The Art Of Being Genuine: 5 Simple Habits Of Naturally Genuine People

You want to know how to be yourself and be more genuine. After all, nothing is more draining than trying to be someone or something you’re not.

If you’re forcing yourself to fit into an unrealistic image because you think that’s what your family, friends, significant other, or colleagues expect, you’re going to burn out fast. Embrace the real you and learn how to love yourself, and you will break through the concrete barrier.

Genuineness is a word that you may be sick of hearing. Yet, it’s a really strong concept wrapped into one single word. That one word describes the level of honesty and truthfulness you have with yourself.

If you are truly your genuine self, your true personality will shine through in every aspect of your life, and you will find happiness. When you are genuine, people will notice a shift in you, a grounded quality, and they will feel the difference. So, how do you become your genuine self?

Here are 5 simple habits of naturally genuine people:

1. They identify their core values

Being genuine starts with knowing who you are. Knowing your core values is the cornerstone of stepping into your most genuine self. Ask yourself: What is most important to you? How will you express that in your relationships, family life, at work, and in the business world? They inform all of your decisions, from your work to your partner, to the house you buy, and to how you raise your children.

Incorporating these values into your life will attract the people and situations that are heartfelt.

2. They find their voice

PeopleImages / Shutterstock

Geneuinely happy people use their voices. Finding one’s voice doesn’t only pertain to using one's actual vocal cords or learning how to sound smart. There’s an unmistakable power in knowing and being your real self.

Genuine people possess a stable sense of self-worth that is not dependent on external validation. A 2021 study explained that this allows them to express their thoughts and feelings without the fear of judgment that often inhibits others from finding their voice.

3. They are direct

Another aspect of finding your voice to tap into your genuine self is to speak your truth. This may mean pushing out of your comfort zone. Genuine sharing is the goal, not being insensitive, critical, or aggressive just for the sake of being direct. There’s no advantage to hurting people's feelings.

Their strong sense of self is not driven by a need for external approval. This makes them less prone to passive-aggressive or manipulative communication tactics. Research shows that they can express their opinions assertively and stand by their convictions, even when unpopular.

4. They feel comfortable in their own skin

This concept is about confidence and learning how to be happy with yourself. Confidence is the cornerstone of success.

Yet, being confident is hard one for many people. It’s often the feeling of not being good enough. When I was younger, I was an extremely shy and introverted person. I felt awkward and sometimes invisible.

When I really began to accept and love myself and feel good in my skin, my confidence started to shift. Once you understand and accept your real self, you get comfortable with it.

Don’t think you have to be something you’re not. Try something easy, like only wearing clothing you feel comfortable in. This is an outer measurement, but it’s a great start to feel good physically throughout the day.

Do what feels easy and natural. Loving who you are and showing it to the world will land you success.

Living ingenuinely is an exhausting process that creates internal conflict and anxiety, one study argued. Genuine people, by contrast, feel less stress because they are free from the pressure of keeping up appearances.

5. They conserve their energy and protect their time

ViDI Studio / Shutterstock

When you are overwhelmed with to-dos and obligations, you may not be able to tune into your genuine self. We are bombarded with offers and emails coming at you.

Your to-do list continues to grow and can be distracting and cause unnecessary anxiety. Filter the whirlwind of advice coming at you online and minimize the bombardment:

Set up boundaries on computer time

Develop a set-in-stone morning routine

Take the time to find the real you. Someone you like and want to hang out with

If you are in transition or setback and want to find love and feel confident about yourself, discovering your genuine self is the key to success in moving through difficult challenges in life.

Jacqueline Neuwirth is a Certified Life Coach, CPCC, and Master Neurolinguistic Programming Practitioner. She helps people find love, heal from toxic relationships, boost confidence, and improve relationships.