The Art Of Appreciating A Funny Woman: 10 Reasons She’ll Be Your Favorite Person Ever

A sense of humor has long been heralded as a desirable trait in men when it comes to dating, often sitting at the top of the characteristics women want in a partner. Men, on the other hand, generally don't say things about prospective girlfriends, like, "She could be short, fat, and bald. I don't really care, as long as she has a sense of humor." But there are plenty of reasons men should be looking for funny women to pair up with. Here are 10 reasons I recommend everyone date a funny lady.

1. Because she's funny

I mean, obviously. Funny people know how to say the right thing at the right time — or the wrong thing at the wrong time, in the best way. We can get a laugh in the worst moments and make stressful situations fun. I own the dance floor at weddings and can make people snort at funerals.

According to licensed psychologist Dr. Alicia H. Clark, laughter serves as a powerful emotional release that helps manage stress and build resilience. It's "as powerful an emotional release as crying is in its cascade of biological helpfulness," offering distracting benefits that can be a strong catalyst for coping and managing anxiety.

2. Because she's a deep thinker

No matter how silly the joke, underneath it lies a very serious mind. The funniest women are incredibly keen observers who are great at analyzing what's going on around them.

So your conversations with a funny woman will not only be hilarious but also enlightening. At least about the basics, like bodily functions and food. I don't mean we'd talk about bodily functions and food at the same time. (Actually, yeah, probably.)

Research shows that humor processing is a complex cognitive task that requires both intellectual and emotional abilities. The cognitive element of humor involves understanding inconsistencies between punchlines and expectations, which activates brain regions associated with cognitive functions like social perception.

3. Because she can relate to your anxieties and insecurities

If you ever want to feel better about yourself, listen to a funny woman talk about how badly she feels about herself. Not only will you feel better, she'll feel better, too, because if there's one thing funny women love to do, it's talk.

That's why mimes aren't considered comics. Because they're silent. And because there's nothing funny about being trapped in an invisible box. It's horrible, in fact. I mean, we're all in cages yearning to break free, amiright?

Licensed therapist Leigh Norén identifies "humor intimacy" as one of the key ways couples can connect. This includes laughing together, sharing inside jokes, and enjoying the fun side of life together.

4. Because often, her friends are funny and smart, too

You'll never get bored hanging out with funny girls who have endless stories to tell. Also, a bonus if you like to hang out in bars and clubs that serve the kind of food that inspires jokes about bodily functions (see #2).

Research on friendship formation shows that similarity breeds connection, where people are drawn to others who share their characteristics, creating naturally compatible social networks. When friendship pairs were tracked over time, they found that friends' use of connected humor became aligned, suggesting that humor styles naturally merge in close friendships.

5. Because she doesn't embarrass easily

I'm a comedian in real life, which means I have talked into a microphone loudly and proudly about the kinds of things most people whisper about, and I take life's awkward moments in stride.

Like the time I fell into the gap between the subway train and the platform and almost lost my leg, but got saved by a stranger who pulled me up by my bra. Or the time I flirted with the doctor before he gave me a colonoscopy. (He flirted with me after, too. What does that say about how beautiful I am on the inside, huh?)

People with a strong sense of humor possess a remarkable ability to bounce back from awkward moments without shame spiraling into the abyss. Career and life management consultant Dr. Ruth Schimel explains that humor can be used to assert yourself with confidence, reduce stress by creating distance from discomfort, and demonstrate resilience when recovering from difficult situations.

6. Because she lives for the story

If a sense of adventure is what excites you, then step right up! Comedians can always tell when some interesting stuff is about to go down and know how to follow the action. That's not just because we love telling stories, we also love living a story!

It's an exhilarating feeling to know you're really alive and in the moment, even if that means you find yourself in a club in Scotland filled with loud, toothless, aging gay men wearing pantless chaps, fighting to shut them up while you throw yourself into a split and start freestyle rapping. Hey, I won them over in the end!

People who use benevolent humor share the capacity to be fully present in the moment with an open, accepting, and friendly attitude toward their experiences, suggesting that funny people are genuinely engaged in living them, research on humor and mindfulness has found. This openness is associated with increased creativity, adaptability, and a tendency to seek out new experiences and sensations that differ from established preferences.

8. Because she knows how to party

It's no secret that comedians are legendary partiers. But it's not just because some of us are terrible drunks. It's because we love to have fun and make fun of other people. And because some of us are also terrible addicts.

Professional comedians score notably high on both extraversion and openness to experience, which are personality traits consistently linked to social engagement and the ability to connect with diverse groups. Studies demonstrate that shared laughter functions as a powerful social bonding mechanism, with people who laugh together during social interactions reporting greater enjoyment, intimacy, and positive emotions in subsequent encounters.

9. Because she likes movies about dumb stuff

Afraid a girly girl won't want to watch frat humor with you? Don't worry. We love to laugh at broad comedy as much as we love to cry at movies for broads. Fortunately, Bridesmaids and The Heat fall into both categories, and I'm pretty sure you'd love those flicks, too.

Studies reveal that women are more likely than men to enjoy nonsensical humor structures, which explains why a funny woman won't turn her nose up at juvenile antics. The ability to crack up at broad physical comedy one night and appreciate clever wordplay the next is simply having a well-rounded sense of humor that doesn't take itself too seriously.

10. Because she won't suffocate you by wanting to hang out every single night

Dating a person with their own life and interests is key to maintaining a healthy relationship (and your own life and interests!). Of course, I'd love for you to come to my comedy shows, but you don't have to be there every single time. Thankfully, I've got an adoring audience of strangers who also need my love and care.

But, to answer your question, and to let you know what the one con of dating a funny lady is: Yes, you will end up in my act.

That's also the downside of dating any comedian. As long as you're not a jerk, you've got nothing to worry about! NO PRESSURE. (If your funny girl isn't a comedian, replace "act" with "conversations with her BFFs where she does act-outs of your annoying habits." But don't worry, baby, you're perfect.)

Healthy independence means both partners are free to address their needs and goals as individuals, and for relationships to be balanced, partners must feel acceptably independent to pursue their particular hopes and dreams without feeling controlled. Relationship experts emphasize that healthy relationships thrive on a balance of connection and autonomy, noting that the unrealistic expectation that a partner should meet all needs all the time places undue pressure on one person.

7. They love surprises

You thought I forgot number seven, didn't you? Well, I did. But through the magic of improvisation and the rule that there are no mistakes, here we are. Imagine how fun I would be popping up behind you on a date, going, "Did you forget me?! Here I am! Lucky number 7! Woo!"

Licensed therapist Stuart Fensterheim points out that playfulness and spontaneity keep relationships interesting and alive, noting that these qualities allow couples to bring new energy to their connection. This improvisational spirit also translates into psychological flexibility, which leads to stronger relationships and greater satisfaction.

In closing, funny women may be just like regular women with slightly more body hair, but we are also really grateful for free entertainment. So don't skip over the next funny woman's profile you come across while you're online dating, looking for Mrs. Right. Most of us distrust the notion of marriage because we come from broken homes, so we'll save you lots of money on diamonds. Call me!

Just kidding, you don't have my number. Or do you? It's in your pocket.

Carolyn Castiglia is a comedian, television personality, and writer. She has made many memorable cameos on cable networks, including VH1, MTV, Comedy Central, Food, and more.