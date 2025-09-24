5 Ways A Solid Sense Of Humor Can Dramatically Transform Your Health

Life can be difficult, discouraging, and overwhelming, and full of situations with which you don't know where to turn or who can help. Days that are filled with unexpected twists and turns leave you wondering when happiness and joy are coming your way. Conversations and situations that are out of your control make your head spin.

Yes, I get it, those days are real, and you may have them more than you want. How often do you wish you could change your mindset and not feel bogged down all the time? Good news, now you can! And with the best and cheapest medicine there: laughter.

Advertisement

Life is all about balance. When we are pessimistic, we tend to view life as heavy and troublesome. It is therefore of the highest importance to have fun and play in your life because that brings positive energy, which in turn gives you the ability to find solutions to your problems.

It is all in the perspective you have towards a situation or emotion you face, and you have the power to change yours. There are different ways you can accomplish changing your attitude: going for coaching, talking to a friend, or even getting therapy.

But the easiest way to know how to be happy, lighten up, and create a positive attitude is through laughing. Yes, go ahead and laugh about this answer.

Advertisement

Here are five ways a solid sense of humor can dramatically transform your health:

1. Laughing changes your posture

Your muscles relax, your face opens up, and all of a sudden, you become and embody a person who is approachable, fun, and positive. Others will gravitate to that. Don't be surprised when you end up with more friends and people who want to hang out with you. Body language is a huge part of human communication, and a laughing face represents a non-threatening approach. One study explained that laughter and smiling can be used as a conscious or subconscious tactic to de-escalate tension. 2. Laughing connects people Pheelings media / Shutterstock Advertisement Friends usually have the same sense of humor because laughing together is a huge part of a friendship. If you can't laugh together, how can you support each other in distress? Laughter is the greatest tool to survive the most horrible situations; therefore, you need a partner in crime who can laugh about the same things. According to one study, shared jokes and humor act as social glue, strengthening bonds and increasing feelings of connection. For couples, it is a predictor of higher relationship satisfaction and longevity. 3. Laughing is contagious

When you smile, somebody else will smile back at you. Now, you've started a chain reaction of happy people everywhere. As the saying goes: Be the change you want to see. Advertisement This ripple effect of positivity extends far beyond the initial exchange. Research shows that when we witness genuine laughter and joy, our brains automatically mirror those emotions through specialized neurons that help us unconsciously sync with others' emotional states. 4. Laughing makes you feel alive Ground Picture / Shutterstock When you laugh a lot, you feel that you can conquer the world and that the world is your playground. Your energy is light, and you get the feeling that you are as free as a bird. Wow, what a great day to be alive! Advertisement Your stress hormones plummet while your immune system gets a boost, and suddenly everything that felt overwhelming feels manageable. It's as if laughter acts as a reset button for your entire system, washing away tension and replacing it with a sense of hope. 5. Laughing is a great stress reliever

Ellen Nyland is a Certified Professional Co-Active Coach (CPCC) trained by Coaching Training Institute in San Rafael in California, since 2008, and the author of Life is Great Even When it Sucks.