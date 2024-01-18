50 Most Romantic Taylor Swift Love Quotes From Her Best Song Lyrics

If you’ve ever fallen in love, or even in like with someone, chances are there’s a Taylor Swift song for that. The pop star is no stranger to writing about the deepest aspects of crushing on someone to having your heart broken and every stage in between — it’s one of the reasons so many people find Taylor Swift's love quotes from her song lyrics so relatable.

Swift’s own love life has been the subject of public scrutiny for years, and the world has watched as she’s fallen in and out of love multiple times. Whether it’s about longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn or her newest catch Travis Kelce, it’s clear she’s writing from experience. This honesty and vulnerability is what makes legions of fans love her.

Love is a universal human experience, and it’s one Taylor has covered over and over again in her songs. Whether you’re feeling those first butterflies or trying to keep hope alive that love is real, there’s a strong possibility your soundtrack is here.

50 best Taylor Swift love quotes from her song lyrics

1. “You understand now why they lost their minds and fought the wars, and why I’ve spent my whole life trying to put it into words.” — from “You Are In Love (Taylor’s Version)”

Love can make you do some crazy things. Taylor is famous for her love songs, and she really has spent her life trying to capture the feeling of love in words.

2. “Give you the silence that only comes when two people understand each other.” — from “peace”

Often, love is about the little things, like being able to be comfortable together in silence.

3. “My heart’s been borrowed and yours has been blue. All’s well that ends well to end up with you.” — from “Lover”

We all take a long journey to find that special someone, but once we do, it’s so worth it.

4. “I’m the one who makes you laugh when you know you’re ‘bout to cry.” — from “You Belong With Me (Taylor’s Version)”

There’s something special about someone who can make you laugh at any time — especially when it feels like it would be so much easier to cry.

5. “There’s a dazzling haze, a mysterious way about you, dear.” — from “Lover”

When you’re with someone you love, it’s like they have a special quality that you can’t quite put your finger on.

6. “I love you and that’s all I really know.” — from “Love Story (Taylor’s Version)”

There’s so much that we can’t be certain of in this world. Luckily, when you find the person who’s right for you, you can be sure of your feelings for them.

7. “Hundreds of years ago they fell in love like we did, and I’d die for you in the same way.” — from “Timeless (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)”

Some of the greatest love stories have ended in tragedy. (Romeo and Juliet, anyone?) Sometimes seeing that intense kind of love means knowing that you would have done the exact same thing in that situation.

8. “If you kiss me, will it be just like I dreamed it?” — from “betty”

It’s natural to daydream about someone you have feelings for and wonder what that moment will be like when it all finally bubbles up to the surface.

9. “Sometimes I wonder when you sleep, are you ever dreaming of me?” — from “Delicate”

Just like it’s natural to dream about someone, it’s also normal to wonder if they’re dreaming about you.

10. “You drew stars around my scars.” — from “cardigan”

The best kind of love is the kind that heals past wounds.

11. “You told me I was pretty when I looked like a mess.” — from “Today Was A Fairytale (Taylor’s Version)”

When you really love someone, what’s considered aesthetically pleasing doesn’t matter. They are always attractive to you.

12. “You are the best thing that’s ever been mine.” — from “Mine (Taylor’s Version)”

Loving someone makes you feel like there’s nothing better in the world. That person is the best part of your life, always.

13. “I can’t decide if it’s a choice, getting swept away.” — from “Treacherous (Taylor’s Version)”

So often when it comes to love, we don’t know if we’re truly making a conscious choice or not. We just feel love and react to it.

14. “I’ve heard every album, listened to the radio, waited for something to come along that was as good as our song.” — from “Our Song”

Things like a song can hold so much meaning in a relationship. It feels like nothing can rival it.

15. “This love left a permanent mark.” — from “This Love (Taylor’s Version)”

Whether love lasts forever or just for a short time, it always leaves a mark. No one gets away from love unscathed.

16. “Got a feeling your electric touch could fill this ghost town up with life.” — “Electric Touch ft. Fall Out Boy (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)”

When you’re in love, something as simple as a touch can be the thing that makes the whole world feel more alive.

17. “Every dead-end street led you straight to me.” — from “All Of The Girls You Loved Before”

Few people have a straight path to finding love. Often, it takes some missteps along the way to get to where you really need to be.

18. “Laughing with my feet in your lap, like you were my closest friend.” — from “Maroon”

One of the best things about being in a relationship is feeling like that person is also your friend. It’s good to have someone to laugh with.

19. “I once believed love would be black and white, but it’s golden.” — from “Daylight”

Love is far from black and white. Instead, it glows like the sun.

20. “Don’t read the last page, but I stay when it’s hard, or it’s wrong, or we’re making mistakes.” — from “New Year’s Day”

Love becomes stronger when it is tested. Choosing to stay through the hard times means you have something truly special.

21. “Don’t say yes. Run away now.” — from “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)”

When you’re in love with someone who is about to choose someone else, there isn’t anything you wouldn’t do to make them see you and your feelings, even if it means interrupting a wedding.

22. “Don’t blame me, love made me crazy. If it doesn’t, you ain’t doing it right.” — from “Don’t Blame Me”

Even the sanest people can find that love makes them feel a little bit mad. But really, that’s one of the best things about it.

23. “I’m begging for you to take my hand, wreck my plans, that’s my man.” — from “willow”

Sometimes, when you care about someone, all you can think about is them sweeping you away. You’d welcome wrecked plans if it meant you could be with them.

24. “You don’t need to save me, but would you run away with me?” — from “Call It What You Want”

Falling in love doesn’t mean you have to lose your independence. Just because you don’t need a knight in shining armor to save you doesn’t mean you can’t still run away together.

25. “He said the way my blue eyes shined put those Georgia stars to shame that night.” — from “Tim McGraw”

Part of loving someone is noticing the small things about them that others overlook. Something as simple as someone’s eyes shining can make it feel like the stars have nothing on them.

26. “No more keeping score. Now I just keep you warm.” — from “long story short”

Taylor is very familiar with the concept of putting drama behind you so you can thrive with your love. It’s something that she advises we all do.

27. “I miss screaming and fighting and kissing in the rain. And it’s 2:00 AM and I’m cursing your name. So in love that you act insane, and that’s the way I loved you.” — from “The Way I Loved You (Taylor’s Version)”

Sometimes love doesn’t make sense; sometimes it looks a little crazy. But Taylor knows that’s okay.

28. “You kiss me and it stops time.” — from “Say Don’t Go (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)”

We all wish for that magical moment when it’s like the whole world stops and it’s just you and that special person existing together.

29. “You two are dancing in a snow globe round and round.” — from “You Are In Love (Taylor’s Version)”

Speaking of magical moments, what could be more picturesque than the imagery of a snow globe? The figures in one are perfect — just like your love.

30. “Once upon a time, the planets and the fates and all the stars aligned. You and I ended up in the same room at the same time.” — from “Mastermind”

It takes a lot for everything to work out perfectly so that you can find that special someone. But every now and then, the stars line up just right.

31. “I don’t know why, but with you, I’d dance in a storm in my best dress, fearless.” — from “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)”

Love makes us do things that don’t make any sense, like dancing in our best dress in the rain.

32. “I find myself running home to your sweet nothings.” — from “Sweet Nothing”

When the world feels like it’s too much to handle, you can always depend on your person to be there for you and comfort you through the hard times.

33. “I’ve been spending the last eight months thinking all love ever does is break and burn and end. But, on a Wednesday, in a cafe, I watched it begin again.” — from “Begin Again (Taylor’s Version)”

It’s hard to believe in love after heartbreak. But sometimes, you catch a glimmer of hope that shows you it does, in fact, still exist.

34. “Wanting was enough. For me, it was enough to live for the hope of it all. Cancel plans just in case you’d call.” — from “august”

Sometimes love is unrequited, and that hurts. But you still just can’t stop yourself from hoping that maybe someday your feelings will be returned.

35. “Sometimes there’s no proof, you just know.” — from “Timeless (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)”

Love doesn’t always make sense on paper. But when it’s right, you know.

36. “I hate accidents, except when we went from friends to this.” — from “Paper Rings”

Accidents aren’t usually a good thing, but they can be when they lead to a love you never expected.

37. “You’re so gorgeous. I can’t say anything to your face, ‘cause look at your face.” — from “Gorgeous”

Have you ever seen someone so beautiful that you can’t even talk to them? Yeah, Taylor knows the feeling.

38. “I know everything about you. I don’t wanna live without you.” — from “I’m Only Me When I’m With You”

Being so close to a person that you know all of their secrets is a special thing. It definitely means that you may feel like you can’t live without them.

39. “Isn’t it just so pretty to think all along there was some invisible string tying you to me?” — from “invisible string”

When you finally find your person, it’s interesting to look back at the road you both took to find each other. That whole time, there was a piece of fate connecting the two of you.

40. “All those other girls, well, they’re beautiful. But would they write a song for you?” — from “Hey Stephen (Taylor’s Version)”

Taylor is famous for her songwriting, and she’s not afraid to brag about it. Just because another girl is beautiful, would she really go so far as writing a song about someone?

41. “All I’ve seen since 18 hours ago is green eyes and freckles and your smile in the back of my mind making me feel like I just wanna know you better.” — from “Everything Has Changed (Taylor’s Version) ft. Ed Sheeran”

When you can’t get someone out of your mind, that’s a sure sign you may be developing feelings for them. Of course you want to know them better.

42. “Even in my worst times, you could see the best of me.” — from “Dress”

True love means accepting all parts of someone, including the messy ones. If someone sees the best of you even when you’re at your worst, they’re a keeper.

43. “I’m wonderstruck, blushing all the way home.” — from “Enchanted (Taylor’s Version)”

There’s nothing like that feeling of having a crush on someone and wanting to know more about them.

44. “He’s passing by, rare as the glimmer of a comet in the sky. And he feels like home.” — from “long story short”

Real love is something that you don’t see every day, kind of like a comet. It truly is a feeling of home.

45. “I hope I never lose you, hope it never ends.” — from “Cornelia Street”

When you’re in love with someone, nothing can make you sadder than thinking about that love ending. While you never know what may come, it’s natural to want to hold on to what you have for as long as you can.

46. “All at once you are the one I have been waiting for. King of my heart, body and soul.” — from “King of My Heart”

When you have the realization that someone is the one, it’s an indescribable feeling. It truly seems like they are a part of you.

47. “I want you for worse or for better. I would wait forever and ever.” — from “How You Get The Girl (Taylor’s Version)”

When you finally find that person that’s meant for you, you would do anything for them, including waiting forever. Even if your love isn’t reciprocated, you know it’s real.

48. “What must it be like to grow up that beautiful, with your hair falling into place like dominoes?” — from “gold rush”

Meeting someone so beautiful that it feels like their hair cascades into place doesn’t happen every day. That’s how you know that person is special.

49. “I want to wear his initial on a chain round my neck, chain round my neck, not because he owns me, but ‘cause he really knows me.” — from “Call It What You Want”

Loving someone doesn’t mean giving up who you are. It’s both of you coming together and being stronger as a team.

50. “He got my heartbeat skipping down 16th Avenue.” — from “I Think He Knows”

Someone getting your heart racing like it's skipping is a sure sign love is just around the corner.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer for YourTango who covers entertainment, news and human interest topics.