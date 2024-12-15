For people who love cats, there's nothing cuter than watching funny cat videos on the internet. Or, if you have your kitty, it's a great relief to come home after a hard day and get snuggles from your cat (even if they pretend they don't like it).

Cats aren't just cute as heck and friendly companions. It turns out, cats can be good for you, too. Sure, they bring us laughter in the form of funny behavior often caught on video, but do you know the health benefits of having a cat?

Advertisement

Why owning cats can indeed heal you, according to research:

1. Owning a cat can reduce your risk of having a heart attack

According to an impressive 10-year study of more than 4,000 Americans, cat owners showed a 30 percent lower risk of death by heart attack than those who didn't have a feline companion. Participants had a lower heart rate, lower stress levels, and lower blood pressure.

Dr Adnan Qureshi, senior author of the study, said, “For years we have known that psychological stress and anxiety are related to cardiovascular events, particularly heart attacks.” Qureshi said having pets probably helped to relieve stress. The researchers said while dogs probably had a similar effect, there weren’t enough dog owners in the study to show this conclusively.

Advertisement

2. Cat owners are less likely to suffer from depression

Jonathan Borba / Pexels

Studies have found that cat owners are less likely to suffer from depression, high blood pressure, and high triglyceride, and cholesterol levels, and they even have fewer doctor visits on average. People with dogs had the greatest health benefits, but pretty much any pet will do.

Advertisement

3. Cat purrs may promote healing and bone density

The cat's purr is even said to be therapeutic. According to research published in Scientific American, cats purr in a consistent pattern between 25 and 150 Hertz.

This frequency helps promote healing and even bone density. Cat ladies take note. Having a happy cat makes your bones stronger.

If you find yourself the stereotypical cat lady, don't fret because most of the information about them is untrue. Andrea Syrtash, a relationship expert and author, said "The qualities that pets can bring out in humans: being happier, more relaxed, and more present, are all beneficial to bring into new relationships with humans.”

Advertisement

So, take notes, not only are you happier, but you make an even better partner as well.

4. Cats help patients with different ailments in unique ways

Even WebMD notes that Alzheimer's patients have fewer outbursts if they have a pet, and pet owners with AIDS are less likely to suffer from depression.

People with high blood pressure can navigate stressful situations and heart attack patients who have pets survive longer.

Advertisement

Thanks, kitty! Now go curl up with your feline friends, maybe give them some treats, and thank them for the happy and healthy life you'll have together.

Higher Perspective seeks to bring together like-minded individuals focused on personal growth and expanding their consciousness.