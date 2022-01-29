100 Best Happy Birthday Wishes For Your Wife

On your wife’s birthday, it can be tough to find the right words to say happy birthday to the woman who makes your house a home.

However you end up celebrating, you want to make sure your wife knows how important she is to you and your family by sending special birthday wishes to the woman who is your partner, lover, and very best friend.

Whether you’re looking for messages to write in a birthday card or to post on social media, here are some unique birthday wishes for your wife’s special day.

Best Birthday Wishes for Your Wife

Happy birthday to my beloved wife, best friend, and favorite person. If your birthday is just a fraction of how incredible you are, I know it will be a great one!

To my dear wife on her birthday: thank you for everything that you do each and every day. Wishing you the best birthday. I love you!

Wishing you the happiest birthday, lots of love, and all the kisses on your day. Happy birthday, darling!

So grateful to have spent another year with you and can’t wait for the next. Happy birthday, sweetheart!

Wishing you a birthday as wonderful as you are. Happy birthday, my dear!

Wishing a happy birthday to my beautiful wife, who never ceases to make each day the greatest!

To the best woman in the world, my wife: wishing you another year of happiness and love.

Hoping I can make you as happy today on your birthday as you make me every single day. I love you!

I’m so lucky to have a wife like you. Each day with you is a gift. Wishing you the best birthday.

Hoping you feel as happy and loved as you make me feel every day. Happy birthday, my love!

Just as I know I can count on your love every day, you can count on me each year to wish you the greatest birthday ever. I love you!

Happy birthday to the most loving, caring, and kind-hearted wife in the world. Wishing you many more to come!

Happy birthday to my amazing wife. Thank you for who you are and all that you do. I love you so much!

On your birthday, I hope to make you feel special the way you do for me every day. Happy birthday, my dear wife!

May all your dreams come true and may you have continued success throughout our journey. Happy birthday, my beautiful wife!

Romantic Birthday Wishes for Wife

Happy birthday to my soulmate and one true love. Hope you have the best day ever. I love you!

Happy birthday to the love of my life — I can’t imagine a day without you in it. I love you!

I fell in love with your charming smile and contagious laugh. Today on your birthday I hope to see you smiling and laughing like the day I fell in love. Here’s to you!

You are my wife, my best friend, the light of my life, and the person who keeps my heart beating. Happy birthday to you, the one person I can’t live without.

You mean more to me than you will ever know and I am thankful that we are soulmates! I hope you have an extra special day!

The day you became my wife was the happiest day of my life. I love you with all my heart and always will. Today I send wishes for a birthday that is as wonderful as you, my dear.

You are the only woman who has ever filled my heart with this much love and I cherish every day we spend together. Thank you for being there for me year after year. Enjoy your birthday!

There is no one I would rather spend the rest of my life with than you. Thank you for being such a loving, caring, and thoughtful person. Have a great birthday!

Cheers to another year I get to spend loving everything about you. Happy birthday, my lovely wife.

You have shown me what it means to have the perfect marriage. Loving you is always easy, and I’ll continue to do so for the rest of your life! Happy birthday, my sweet wife.

On your special day, I can’t help but remember my most special day, the day I said “I do” and became the happiest man in the world. Happy birthday!

Take love, multiply it by infinity, and take it to the depths of forever and you still have only a glimpse of how I feel for you. I love you and I hope you have the best birthday ever!

Happy birthday to the woman I fell in love with years ago. I still love you more and more as each year passes by. Happy birthday!

I can conquer the whole world with one hand tied behind my back, as long as the other is holding yours. Happy birthday to my one and only.

Funny Birthday Wishes for Wife

You may be getting older but look on the bright side — you have a handsome and wonderful husband to keep you company!

I didn’t get you a birthday present because you already have it all: me! Happy birthday, wife!

Wishing a happy birthday to my wonderful wife as we celebrate with all of your favorite things, the most important one being me!

Growing old with you takes the sting out of old age. Happy birthday!

Love of my life and pain in my rear. It’s difficult to do, but you manage to be both. Happy birthday to the best multitasker in the world: my amazing wife.

It must be exhausting to be the wife of the most perfect and amazing husband ever, so I’ll take a day off and let you be amazing instead! Happy birthday!

Growing old with you is the best part of our marriage. May you live a few years after me and enjoy the freedom that you do not have now! Happy birthday, dear wife!

Wishing you a very happy birthday and all the patience you’ll need to keep dealing with me! I love you and wish you the best!

I’ll love you even when you’re old and gray… Which isn’t actually that far away. Happy birthday to my favorite lady!

Happy birthday from the best gift you’ve ever received: me!

Happy birthday to my wife, who is smart, funny, and gorgeous, and who reminds me a lot of myself! I guess that’s why we make the perfect pair because we share so many wonderful similarities!

Like a bottle of fine wine, you are aging particularly well. But unlike a bottle of wine, I can’t simply put a cork in it when I’ve had enough! Happy birthday!

No matter how old or gray you become, I will always love you until the end of time!

Birthday Instagram Captions For Wife

You’re not aging — you’re leveling up!

Happy birthday to the woman who posts all of my Instagram photos for me!

I feel lucky every day that you choose to share your brilliance, kindness, and strength with me.

You are my companion, my person, and my friend. I am so lucky to have you as my wife forever.

From our first drink together to our last, I’ll never regret cheersing to you.

It doesn’t matter how old we get, I will not stop loving you! Here’s to growing old together and making even more memories.

If there was a best wife pageant you would win the world title.

To my woman crush every day, I’m so happy to have a wife like you.

The day you were born and our wedding day are the two best days of my life.

I love you more than I love cake.

It may be your birthday, but you’re my greatest gift.

Hugs, kisses, and birthday wishes!

We’re gonna party like it's your birthday.

Happy birthday to my queen, who’s getting the royal treatment today!

Birthday Card Messages For Wife

Thank you for always believing in me and making me feel like the most important thing in your life. You are definitely the most important in mine. Happy birthday, my love.

The best parts of my day are the times spent with you. You are a truly spectacular wife, and I hope your birthday is just as spectacular as you are.

On your birthday, I want to remind you that you are special, not only to me but to all those who are privileged enough to know you for the amazing person you are. People like you are hard to come by, but getting to have a wife like you is indeed a gift.

I cannot imagine a world without you in it, and I am so grateful that I don’t have to. Happy birthday to my loving wife.

On birthdays people wish for many things. For yours, I hope that you only want one: that you get to live for many, many years so that we can spend them together.

Whether it’s busy times, quiet times, or cuddly times, I promise that I will always love and respect you. On your birthday I say we start with those cuddly times and go from there. Happy birthday from an unbelievably happy hubby.

When we were getting married, I thought that you had never been more beautiful or radiant. I know now I was wrong because today on your birthday you are more gorgeous than ever.

Thank you for agreeing to share your life with me. May your birthday bring you lots of moments to cherish, and may you be surrounded by people who love you as much as I do. Happy birthday!

Happy birthday to the only woman who can make my heart and soul overflow with happiness. I love you so much! May you only have joy and delight on your special day.

Wishing the lady of my life a happy birthday. You are such a sweet, caring, and loving wife, and may your birthday be as unforgettable as you are.

On your birthday I want you to know that my best times in life have been with you and my worst times made all the better by your presence. Thank you for always staying by my side.

Happy birthday to the woman who inspires me to be a better person. Thank you for always showering me with love and affection. You are everything a man could ever hope for in a wife.

Birthday Wishes For Wife on Facebook

Happy birthday to the one person I don’t need a Facebook birthday reminder for. I love you!

It can’t be easy having a husband who is always the center of attention, so seeing as it’s your birthday I’ll take a day off and let you have the spotlight for a change! Happy birthday, my love.

Don’t let getting older get you down — just always remember that no matter how old you become, no matter how many wrinkles or gray hairs start to appear, at least you’ll always have a handsome husband by your side to make up for it!

Happy birthday from the person who heard all of your jokes, yet chose to marry you anyway!

It simply wouldn’t be your birthday if you didn’t receive some wishes from your husband teasing you about your age! Happy birthday, my gorgeous old lady!

I love you more than birthday cake, but I’m glad we get both today. Happy birthday to my one and only wife!

You are such a beautiful, loyal, and annoying wife. I put that last one in there so you’d know I was telling the truth. Happy birthday!

You are by far my favorite wife, no one else comes close. Happy birthday!

When people tell you that you’re growing older, just shut it down and tell them you’re increasing in value. Happy birthday, my lovely wife.

Happy Birthday Quotes for Wife

“Happy is the man who finds a true friend, and far happier is he who finds that true friend in his wife.” — Franz Schubert

“My most brilliant achievement was my ability to be able to persuade my wife to marry me.” — Winston Churchill

“A real man loves his wife, and places his family as the most important thing in life. Nothing has brought me more peace and content in life than simply being a good husband and father.” — Frank Abagnale

“The relationship between husband and wife should be one of closest friends.” — B.R. Ambedkar

“I love my wife, she deserves anything and everything.” — Aaron Spelling

“Of all the home remedies, a good wife is best.” — Kin Hubar

“That’s what a good wife does, keeps your dreams alive even when you don’t believe anymore.” — Michael J. Sullivan

“A wife is like a children’s movie; always under-appreciated and without either, life would be incomplete.” — John Steinbeck

“My spouse is my shield, my spouse is my strength.” — Amit Kalantri

“My wife dresses to kill. She cooks the same way.” — Henny Youngman

“A wife is a gift from God that grows with the love that she spills into a man’s life.”

Advance Birthday Wishes For Wife

Happy birthday, dear wife! I know it hasn’t technically started yet, but you’re not supposed to keep a Queen waiting.

You make not just me, but our whole family complete every single day. I hope that on your special day you are showered with all the gratitude you so richly deserve.

I’m sending this loving birthday greeting to my darling wife. I’m sorry I can’t be there with you to celebrate, but just know I’m counting down the minutes until I can. Happy birthday my love.

Don’t worry about getting older. Good husbands remember your birthday, but amazing husbands always forget your age. You’ll forever be young in my eyes.

Even though we are miles apart on your birthday just know that the distance between us is only a reminder of how strong our love can be. I can’t wait to be by your side again, and I hope you have a truly phenomenal birthday.

You are in my thoughts leading up to your special day. I hope you’re having tons of fun and missing me as much as I miss you. Can’t wait to be reunited so that I can feel whole again. Happy birthday!

Every year you make my birthday a week-long celebration. I’m gonna make sure that I do it this time! Let the party begin!

Celebrations are more memorable if they’re enjoyed for more than 24 hours. Happy birthday in advance, sweetheart!

One day is not enough to celebrate your most special day, so let’s start the birthday bash right away. Have a great early birthday.

I want to be the first person to wish you a happy birthday. I love you!

I’ll be too excited to greet you on your birthday because I will be wondering how I got lucky to have you, so I’m wishing you a happy birthday in advance. Thank you for everything, my wife!

I know your birthday isn’t here yet, but I have lots of surprises for you already and trust me, you are going to love them! Happy birthday!

Micki Spollen is an editor, writer, and traveler. Follow her on Instagram and keep up with her travels on her website.