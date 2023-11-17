How Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Can Change The Course Of Human History Faster Than Elon Musk

Lately, it seems like all people can talk about is Taylor Swift. While Swift is no stranger to having her love life in the spotlight, her new relationship has caused a frenzy.

In October 2023, Swift made it official with Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce by holding hands in public. Since then, the two have been spotted together multiple times, with Swift attending several Chiefs games and Kelce flying to Argentina to support Swift on her tour dates.

The romance between Swift and Kelce has taken on a life of its own, with fans following each interaction on the edge of their seats. A recent video of the two kissing after one of Swift’s concerts went viral, and fans could barely contain themselves when Swift changed the lyrics to one of her songs to mention “the guy on the Chiefs.”

Could Swift and Kelce’s influence actually change the course of history?

Now, one Barstool journalist is theorizing that Swift and Kelce could forever change society as we know it. The man, who goes by the username @jackmacbarstool on TikTok, referenced a tweet from @uncledoomer saying that the stars could inspire a new baby boom.

if taylor swift and travis kelce have a baby, it will usher in a new american baby boom as millions of 25-35yo women follow suit. not far behind will be manufacturing, a housing boom, a tremendous lifestyle shift for millions of newly minted families. a new golden era for america https://t.co/HlyQRRzV2k — doomer (@uncledoomer) November 12, 2023

In his video, Jack brings up statistics that show both births and marriages are on the decline in the United States. According to Axios, “Over the last 50 years, the marriage rate in the U.S. has dropped by nearly 60%.” Additionally, U.S. News and World Report stated that “birth rates have plummeted for Americans over the past five decades.”

The idea is that if Swift, as one of the biggest stars and most influential people in the world, were to marry football superstar Kelce and have children with him, it would inspire others to do the same.

This would specifically affect the 25 to 35-year-old population as @uncledoomer suggested. Basically, they could create a new generation of boomers.

A dwindling population is a problem that has been brought up by other influential minds, like Elon Musk, who famously tweeted that “population collapse” would be more detrimental than global warming. Beyond his admittedly impressive technological innovations, Musk has offered no solution to the problem.

Population collapse due to low birth rates is a much bigger risk to civilization than global warming — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 26, 2022

Jack believes the answer lies with Swift and Kelce. “How do we start marrying again and having kids?” he asked. “Um, these two.” It is true that Swift’s fans are an imposing force that follows the singer’s lead in most aspects of life. Is it really that far of a stretch to suggest that they would marry and have children if she did?

“If these two get married and have a bunch of kids … the trajectory of human history may be changed. Marriage will be cool again. Having kids will be cool again,” Jack argued. Swift and Kelce are two very famous people with large fan bases. Pop culture seems to be solely focused on them right now. It makes sense that many people would follow suit if they were to settle down and start a family.

Other TikTok users seem to find the theory plausible as well. “You’re literally right,” said one. “This is a reasonable theory,” another wrote. A third person summed up the entire argument when they said, “The royal couple (Tay/Travis) hold so much power.”

Whether or not Swift and Kelce could create a baby boom and solve Musk’s population concerns remains to be seen. After all, they have only been dating for a month. Regardless, the idea that the world’s most influential couple could hold this kind of power makes sense.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer for YourTango who covers entertainment, news, and human interest topics.