100 Funny Valentine's Day Memes To Make You Laugh (Or Cry)

Valentine's Day is here! Whether you love or hate this controversial holiday, let's agree to disagree and celebrate love the best way we know how — with memes!

If you're in a relationship, you're probably so full of love for your significant other that your heart is going to explode! Enjoy this special day. It's okay to be super cheesy today, especially if it's your first Valentine's Day together — it's a cheesy holiday in general.

If you're single today, you might be feeling a little bitter or just not even care about the holiday. But just because you're single doesn't mean you can't spread lots of love to the people you care about most.

No matter your status, wish a happy Valentine's Day to your family, your lover, or, if you and your friends are single today, celebrate with them and turn this day into a "Galentine's Day" celebration.

February 14th is all about love. Whether you're in a relationship or not, just know that you're super loved. The possibilities are endless when it comes to making this V-Day one to remember!

Whatever your thought are about February's Hallmark holiday, there's one thing we all can agree on about Valentine's Day: it's the perfect holiday for some top-tier memes. The funny Valentine’s Day memes below will help you laugh through the day.

100 Best Funny Valentine's Day Memes

1. "Just saved tons of money on Valentine's Day by switching to single."

2. "Here's how you know it's Valentine's Day."

3. "Love is in the air? Wrong. Nitrogen, Oxygen and Carbon Dioxide are in the air."

4. "It's a yes from me."

5. "Planning on putting faux engagement rings in couples drinks on Valentine's Day and watching the magic unfold..."

6. "Valentine's expectation vs reality."

7. "Forever Alone status: Even Dove gave up on me."

8. "I don't wanna be Obama self this Valentine's Day."

9. "My perfect Valentine's Day? I'm at home, three cell phones in front of me, fielding desperate calls from people who want to buy one of the 50 restaurant reservations I made over 6 months ago."

10. "I've never Cena prettier face."

11. "I'll be celebrating Valentine's Day Han's style... Solo."

12. "Look at all this crap I don't have to buy."

13. "When a girl replies with 'aww thanks' it means she's politely asking you to return to the friend zone that you just tried to escape from."

14. "Oh, I shouldn't have."

15. "You're the scrunchie to my side ponytail."

16. "I can't believe how much I'm not sick of you."

17. "When your friend is helping you to text your crush and it works."

18. "Valentine's Day: Early in relationship; Later in relationship."

19. "Valentine's Day is around the corner. So if you're secretly in love with me, now would be the time to speak up."

20. "Look at me I am your valentine now."

21. "You are my favorite pain in the a**"

22. "This will be me on Valentine's Day."

23. "Already got my reservation for this Valentine's Day."

24. "Look at all this money I'm not spending."

25. "When you sleep over at his house and in the morning he says 'Good morning beautiful' and you there all happy."

26. "When you find a guy who actually treats you like a princess and you can't believe he's real and you're so happy."

27. "Is your name Google? Because you have everything I'm searching for."

28. "What are your plans for Valentine's Day? "I'll be in my bedroom, making no noise and pretending that I don't exist."

29. "If you were a fruit you'd be a fineapple."

30. "What's better than having a boyfriend on Valentine's Day? Being single on February 15th. All the candy and wine is half off, and no one cares if you get fat."

31. "When he cute, loyal, texts back in 2 seconds, likes the same music as u, and puts up with ur mood swings and attitude."

32. "You rock my world."

33. "I sent myself love letters."

34. "You're my national treasure."

35. "Valentine's Day plans be like"

36. "The only gift I want this valentine's Day."

37. "Single for Valentine's Day starter pack."

38. "That moment you realized your milk has a Valentine's Day date & you don't..."

39. "When people ask wat u doin for Valentine's Day and they know u single."

40. "Me on Valentine's Day."

41. "On a scale of 1 to 10 you're an 11."

42. "Me on Valentine's Day."

43. "Expectation; reality."

44. "There are two types of Valentine's Day celebrations."

45. "My brother had to make Valentine's cards for his class and this is his to his friend, Dane."

46. "Selena is about to be me on Valentine's Day."

47. "When you're single, but all your friends are in relationships."

48. "Two types of people on Valentine's Day."

49. "You don't have to get me anything for Valentine's Day. It's a trap!"

50. "Me dropping hints: Just got my nails done. Just got new shoes. Look how high I can kick."

51. "When you thinking of all the cute shit you wanna do with bae, then you remember you single as a pringle."

52. "Superwoman: Single. Batwoman: Single. Wonderwoman: Single. I get it now...I'm single because I'm a superhero."

53. "Current relationship status: Made dinner for two. Ate both."

54. "Relationship status: sleeping in my bed diagonally."

55. "When someone asks me why I'm still single...I guess I'm overqualified!"

56. "Changing my relationship status from 'single' to 'still single.'"

57. "Being single sucks. The only thing I get to do anymore is whatever the hell I want."

58. "Oh what a surprise your man crush Monday is your boyfriend again well excuse me while I go have a drink with my single life."

59. "I complete me."

60. "When you're about to fall asleep and remember you forgot to text bae good night. But then you remember you have no bae."

61. "Look at me. Psychological damage up to here."

62. "This guy was raised by Gorillas, lived in a forest and didn't know human language and still got a girlfriend. And I'm still single."

63. "Getting into a relationship may seem like a good idea but so was getting on the titanic and look what happened there."

64. "How I sleep knowing that I am single and nobody cheating on me."

65. "Beyonce has been 'crazy in love,' 'dangerously in love,' & 'drunk in love' & I can't even find a guy I like."

66. "I'm not searching for my other half because I'm not a half."

67. "Single and ready to get nervous around anyone I find attractive."

68. "I'm single because I don't need anyone to ruin my life. I'm ruining it perfectly on my life."

69. "Happy Singles Awareness Day! An entire holiday devoted to staying in yoga pants and eating chocolate."

70. "2016: Single. 2017: Single. 2018: Single. 2019: Single. 2020: Single. 2067: Single. The only thing consistent in my life right now."

71. "The best thing about being a single woman is sleeping around. You can sleep all over that bed of yours. Left. Right. Middle."

72. "My boyfriend is so handsome, looking all Invisible and sh--."

73. "No boyfriend November was a success, should I go for Don't Date December? Just me January? Forever Alone February? No Man March?"

74. "I have a boyfriend. Oh, wait no. No, that's a fridge. I have a fridge."

75. "Shoutout to the imaginary boyfriend I have whenever guys ask me if I'm single or not."

76. "Me waking up this morning, single, bills paid, no man to annoy me, with good morning text from all my side pieces."

77. "Single, taken, building an empire, finding myself, healing myself, loving myself, being passionate, getting fit, growing friendships, meeting new people & making memories."

78. "Any fun plans this weekend? Me: I'm looking forward to sleeping."

79. "Imma find someone special eventually but until then, I'm chillin."

80. "My hobbies: — Switching between the same three apps for hours — Not speaking to anyone for days at a time — Listening to the same songs I have been listening to for 20 years — Imagining myself in situations that will literally never exist."

81. "I'm single. You'll have to be freaking amazing to change that."

82. "I sleep so peacefully at night knowing I'm single and ain't nobody cheating on me tonight."

83. "Make milkshakes they said. Boys will come to your yard they said."

84. "Relationship status: single, taken, IDK cursed or something."

85. "Please God, it would be nice if your plan for me doesn't involve being single forever."

86. "Single because I take relationships seriously."

87. "What I expect to see on February 14th."

88. "Be my precious."

89. "All the single people be like... is Netflix a valentine?

90. "Other people vs. me on Valentine's Day."

91. "Mr. Razor the day before February 14th."

92. "If you're bored on Valentine's Day just go up to random couples in restaurants and yell 'Who the hell is she?!'"

93. "Me protecting myself and my heart from people."

94. "My plan on February 14th."

95. "Help! I've fallen for you and I can't get up."

96. "Me on February 14."

97. "You & I be-lung together."

98. "404 error page not fount."

99. "Registrations are open for Valentine's Day. Interested cute candidates can apply via DM."

100. "Relationship status... I love you."

