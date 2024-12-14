Being A Good Person Made Me A Worse Human Being — 'I Wasn't Serving Soup To Help Anyone'

Beyond good and evil

These days, I live in a different world. I code for a living, have a roof over my head, and could probably pass for good again if I tried. But I won’t. Last week, I found myself in that same shelter where I’d once offered soup. Not as a client this time, but not as a savior either. I was there to fix their database system. As I worked, a new resident caught my eye — wearing an expensive watch, clearly still in shock at where he’d landed.

I recognized that look — the desperate need to prove he wasn’t like the others, that he was still good. I saw him straightening chairs, picking up trash, and performing his version of the dance I’d once known so well. After my work was done, I sat next to him. Didn’t offer advice or platitudes about hitting bottom or finding God. Just sat there, two human beings in the ruins of what we’d once thought defined us.

Finally, he spoke. “I used to be —”

“I know,” I interrupted. “Me too. But we’re something better now.”

“What’s that?”

“Real.”

Being human means embracing the darkness along with the light, the selfishness along with the generosity, the capacity for both cruelty and kindness that lives in each of us. It means understanding that true connection doesn’t come from being good — it comes from being genuine.

I’m not a good person anymore. I’m something far more valuable: a real one. And in that reality — messy, complicated, and true — I’ve found a kind of peace that goodness never gave me.

