People Raised In The 60s & 70s Have 8 Core Values That Younger Generations Don’t Usually Have

Our values are largely shaped by our upbringing, so it only makes sense that each generation would develop values unique to them and to the way they were raised.

The '60s and '70s constituted a completely different era when kids were raised with more traditional ideals that younger generations can’t really relate to. Although attitudes have changed over time, that doesn’t mean more conventional wisdom should be discounted completely.

People raised in the 60s and 70s have core values that set them apart from younger generations:

1. They understand delayed gratification

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'60s and '70s kids lived a very different life because they didn’t have immediate access to everything they wanted. Finding the answer to a question required a trip to the library, and they couldn’t press play on a video as soon as they felt bored.

The technological advancements we have today are usually considered a good thing, but they could also make us numb to the power of waiting and being patient. This kind of delayed gratification helps people reach their personal goals, but it also plays a big role in the overall success they experience throughout their lives.

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2. They know the difference between private and public life

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It seems like there really isn’t a clear line drawn between the two these days, with the way so many people chronically overshare on social media and share every detail of their life and thoughts in an effort to share their truth and use their voice.

Privacy is actually considered a human right by the United Nations, but older generations might understand this better. They knew that they didn’t have to tell everyone about something just to prove that it happened, and they certainly didn’t want a random acquaintance to know their innermost thoughts.

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3. They respect authority

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Respecting authority is a complicated issue that’s never been black-and-white. Psychologists concluded that it’s really just a part of human nature, but that doesn’t mean everyone feels the same about it. Young people are known for being skeptical of those in power and wondering if they really have their best interests at heart.

Folks raised several decades ago are different, though. Their parents taught them to respect and rely on their elders, politicians, managers, and everyone in between. Obviously, there are pros and cons to both perspectives, and the right answer might lie somewhere in the middle.

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4. They give back to their community

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In all fairness, young people don’t just sit around doing nothing to contribute to the world they live in. But their philosophy is a bit different. Past generations had a stronger reputation for volunteering for local organizations and trying to help their neighbors, while younger folks turn to online activism and more closely identify with movements than with individuals.

Volunteering in person has a lot of health benefits, as well as giving people the chance to form new connections and learn more about themselves and others. Young people aren’t necessarily missing out on that completely, but attitudes have shifted somewhat.

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5. They want to do things themselves

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People raised in the '60s and '70s grew up in an environment that required them to be more independent and take charge of their own lives, even at a young age. There are a lot of advantages to learning to operate this way, but it can also make people feel lonelier and less equipped to process their emotions.

These disadvantages seem to have worried people enough that things went in the opposite direction. Younger generations are often criticized for not being independent enough, which is believed to be a result of their parents hovering more closely. This is another situation where it’s probably best to avoid either extreme and meet somewhere in the middle.

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6. They stay loyal and committed

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Young workers have embraced the idea of job hopping, which feels like a foreign concept to their older counterparts. These people enjoyed benefits that grew with time, like pensions, while also feeling a sense of loyalty to the company they worked for and their colleagues.

Similarly, divorce was less common back in the day because it came with a heavy stigma. No one wanted to be judged for doing what some people considered giving up. Now that this has become much less taboo, there’s been a rise in the number of gray divorces, or couples separating when they’re older because they finally feel comfortable enough to do so.

Those who were raised in the '60s and '70s had some pretty serious expectations placed on them by society, and it affected the way they thought about leaving in pretty much any situation.

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7. They prioritize financial stability

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Budgeting and saving money definitely aren’t concepts that people just ignore nowadays, especially with such an unpredictable economy, but things are a little different. Older folks tend to be really smart and intentional about their spending habits, which their parents taught them after living through the Great Depression.

Younger people are typically thought of as being a bit more lenient with their funds, but they shouldn’t be called irresponsible when inflation has drastically changed the value of a dollar. Most of the ones who don’t save a lot just don’t have the means to put extra money away.

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8. They don’t share their struggles

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The way young people talk openly about going to therapy and seeking support for their emotions is something that older generations can’t relate to at all. There was an intense stigma about mental health when they were growing up, which we still feel the lingering effects of now. That meant a lot of people didn’t even know what mental health was at the time.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness actually started trying to spread awareness in the 70s, but it took several decades for them to gain any traction. This left a lot of people without the support they needed, and convinced them that they shouldn’t try to find that support even when it was more acceptable.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.