in the dark. The true greats assumed greatness long before they were recognized for their contributions. Is that arrogant? Arrogance is nothing but a label. Be who you need to be upfront, and you will be that. This is free diesel fuel.

Psychologists view talent as a package of personal characteristics that accelerates the acquisition of expertise. Some individuals demonstrate such rapid learning that they may recognize their unusual capacity long before society does.

6. They are intrinsically motivated

People who built remarkable things, requiring them to show up day after day, rain or shine, weren’t reliant on cheerleaders. They sat at their desks when all they felt was a thudding emptiness in their chests, just as they showed up high on life.

It doesn’t matter what’s happening in your surroundings. To get to genius-level, you need to follow your system and motivate yourself to act, even if you don’t feel like it.

7. They're wired to find every little edge available

Those on a path of extraordinary know they are on a mission that requires above-average sustenance and attention to detail. They are building something no one has seen before, and as such, they continually look for every edge, every little advantage that will elevate their work.

They don’t entertain the thinking of the masses to do 'just enough' so they can slide out of work at 5 pm sharp on a Friday. They approach their craft relentlessly, making most average folks break out in a sweat.

8. They are momentum-driven

It may have taken time to realize it, but every game-changing genius eventually discovers their success is tied closely to momentum. Momentum is about building on the energy already in motion, whether through previous wins or the looseness from having written several days in a row.

They know everything starts slowly, like pushing a heavy cart along a dirt path. Momentum is vital because it means more is achieved with less energy. The more momentum acquired, the higher you soar above the struggling general population.

Alex Mathers is a writer and coach who helps you build a money-making personal brand with your knowledge and skills while staying mentally resilient. He's the author of the Mastery Den newsletter, which helps people triple their productivity.

