Cats are mysterious creatures, pouncing from one invisible threat to another in the confines of your living room. Maybe your cat insists on drinking from the faucet while you're doing dishes, or they wait until midnight to start meowing in your face as you sleep. Though they may be silly, there are plenty of adorable things cats only do if they see you as their mom or dad.

These adorable quirks are part of what makes cats so amazing and lovable. They aren't just incredibly independent predators that enjoy knocking things off of tables and running around at odd hours of the night. Cats are also man's best friend, and when they really love you, they will let you know in a few strange ways.

Here are 11 adorable things cats only do if they see you as their mom or dad

1. They follow you around

While it may be difficult when you're preparing dinner or need to focus on something, one of the adorable things cats only do if they see you as their mom or dad is follow you around the house. They want to know where you are at all times, which indicates that they've imprinted on you and feel extra attached to you.

According to veterinarian Dr. Hannah Hart, "Cats naturally form tight family units with each other and their human family members... the need for social interaction and the security of a group is ingrained in them. Cats in close-knit family units stick close to each other for protection. As such, when your cat follows you around, it may be because he enjoys your company and feels you are both safest when you're together."

If your cat can't seem to let you out of their sight, even when you're taking a shower or trying to sleep, this means you and your cat have a deep bond, and they may even be your soul pet.

2. They have conversations with you

When your cat meows at you, they're vocalizing, which means that they're attached to you. Animal behaviorists believe that cats vocalize more with people than with other cats as an adaptation so they can get their needs met. Of course, it's still an indicator that they really love you, and aren't just trying to get their food bowls filled.

Additionally, certain sounds mean different things. If your cat gives a short meow, it means they're greeting you, which means that you're their favorite human in the whole world, and could they please have some dinner because, also, they're starving.

3. They knead you with their paws

Kneading is a very specific behavior, one that kittens do on their moms while they're nursing. A kitten will press its paws into their mother's belly to help milk flow faster, but kneading is also used as a way to relax when stressed and show that they are comfortable. According to medical expert Melinda Ratini, "When your cat shows affection, they may knead in addition to other behaviors," which she added include grooming or rubbing.

If your cat makes biscuits on you, this truly means they think you're their mom or dad. And even if their claws are a bit sharp, you'll take all the love you can get, because who could say no to such a cute behavior?

4. They groom you

While cats groom themselves to clean and maintain their coat, it's also one of the adorable things cats only do if they see you as their mom or dad. When your cat licks your hair, face, or hands, it's a signal of affection. It means they love you or, believe it or not, simply enjoy the way you taste!

Additionally, licking and grooming are a form of social bonding, just like being at a sleepover party where you braid each other's hair. Grooming is a way that cats show just how much they love you.

Additionally, veterinary behaviorist Alison Gerken says it's a way of identifying you as part of the group, saying, "Cats communicate by marking objects and other animals with their scents, and one reason why mother cats lick their kittens may be to create a familiar group scent. Similarly, your cat may lick you as a way of identifying you."

5. They let you touch their nose

While cat noses are incredibly cute, especially because they are slightly moist and cold to the touch, it's actually their most important organ. A cat's nose has about 200 million scent receptors meant to help them hunt prey, determine if food is edible, and even find their way home. But it's also incredibly sensitive to touch.

When a cat lets you touch their nose, you have to get super close to their face, which leaves them unprotected. But letting you do so means you're one of their most trusted people, and they know you'll keep them safe, even if you feel the need to annoyingly touch their sensitive areas from time to time.

6. They sleep next to you

Cat owners are very familiar with being woken up at all hours of the night, looking over and seeing their pet staring at them, waiting for food. But when a cat sleeps next to you, it can make any person fall even more in love with their pet. Cats naturally feel vulnerable when they're asleep, so if they sleep next to you, it means they really trust you and feel safe around you.

According to veterinarian Dr. Stuart Hovis, "Sleeping next to you means your cat trusts you enough to be in a vulnerable position while sleeping. Some cats are not comfortable sleeping on their human because they prefer the security of a small buffer zone. This sleeping position is their way of saying that they are bonded to you, but need a little extra space — at least in the moment."

7. They show you their rear end

It's another strange cat behavior that all feline lovers know too well. Their cat will turn around and present its behind, almost as if it brings them incredible joy to do so. But if a cat puts its tail in your face, it's a good sign. Mom cats lick their kittens' behinds to help them go to the bathroom. When your cat shows off its backside, it likely considers you to be its mom, or at least a trusted person.

A cat showing its behind can mean other things, like saying hello, being in a good mood, wanting attention, and even scent marking you. Cat behavior expert Dr. Hannah Godfrey says that this behavior shows trust, feeling safe around you, and is an overall friendly form of communication.

8. They lick or nibble you

Cats nibble for different reasons. Sometimes it's affectionate and sometimes it's a sign of annoyance, but a major reason cats nibble or bite is to ask their humans for food. Additionally, cats will nibble on or bite their owners as a way to show affection or to be playful.

As pet trainer Katie Finlay says, "When your cat nibbles you playfully, they're really offering their affection. This is much different from a fearful or defensive bite that's meant to cause harm, and the feelings behind it are different as well. Love nibbles are a ticklish, funny little quirk of lovable cats."

9. They purr when they're near you

Purring is not only something cats do when they are feeling a number of ways — content, seeking attention, anxious, sick — it's also one of the adorable things cats only do if they see you as their mom or dad. Cat purrs are incredibly therapeutic as well. But while cats tend to purr when they experience negative emotions, pet parents should pay close attention to their cat's body language to determine how they really feel.

Veterinarian Kathleen Claussen revealed that when cats feel happy and are purring, their body will reflect that. "Your cat looks relaxed: Perhaps they are on their back, eyes half-closed, tail mostly still. If they are purring, it's safe to assume they are in their happy place. That noise is a big smile," she said.

10. They make a chirping sound

There are a few distinct reasons that cats chirp. One main reason is due to a hunting instinct, though veterinarian Jennifer Shepherd pointed out that this is unlikely, as "cats will also chirp when they see squirrels or rodents, not just birds, and the most successful feline hunters are very quiet and stealthy when they stalk their prey. Chirping draws attention to the cat and makes hunting more challenging."

Another reason cats chirp is when they're excited. They chirp if they're agitated, which can happen alongside other stressed-out behaviors. Cats chirp as a greeting, too, as chirping is their way of saying hello to you. It's a friendly and affectionate way that your cat says how happy they are to see you.

11. They respond to their name

Cats have 64 muscles in their ears, and they're especially skilled at ignoring people. But if your cat responds to its name when called, this means they think you're their parent and they trust you deeply. Experts, including veterinarian Teresa Manucy, suggest that cats not only can recognize their own name, but recognize tone of voice and certain words, but understand their owner's actual voice.

Of course, cats will no doubt ignore people who call their name, even if it's their very own human. That's just normal cat behavior. And although they have a tendency to exhibit some pretty unruly behaviors, when your cat truly loves you, you'll just know.

Samantha Maffucci is a writer and editor for YourTango who has written hundreds of articles about relationships, trending news and entertainment, numerology, and astrology.