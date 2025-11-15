The Art Of Being A Decent Person: 7 Simple Habits Of Genuinely Decent People

In a world obsessed with achievement and self-promotion, the quiet act of simply being a decent human being can feel almost radical. Yet decency, the kind that doesn't need applause or a social media post about it, is what makes relationships work and communities thrive.

Genuinely decent people share a few key habits that set them apart. These habits aren't complicated, but they do require awareness and heart, and practicing them can change the way you operate in an often cruel world, and how the world responds to you.

The art of being a decent person: 7 simple habits of naturally decent people:

1. They offer help before being asked

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A via Shutterstock

A genuinely decent person will jump in and help without asking, says psychotherapist Christina Steinorth-Powell. The second part is that they know how to read the room, so when they offer help, they don't come off as overbearing.

It's not hard to spot a genuinely decent person. Just go to any grocery store and watch people. The person who helps the older customer get a cart when they stick together — that's a good person. The person who sees a shorter person struggling to get something off a higher shelf and jumps in to grab it for them — that's a good person. A good person notices when someone is struggling and helps almost instinctively without looking for a thank you or fanfare.

Advertisement

2. They admit when they're wrong

Prostock-studio via Shutterstock

Therapist Dr. Gloria Brame, Ph.D., knows that a decent person has no problem admitting when they are wrong or making a genuine apology. They don't turn it on the other person by saying, "I'm sorry you felt hurt," instead of accepting responsibility for their role.

Decent people believe in treating others with patience and a measure of kindness. When they realize they have done wrong, they try to make amends for it with the person or people they hurt. It's one of the clearest markers of emotional maturity and moral integrity.

Why does this matter so much? Because decent people understand that being right isn't more important than being kind, and relationships require accountability. They realize everyone screws up sometimes, but what separates them from toxic adults is a willingness to repair the damage rather than defend their ego.

This habit builds trust, deepens connections, and shows that someone values the relationship more than their pride. That's the foundation of decency in action.

Advertisement

3. They choose growth over self-pity

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A via Shutterstock

The way a person faces bad luck says much about their decency. Most people's first response to adversity is "Why me?" explains life coach Judy Helm Wright. We may question whether we did something to deserve this punishment or trouble. We may feel resentment for others who are not suffering and question why trouble did not choose them. We may even add up all the bad, selfish, and dishonest things a certain friend or acquaintance has done and yet still has good health and a big bank account.

Bad luck is described as an unforeseen occurrence, happenstance, and yet good luck is described as prosperity, wealth, windfall, success, advantage, profit and triumph, happiness, and blessings. It is often by luck that the opportunities for growth and development come to us. When we take the chance to grow through loss, grief, and adversity, we will become stronger and more resilient.

Advertisement

4. They know what they stand for

Jacob Lund via Shutterstock

The reason core beliefs are so important to the concept of decency is that, as fundamental beliefs, they influence your decisions in all aspects of your life, points out relationship coach Amy Schoen. By knowing yourself well and consciously living by your own core values, you will learn to set clear boundaries.

You will know what you stand for, and no amount of hoping that someone else will change will make you abandon your values. The amazing thing is that, while you are busy getting in touch with your values, you're actually strengthening your self-love. You’ll feel more empowered.

Advertisement

5. They honor their commitments, big or small

oneinchpunch via Shutterstock

To be seen as a decent person, career coach Gretchen Hydo recommends that if you say you are going to do something, do it. If you make plans with someone, be there.

Seeing things through is the trademark of a trustworthy person. If you let people down and don't keep your word, people are going to stop relying on you and probably stop talking to you altogether. No one wants to be friends with someone who continuously lets them down and flakes on their plans.

Advertisement

6. They live in the present, not the past

simona pilolla 2 via Shutterstock

Personal development coach Louise Armstrong says those who are decent know the past really is the past, and when we can leave it there, we become more open to acceptance. It's a deeply healing experience in itself, where you stop trying to change situations.

We find it hard to let go of the past because we feel it is really part of us, but remind yourself that, at that very moment, you did the very best you could with the tools you had at the time. Keep what you have learned from the event, and let go of everything else.

Advertisement

7. They let people show up for them

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A via Shutterstock

Whether we like it or not, advises life coach Moira Hutchison, all of us could benefit from time to time by accepting a hand from another human being, especially from the smiling faces of close friends and family.

If you're full of confidence and seem to always do everything right, people can easily put you on a pedestal. However, when you request aid from others, they realize that even someone like you falters once in a while as you're trying to carve a path through life. This is inspirational.

Will Curtis is YourTango's expert editor. Will has over 14 years of experience as an editor covering relationships, spirituality, and human interest topics.