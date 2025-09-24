5 Ways A Solid Sense Of Humor Can Dramatically Transform Your Health

The best, and cheapest, medicine out there is a good laugh.

Last updated on Sep 24, 2025

People Who Can Maintain A Sense Of Humor Even When Going Through Immense Pain Unlock These Incredible Health Perks Brooke Balentine | Unsplash
Advertisement

Life can be difficult, discouraging, and overwhelming, and full of situations with which you don't know where to turn or who can help. Days that are filled with unexpected twists and turns leave you wondering when happiness and joy are coming your way. Conversations and situations that are out of your control make your head spin.

Yes, I get it, those days are real, and you may have them more than you want. How often do you wish you could change your mindset and not feel bogged down all the time? Good news, now you can! And with the best and cheapest medicine there: laughter.

Advertisement

Life is all about balance. When we are pessimistic, we tend to view life as heavy and troublesome. It is therefore of the highest importance to have fun and play in your life because that brings positive energy, which in turn gives you the ability to find solutions to your problems.

It is all in the perspective you have towards a situation or emotion you face, and you have the power to change yours. There are different ways you can accomplish changing your attitude: going for coaching, talking to a friend, or even getting therapy.

But the easiest way to know how to be happy, lighten up, and create a positive attitude is through laughing. Yes, go ahead and laugh about this answer.

Advertisement

Here are five ways a solid sense of humor can dramatically transform your health:

1. Laughing changes your posture

Your muscles relax, your face opens up, and all of a sudden, you become and embody a person who is approachable, fun, and positive. Others will gravitate to that. Don't be surprised when you end up with more friends and people who want to hang out with you.

Body language is a huge part of human communication, and a laughing face represents a non-threatening approach. One study explained that laughter and smiling can be used as a conscious or subconscious tactic to de-escalate tension.

RELATED: 7 Amazing Things That Happen To You And Your Body When You Laugh

2. Laughing connects people

woman with a sense of humor as it helps her connect with people Pheelings media / Shutterstock

Advertisement

Friends usually have the same sense of humor because laughing together is a huge part of a friendship. If you can't laugh together, how can you support each other in distress? Laughter is the greatest tool to survive the most horrible situations; therefore, you need a partner in crime who can laugh about the same things. 

According to one study, shared jokes and humor act as social glue, strengthening bonds and increasing feelings of connection. For couples, it is a predictor of higher relationship satisfaction and longevity.

RELATED: People With This Type Of Humor Are More Intelligent, According To Research

3. Laughing is contagious

When you smile, somebody else will smile back at you. Now, you've started a chain reaction of happy people everywhere. As the saying goes: Be the change you want to see.

Advertisement

This ripple effect of positivity extends far beyond the initial exchange. Research shows that when we witness genuine laughter and joy, our brains automatically mirror those emotions through specialized neurons that help us unconsciously sync with others' emotional states.

4. Laughing makes you feel alive

woman who has a solid sense of humor as it makes her feel alive Ground Picture / Shutterstock

When you laugh a lot, you feel that you can conquer the world and that the world is your playground. Your energy is light, and you get the feeling that you are as free as a bird. Wow, what a great day to be alive!

Advertisement

Your stress hormones plummet while your immune system gets a boost, and suddenly everything that felt overwhelming feels manageable. It's as if laughter acts as a reset button for your entire system, washing away tension and replacing it with a sense of hope.

RELATED: What the Laughing Philosopher Can Teach You About Finding Happiness

5. Laughing is a great stress reliever

When in a difficult, traumatic situation, find something to laugh about. This will relieve the tension and the dark outlook on life. Even if it is just for a moment in time, your body gets the message, all is okay, we can do this together.

When you are dealing with stress, grief, or trauma, I understand that it is not always easy to laugh. But really try to find ways to laugh or smile every day.

Advertisement
More for You:
3 Things People Immediately Judge You On When You First Meet Them
5 Immediate Signs Of A Toxic, Passive-Aggressive Person
11 Subtle Signs Of A Woman Who Has Been Through A Lot In Life
11 Things Smart People Find Relaxing That Normal People Can't Stand

Great resources are YouTube clips, comedy movies, or maybe just observing your neighbors. Just find something that tickles your funny bone and share that with a partner or friend. You will experience that life is full of possibilities and joy, even when you have to really look for it.

Bring balance into your life, be serious when you have to, but for the rest: play, be funny, laugh, and have a blast because your time on this planet is limited, so make the best of it.    

RELATED: People Who Actually Enjoy Dark Humor Usually Share These 3 Powerful Traits

Advertisement

Ellen Nyland is a Certified Professional Co-Active Coach (CPCC) trained by Coaching Training Institute in San Rafael in California, since 2008, and the author of Life is Great Even When it Sucks.

Related Stories From YourTango:
If A Man Says Any Of These 11 Things To His Coworkers, He's Secretly Miserable At Home
The Art Of Positivity: 10 Simple Habits Of Naturally Positive People
The Art Of Being A Peaceful Person: 6 Simple Habits Of Naturally Peaceful People
Loading...