The Art Of Being Clever: 8 Simple Ways To Make Someone Laugh

If you can learn how to make a woman laugh with you, you’re one step closer to falling in love. Don’t take my word for it, though — even researchers investigating long-term relationships concluded that couples who laugh together, stay together, and have higher-quality relationships as a result.

That’s because laughing encourages us to open up and become more trusting of the people we do it with. If someone laughs with you often, they come to associate you with feelings of joy and happiness, and will want to spend more time in your presence.

Women love a guy who can make them laugh. You don’t have to be the funniest, most intelligent, best-looking, or most romantic person in the world, but if you can get a laugh out of the woman you’re talking to, you'll have more success.

If you’ve got a big date coming up, want to get a female friend to fall for you, or are just looking to improve your relationships, you’ll want to use humor and laughter to break down any barriers that are inhibiting your closeness.

Here are 8 simple ways to make someone laugh:

1. First, relax

If you’re reading this, it’s possible you’re already overthinking things. Being yourself is the key to finding the right match for you, so let’s not try too hard to be a stand-up comedian mid-date. Trying too hard to be funny is almost always not funny.

You want her to feel at ease to open up and get giggling. Show her you’re a fun, laid-back person through eye contact, smiling, and relaxed body language. If you’re stiff and not enjoying yourself, there’s very little chance she’ll be laughing.

2. Be confident, but not cocky

Trusting in yourself is the only way to get what you want from life. Believe that you can get her laughing, and you probably will. A study published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology found that the successful use of humor signals confidence and competence, which actually increases the joke teller's status in the eyes of others. Even telling jokes that don't land still signals confidence to those around you. Smooth, effortless delivery adds to any joke because people pick up on that self-assured energy.

Women are attracted to a good vibe, so if you exude confidence, she’ll enjoy your company more. Smooth, effortless delivery will add to any joke. Nothing ruins humor like coming across as too awkward or nervous. You want her laughing with you, not at you. If you're feeling shy, make that part of the joke. Being accepting of yourself and others will help you, too.

3. Play to your strengths

Everyone has their own sense of humor, so channel yours. Maybe impressions or hilarious one-liners are your thing? Maybe you have a sharp wit or do better with physical humor? Think about the things you do that crack up your friends, or just ask them yourself. You want to deliver humor that’s true to you so she can get a good sense of your personality.

4. Share a funny anecdote

Arming yourself with a repertoire of hilarious anecdotes will help you thread humor into the conversation without it seeming too staged. If she asks you about your school days, think back on a fun memory from those times, or share a hilarious moment that happened between you and your friends.

Research published in 2016 found that couples who laugh together feel more connected, more similar to each other, and more supported. Sharing a hilarious memory from your past or reminiscing about something funny that happened between the two of you creates that kind of shared laughter, the kind that makes someone feel like they really know you.

Without spending the entire time talking about memories that don’t involve her, you want to convey that you’re a fun person who makes the most out of life. If you guys have funny memories together, reminisce on your hilarious moments or remind her of a funny conversation you shared.

5. Point out something humorous

If the conversation is beginning to fall flat, it helps to point out funny things that could be happening all around you. Tell her the funny statement you just overheard from the table behind you, or point out the strange decor in the surrounding venue. Throw in the occasional observation to keep the giggles coming, but avoid appearing critical of passersby or making it look like you're more interested in the outside world than her.

6. Don't be afraid to laugh at yourself

Self-deprecation lets her know you don’t take yourself too seriously and can laugh at your own faults. It will make her feel more confident to joke about herself with you. Self-deprecating humor, when used well, helps establish trust and create a connection because it signals vulnerability. As Harvard psychologist Natalie Dattilo explains, people who can poke fun at themselves come across as humble, self-aware, and likable because they're not taking themselves too seriously.

You can even use this to laugh your way out of awkward moments when you’re together. Joke about your outfit if you show up in the wrong dress code, or poke fun at your lack of coordination if you trip while walking together.

7. Gently tease them

If you’ve successfully opened the conversation up to gentle chiding by poking fun at yourself, you may be able to get some laughs by playfully joking with her. Playful teasing creates mutual amusement and actually strengthens social bonds. A study published in the Journal of Nonverbal Behavior found that gentle teasing is one of the key ways people signal romantic attraction. You want teasing that's clearly lighthearted and affectionate, not anything that could come across as mean-spirited.

Obviously, you don’t want to go forfull-blown mocking, which is just rude, but you can always make some light-hearted jokes targeted at her by telling her she dressed too well and is trying to show you up, or joke that she can’t get away with being the funny one and the good-looking one at the same time anymore.

8. Keep it light

While conversing about serious topics can help you grow closer and more comfortable with each other, if it’s laughter you’re looking for, steer clear of sensitive issues. If things do veer away from the hilarious chat you’d envisioned, throw out some absurd “Would you rather?” questions or tell a memorized joke. Unless you know her well enough to know her humor, don’t make vulgar or controversial jokes. And definitely avoid poking too much fun at her insecurities or laughing at her expense.

