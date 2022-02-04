90 Birthday Captions For Instagram To Get Those Candles Lit

A birthday celebration isn’t complete without posting an Instagram photo about it. And, naturally, that Instagram post isn’t complete without the perfect birthday caption.

Whether you’re posting for yourself, a friend, or your significant other, choosing birthday captions for Instagram that set the vibe of the post are key.

You can choose something more formal like the birthday quotes you might see in a Hallmark card, a caption made up of your favorite song lyrics or even just a short and funny phrase.

If you’re struggling to come up with the right birthday caption, here are a few ideas to get you started.

Birthday Instagram Captions for Yourself

Act my age? Maybe next year.

My birthday candles aren't the only things getting lit today!

Growing old is mandatory but growing up is optional.

Making my years count instead of counting the years.

I can’t help being cute, I’m the birthday girl.

Getting older but my inner child is ageless.

Another year older, another year wiser? That’s to be determined.

Gonna party like it's my birthday...'cause it is.

I don't get older, I level up.

I’m too young to be this old.

It’s my party, I can wine if I want to.

Obligatory birthday selfie.

Living my birthday by the 80\20 rule today: 80% champagne & 20% cake.

Wait, wait, wait...I’m how old exactly?!

I’m one year younger than I’ll be next year, so that calls for a celebration.

I didn't choose this birthday, this birthday chose me.

[insert age]? I demand a recount!

Funny Birthday Captions

Today is my birthday but I’ll take gifts whenever.

Don't worry about your age, it’s only a number. Although, in your case, it's a very, very, very, very big number!

Don't worry about your age, you get a new one every year.

Old enough to know better, but still young enough to get away with it.

Of course I don’t know how to act my age. I’ve never been this age before!

Point me in the direction of the birthday cake.

Move over coffee, today is a day for champagne.

It’s scientifically proven that people who have more birthdays live longer.

You know you’re getting old when the candles cost more than the cake.

Lying about your age is the secret to staying young.

There’s always a child inside every older person asking “when did this happen?”

Another year, another wrinkle.

Old enough to know better, young enough to not care.

Well, at least I am not as old as I’ll be next year.

Count the memories, not the calories in the birthday cake.

You're not getting older, you're just chronologically gifted.

If gray hair is a sign of wisdom, then you're a genius!

The secret to staying young is makeup... make up an age, then stick with it!

Cute Birthday Instagram Captions for Your Friends or Partner

Happy birthday and thank you for always being older than me.

As you blow out the candles on your cake, I want you to remember that you are the candle that lights up my life.

Live your life and forget your age.

You glow, birthday girl.

I’m so glad we’re going to grow old together, and that you have a head start.

Like a fine wine, you’re only getting better with age.

Happy birthday. May your Facebook be filled with messages from people you never talk to.

I didn't need Facebook to remind me it was your birthday.

Knowing someone as fabulous as me should be the only gift you need.

You make me feel so young when we're together. Thanks for being born first.

May you grow old and rich, so you can leave me a big inheritance.

I believe you forgot my birthday present last year, so now I'm returning the favor. Happy Birthday!

Congratulations on being born a really long time ago.

I'm so happy you were born.

Can we just celebrate you 24/7?

Happy birthday to the person who knows my Starbucks order by heart.

Quote Birthday Captions

“Birthdays are nature's way of telling you to eat more cake.” — Jo Brand

“The older you get, the better you get. Unless you're a banana." — Betty White

“I'm happy to report that my inner child is still ageless.” — James Broughton

"Count your age by friends, not years. Count your life by smiles, not tears." — John Lennon

"As you get older, three things happen: The first is your memory goes, and I can't remember the other two." — Norman Wisdom

"Live long and prosper." — Mr. Spock

"My life is better with every year of living it." — Rachel Maddow

"There is still no cure for the common birthday." — John Glenn

"The great thing about getting older is that you don't lose all the other ages you've been." — Madeleine L'Engle

"It takes a long time to become young." — Pablo Picasso

"A diplomat is a man who always remembers a woman's birthday but never remembers her age." — Robert Frost

"You don't get older, you get better." — Shirley Bassey

"Age is a case of mind over matter. If you don't mind, it don't matter." — Satchel Paige

“Age is opportunity no less than youth itself.” — Henry Wadsworth Longfellow

“You can’t help getting older, but you don’t have to get old.” — George Burns

Birthday Captions from Song Lyrics

“The party don't start till I walk in.” from “Tik Tok” by Kesha

“Go shawty, it's your birthday / We gonna party like it's your birthday.” from “In Da Club” by 50 Cent

“They say it's your birthday / We're gonna have a good time.” from “Birthday” by The Beatles

“I don’t know about you, but I’m feeling 22.” from “22” by Taylor Swift

“Forever young.” from “Forever Young” by Alphaville

“Turned my birthday into a lifestyle.” from “Pop Style” by Drake

"Nothing can stop me, I'm all the way up." from “All the Way Up” by Fat Joe and Remy Ma

“It's my birthday. I'ma do what I like.” from “Birthday” by Anne-Marie

“The night is still young and so are we.” from “The Night is Still Young” by Nicki Minaj

“I just took a DNA test, turns out I'm 100% that b—tch.” from “Truth Hurts” by Lizzo

“If I was you, I’d wanna be me too.” from “Me Too” by Meghan Trainor

“Tell 'em that it's my birthday when I party like that!” from “Birthday” by Selena Gomez

Milestone Birthday Instagram Captions

Does this filter make me look [insert age here]?

#Dirty30

Welcome to Over the HillVille. Land of Milk of Magnesia.

RIP to my [insert decade here]

Finally legal. Proceed with caution.

Still 21, but with 10 years of experience.

Cheers to 21 years!

Half a century down, another one to go.

I’m not 40, it’s just my second time turning 20.

Go ahead and card me.

Looks 21, feels 18, acts 11… that makes me 50!

