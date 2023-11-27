Cats are mysterious creatures, pouncing from one invisible threat to another in the confines of your living room.

Maybe your cat insists on drinking from the faucet while you’re doing dishes, or they wait until midnight to start meowing in your face as you sleep, but one thing's for sure, these adorable quirks are part of what make cats so amazing.

These actions, and others, are all indicators that your cat really loves you, and even thinks you’re their parent.

Here are 11 adorable signs your cat sees you as their mom or dad.

1. They follow you around.

One major sign that your cat thinks of you as their mom is that they follow you around the house. They want to know where you are at all times, which indicates that they’ve imprinted on you and feel extra attached to you.

If your cat can’t seem to let you out of their sight, even when you’re taking a shower, this means you and your cat have a deep bond.

2. They have conversations with you.

When your cat meows at you, they’re vocalizing, which means that they’re attached to you. Animal behaviorists believe that cats vocalize more with people than with other cats as an adaptation so they can get their needs met.

Certain sounds mean different things. If your cat meows in a high-pitched tone, it means that you’re their favorite human in the whole world, and could they please have some dinner because also, they’re starving.

3. They knead you with their paws.

Kneading is a very specific behavior, one that kittens do on their moms while they’re nursing. A kitten will press its paws into their mother’s belly to help milk flow faster.

So if your cat makes biscuits on you, this truly means they think you’re their mom!

4. They groom you.

Grooming is another sign that your cat has imprinted on you. Licking your hair, face, or hands is a signal of affection. It means they want to take care of you and make sure you’re clean.

It’s also a form of social bonding, just like being at a sleepover party where you braid each other's hair. Grooming is a way that cats show just how much they love you.

5. They let you touch their nose.

In order to touch a cat’s nose, you have to get super close to their face, which leaves them unprotected. If a cat lets you touch their nose, it means you’re one of their most trusted people.

Photo: Pixabay / Pexels

6. They sleep next to you.

Cats naturally feel vulnerable when they’re asleep, so if they sleep next to you, it means they really trust you and feel safe around you.

7. They show you their rear end.

If a cat puts its tail in your face, it’s a sign of true love. Mom cats lick their kittens’ behinds to help them go to the bathroom. So, if your cat is showing off its backside, this means it considers you to be its mom.

Don’t worry, though, you can love your cat like a mom from afar, no licking required.

8. They lick or nibble you.

Cats nibble for different reasons. Sometimes it's affectionate and sometimes it's a sign of annoyance.

But a major reason cats nibble is to ask their moms for food, so if your cat is chewing on you, it may think you’re its mom.

9. They purr when they’re near you.

Purring is the ultimate sign that your cat loves you. It means they feel calm, relaxed, and cared for, and it's how they share that love with you, their pet parent.

10. They make a chirping sound.

There are 4 distinct reasons that cats chirp. One reason is a hunting instinct; another is when they’re excited. They also chirp if they’re agitated, which would happen alongside other stressed-out behaviors.

Cats also chirp as a greeting. Chirping is their way of saying hello to you. It is a friendly and affectionate way that your cat says how happy they are to see you.

Photo: Tatiana Azatskaya / Pexels

11. They respond to their name.

Cats have 64 muscles in their ears, and they’re especially skilled at ignoring people.

But if your cat responds to its name when called, this means they think you’re their mom, who they would never ignore.

Cats might be picky animals, but if they exhibit these behaviors, it means they've picked you as their parent, and their love and devotion will be everlasting.

Alexandra Blogier is a writer on YourTango's news and entertainment team. She covers the intersection of pets and mental health, pop culture analysis, and all things to do with the entertainment industry.