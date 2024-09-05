TV Host Tells Critics Of The NFL’s New Ad Featuring Taylor Swift To ‘Grow Up & Move Out Of Mom’s Basement’

It’s officially the start of football season — or, as some fans have now dubbed it, Taylor Swift season.

Ever since the mega popstar began dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce last summer, she has made numerous appearances at his games, drawing some of the attention of cameras, that are supposed to capture the field.

While some fans are excited about the collision of pop music and sports, others are angered by her presence and view it as a distraction from the big games.

A recent NFL ad featured Taylor Swift a total of 5 times.

The 30-second ad that was released by the NFL ahead of football season featured five Swift five different times.

Most of the clips depicted her cheering in the crowd and embracing her beau after a good game.

However, some longtime NFL fans feel the spotlight is shining too much on Swift when it should be directed toward the team members who are actually playing the sport.

“Seriously? I don’t want to see or hear about her in a football stadium again,” one internet user commented.

“Not even a Chiefs fan, but seriously hoping they don’t make everything/show her every second of a game this year. It ruins football. And having her in the ad is straight glazing,” another person wrote.

However, one TV host had a message for those who are annoyed by Swift’s presence at the games and her appearance in the NFL ad.

TV host Nate Burleson told critics of the ad to ‘grow up and move out of mom’s basement.’

During an appearance on CBS Mornings, Burleson ripped into those who were mad about Swift’s appearance in the ad, urging them to move on with their lives and focus on more pressing issues.

“Wipe the drool off your tank top, put some pants on, and get out of mom’s basement!” he said. “I don’t see what the big deal is. Every other sport can show celebrities at their games. We show Taylor Swift, you get in your feels!”

“Get out of your feels and watch the game!”

While not everyone is who angered by Swift’s presence at the games still lives in their mother’s basement and spends most of their time obsessing over football, their annoyance over Swift making a few appearances in a commercial that does not affect their lives in any shape or form is giving off the vibe that they are whiney and unpleasant.

Some fans could not help but point out the notable difference between Swift fans and NFL fans whenever Kelce makes an appearance during one of her shows.

Kelce even performed on stage alongside her during the London Eras Tour Stop.

“Travis was on stage with her during her tour. WE. LOVED. IT. We didn’t complain or rage. We were SO happy for him!!” one fan noted.

Everyone wants a significant other who supports their achievements and is cheering them on from the sidelines. That is exactly what Swift is doing!

Instead of being annoyed at her, we should all be taking a few moves from her book on how to be a loving and supportive partner.

For now, NFL fans can rest assured that Swift will not be donning a uniform and taking the field anytime soon. Girl is way too busy making billions and touring the world with a massive fanbase of her own!

Megan Quinn is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news, self, love, and relationships.