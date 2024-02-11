9 Tiny Habits Of People Everyone Wants To Be Around

How to be the person everyone trusts with their secrets.
By Gretchen Hydo
Trust is a fundamental cornerstone of successful relationships. It creates stability, transparency, and respect. It is a character trait that people value and look for in others. It is synonymous with integrity, honor, and fairness.
Are you trustworthy? Do you trust yourself? Being a trustworthy person doesn’t just happen. It takes commitment, dedication, and a choice of living an honest life. To trust yourself and to be trusted by others, you have to be accountable in all areas of your life. If you are human, you know as well as I do that this can sometimes be a challenge. Here are 9 tips to help you become a trustworthy person and earn the trust of others.
Here are 9 tiny ways to become the person everyone wants to be around:
1. Keep your commitment in word and deed
If you say you are going to do something, do it. If you make plans with someone, be there. Seeing things through is the trademark of a trustworthy person. If you let people down and don't keep your word, people are going to stop relying on you and probably stop talking to you altogether. No one wants to be friends with someone who continuously lets them down and flakes on their plans.
2. Be honest
Even when the outcome will not be in your favor, tell the truth. This shows you have good character, which builds trust.
3. Be transparent
When you make a mistake, admit it. This shows that you can take responsibility for your actions without blaming others.
4. Be on time
When you are late, you are showing people that you don’t value them or their time. You are also showing that you have a hard time keeping your commitments.
5. Keep confidences
If someone has told you something, it is because they trust you. Do not share this information with others. Guard the person’s business carefully.
6. Don’t gossip
Talking negatively about others behind their backs erodes trust. Remember, if people gossip with you, they will gossip about you.
7. Apologize
If you have done something wrong, admit it quickly and ask what you can do to make it right.
8. Be predictable
Don’t let your emotions get the best of you. Be the person who is steady in the room.
9. Set the tone
Your attitude will cause a ripple effect on others. Make sure that the ripple effect is positive. Trusting yourself and others takes time. I encourage you to choose one or two of these tips to put into practice this week. As you change, so will your relationships, including the one you have with yourself.
