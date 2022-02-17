Happy Birthday Mom! 100 Best Birthday Wishes & Quotes To Send Your Mother

Your mom is arguably the most important person in your life.

When celebrating your mom’s birthday, it can be tough to come up with birthday wishes for your mom that accurately describe how much she means to you.

Of course, moms know everything, so your mom knows how much you love her. But when you want to put those feelings into words for her birthday card or gift, here are a few happy birthday messages for inspiration.

Deeply Touching Birthday Wishes for Mom

Wishing the best birthday to the world’s most selfless and awesome mom. Your sacrifices, determination, and unwavering support, are the reason I am where I am today. I love you, mom!

You deserve nothing less than all the hugs, kisses, affection, and love on your special day! You are my life and I wish you the best birthday!

If anyone deserves all of the credit for my success and prosperity, it’s only you, my amazing mom! You are my entire world. Without your love, support, and presence, my existence has no meaning. Wishing the happiest birthday to my supermom!

Not only do you deserve the best birthday wishes but you also deserve the world. You have done a lot for us, now it’s your time to shine and live your dreams. Happy birthday to the best mom in the world!

Happy birthday to the most graceful and generous mother to ever exist. Thank you for the countless memories we’ve made so far and here’s to many more. Love you, mom!

I love and respect you from all my heart and would do anything to put a huge smile on your face. May your unconditional love and affection continue to surround us for many more years to come. Happy birthday, mother, savor your day to the fullest!

You are the perfect role model. Your continuous encouragement is the sole reason I have managed to live such a full life. Wishing a happy birthday to my amazing mother!

Dear mom, you worked tirelessly in order to make our lives so wonderful and take care of us so perfectly. I’m grateful every day for your sacrifices and hope to give you back all of the love and support you’ve given us over the years. Happy birthday to the best lady in my life!

On your extremely special day, may you get all the appreciation, happiness, and respect you deserve. Happy birthday to my mother!

Birthdays come and go, but my love for you remains unshakable. Hope your special day brings you all the smiles and happiness. Happy birthday, dear mother!

When it comes to seeking knowledge and wisdom, you are the only one I look up to. Wishing a happy birthday to my incredible mother!

I feel outrageously blessed and enthralled to have you as my mom. Your warm words and magical hugs can make my day in no time. Mom, happy birthday!

Thank you for being the kind of mother that every kid dreams to have. You’ve taught me love, benevolence, compassion, and generosity. Happy birthday to my mother!

Sending the sweetest birthday wishes to the woman who has left a lasting impression on my life. You are a woman of profound character and indomitable will. Happy birthday, my perfect mother!

I have no words to tell you how special you are to me and the whole family. No one can give me the kind of affection, attention, and nurturing that you have. Wishing the happiest birthday to the most magnificent woman in the world!

You are the most special woman in my life. I love you with every fiber of my being and will take care of you always! Wishing happy birthday to my lovely mother.

Happy birthday to the strongest, most beautiful, courageous, and wise woman I know. You can count me among your many admirers. I love you, mom!

Having you in my life brings me nothing but happiness. I hope you know that I love you so much and wish you the very best on your special day. Happy birthday!

There will never be enough words to convey how deeply grateful I am that I have a mom as wonderful as you, but I can start with “I love you so much.” Happy birthday, mom!

Thanks for all the honest advice, tough love, and unconditional support over the years, Mom. I appreciate everything you’ve done for me and all you’ve given me. I hope that your year is full of blessings and love.

Funny Happy Birthday Messages for Moms

I wish I could give you the world, but I wouldn’t want to re-gift what you’ve already given me. Wishing the happiest of birthdays to you, mom!

I’d say that I’m wishing this birthday would be the best day of your life, but I already know the best day was the one you gave birth to me. Happy birthday to the best mother in the world!

I hope you have a wonderful birthday, and I know that hearing from your favorite child is a step in the right direction.

You deserve so much on your special day, and I am so sorry that you’ll just have to settle for lots of hugs and kisses instead. Happy birthday Mom, from your loving (but broke) kid!

You’re getting older every year, but on the bright side, you will always be younger than Dad. It’s good to celebrate the little victories!

Happy Birthday to my dear Mom! May we continue to drive each other crazy for years to come.

I was going to bake you a birthday cake, but then I realized that, with my baking skills, not baking you a cake would be a better present. You’re welcome… and happy birthday!

Hope your birthday is full of wining and dining. As opposed to the whining and dining you had to put up with when I was a kid.

I’m so glad you were born on this day, because without you I wouldn’t be so good-looking! Happy birthday, mom!

Mom, you deserve the greatest, most expensive gifts in the world, but I have no money so this message is all you’re getting.

Dear Mom, wishing you the happiest of birthdays today! From your favorite child (who is also the smartest, funniest, and best looking).

I didn’t remind my brothers and sisters of this day so that I’d look like the best child for remembering your special day. Happy birthday, mom!

Happy birthday to one of the few people whose birthday I can remember without a Facebook reminder. Happy birthday, mom!

We have the perfect mother and daughter relationship. You’re my mother & I’m perfect. Happy birthday, Mom!

I would have got you a funny card, but I know at your age bladder control can be a problem… Happy birthday, Mom!

Happy birthday, Mom! Guess raising me didn’t send you to an early grave after all!

Happy birthday to someone who is smart, talented, pretty, creative, and fabulous. I love that we’re so much alike.

Here’s to hoping all your birthday candles this year don’t set off the fire alarm. Love you, mom! Happy birthday.

Just imagine the things you’d want to hear on your birthday and then pretend I said them. Love you, mom.

Like a fine wine, we get better with age. Or maybe we just feel better about our age with a little bit of wine. Happy birthday!

Happy Birthday Quotes for Moms

“When you are looking at your mother, you are looking at the purest love you will ever know.” — Charley Benetto

“Mother is the heartbeat in the home; and without her, there seems to be no heartthrob.” — Leroy Brownlow

“Mothers are like glue. Even when you can’t see them, they’re still holding the family together.” — Susan Gale

“The influence of a mother in the lives of her children is beyond calculation.” — James E. Faust

“Youth fades; love droops; the leaves of friendship fall; A mother’s secret hope outlives them all.” — Oliver Wendell Holmes

“There is no influence so powerful as that of the mother.” — Sara Josepha Hale

“A mother’s arms are more comforting than anyone else’s.” — Princess Diana

“All that I am, or ever hope to be, I owe to my angel mother.” — Abraham Lincoln

“A mother is the one who fills your heart in the first place.” — Amy Tan

“A mother’s love is more beautiful than any fresh flower.” — Debasish Mridha

“A mother is she who can take the place of all others but whose place no one else can take.” — Cardinal Mermillod

“A mother’s love is everything. It is what brings a child into this world. It is what molds their entire being. When a mother sees her child in danger, she is literally capable of anything. Mothers have lifted cars off of their children and destroyed entire dynasties. A mother’s love is the strongest energy known to man.” — Jamie McGuire

“Acceptance, tolerance, bravery, compassion. These are the things my mom taught me.” — Lady Gaga

“No language can express the power and beauty and heroism of a mother’s love.” — Edwin Chapin

"We are born of love; love is our mother." — Rumi

“I love my mother as trees love water and sunshine. She helps me grow, prosper, and reach great heights.” — Terry Guillemets

“Love as powerful as your mother’s for you leaves its own mark … to have been loved so deeply .. will give us some protection forever.” — J.K. Rowling

“A mother is the truest friend we have, when trials heavy and sudden fall upon us; when adversity takes the place of prosperity; when friends desert us; when trouble thickens around us, still will she cling to us, and endeavor by her kind precepts and counsels to dissipate the clouds of darkness, and cause peace to return to our hearts.” ― Washington Irving

“I realized when you look at your mother, you are looking at the purest love you will ever know.” — Mitch Albom

“I like it when my mother smiles. And I especially like it when I make her smile.” ― Adriana Trigiani

Happy Birthday Wishes for Mothers-in-Law

You mean way too much for me to call you mother-in-law so I figured I would let you pick your favorite endearment. Do you prefer mom, friend, or bestie? Happy birthday to the woman who embodies all those things to me.

Life has given me plenty of reasons to be happy, and you are one of them. I couldn’t wish for a better mother-in-law. Happy birthday!

There are many things in the world that sparkle: stars, diamonds, and glitter. None shine more brightly than you. Happy birthday to the mother-in-law whose personality gleams.

I could never give you a birthday gift as amazing as the one you gave me: your precious daughter. Happy birthday, mother-in-law!

Having a husband who has such a caring soul and impeccable behavior is a true testament to what a great job his mom did raising him. Kudos for being the best mom as well as the best mom-in-law. Happy birthday!

I am so very blessed to have gained not just a mother-in-law through marriage but a best friend as well. I hope your birthday is just as spectacular as you are to me.

I am so blessed that the man of my dreams is not only perfect, but he has a perfect mom as well. Now I know where he gets it from! Happy birthday, mother-in-law!

They say that diamonds are a girl’s best friend, but that’s not true — moms-in-law like you are! Here’s to many more girls’ nights filled with good food and lots of wine.

With such a beautiful mother-in-law, it’s no surprise that my wife is such a beautiful woman too. She got all of her grace, poise, and laughter from you. Happy birthday, mother-in-law!

You have always felt less like an in-law and more like my mom. I can’t believe how lucky I am to have two amazing moms. Happy birthday mom!

The best thing that ever happened to me was marrying your son, but the second-best was gaining a friend like you. Happy birthday to my mother-in-law!

Thanks for helping make all my married friends jealous that I have such a cool mother-in-law like you. You’re the best! Happy birthday.

My marriage didn’t just give me a second home, but a second mom as well. Thanks for always being someone I could depend on. I am so grateful to have married into such a warm and loving family. Happy birthday!

You’ve raised such a wonderful family, and I am so blessed that I get to join it. Happy birthday to the most welcoming and loving mother-in-law!

Happy birthday to a phenomenal mother-in-law who has always treated me like family. You’ve always made me feel loved, and I hope you feel the same on your special day.

You may get to pick your significant other, but you don’t get to pick his parents. I am so thankful that I lucked out with such a fantastic new family. Happy birthday to an incredible mother-in-law.

Don’t think that your son is the only one who loves you like crazy. I could give him a run for his money when it comes to loving such a fabulous person like you. Happy birthday, mother-in-law!

I try not to think of your birthday as celebrating you getting a year older, but as getting the chance to spend another year in the presence of such a phenomenal mother-in-law.

You not only redefine the standard for other mothers-in-law, but you are setting the bar incredibly high. I am so proud to have a second mom like you. Happy birthday, mother-in-law!

I hope you have a day full of bliss, a year full of happiness, and a lifetime full of love. I can start the day by telling you how proud I am to be a part of your family. You are a one-of-a-kind mother-in-law!

Best Happy Birthday Wishes for Grandmothers

Happy birthday, Grandma! I hope this year is full of happiness and good health all year round! I love you!

Happy birthday, Grandma! Thank you for being the glue that holds us all together. Here’s to another year of fun, laughter, and joy.

We can’t think of you without feeling lucky, spend time with you without feeling happy, or hug you without feeling loved. Happy birthday, Grandma!

Happy birthday, Grandma. You are the keystone to our family and I hope your birthday is as magical as your love and wisdom.

Happy birthday, Grandma! We hope you have a wonderful birthday. Thank you for all that you do! We love you and appreciate you so much!

To our grandma, may you stay healthy and happy for the years to come. We are all happy to have you here with us!

A grandmother is the second mother in a child’s life. For me, you were like my mother, sister, and friend! I am very happy to be your grandchild!

Thanks for being the one who always feeds me with lots of love. Happy birthday to my Grandmother!

Happy birthday to the best storyteller and cookie baker. I love you, Grandma!

To the glue that keeps the family together: happy birthday, Grandma!

Happy birthday, Grandma! For all the warmth you’ve gifted me over the years, I am returning it ten thousand times today!

Happy birthday, Grandma! You’re the life of every party. May you be forever young at heart. Love you!

With each year, my love for you only grows stronger and brighter. Happy birthday to my Grandmother!

Happy birthday, Grandma! Wishing you a smile for every precious second of your special day.

Grandma, on your birthday, may you receive everything that your wonderful, big heart desires!

Good health and happiness all your days...and double on your special day. Happy birthday, Grandma!

We are truly blessed to have you as our Grandma, friend, and role model. Happy birthday!

On your special day, I wish you the finest things that life can offer, starting with all the love you deserve! Happy birthday, Grandma!

You're the world's best Grandma! I'm so lucky to have a grandmother like you! Wishing you many happy returns of the day.

Thanks for being such an incredibly loving, caring, and inspirational grandmother to me. Happy birthday, Grandma!

Micki Spollen is an editor, writer, and traveler. Follow her on Instagram and keep up with her travels on her website.