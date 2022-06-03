55 Best Graduation Captions For Your Instagram Cap And Gown Pics

You've waited four years for this very moment.

Well, four years in theory. It could have been fewer, but more than likely it was a bit more. Don't worry, we're not judging!

That's right, it's graduation time, and that means you need graduation Instagram captions for the photos you post online.

Think of all that hard work you put in: the countless hours of reading, the term papers, the sleepless nights. It's all coming to an end. You finally get to put on your gown, switch over your tassel, and throw your cap into the air in celebration. And you should because you deserve to have your moment(s).

Of course, that means that you are going to be taking some pictures and sharing those pictures with the world. Why? Because this is (probably) one of the biggest accomplishments of your whole life, to date.

There are so many different kinds of pictures that you can take on graduation day. You could go for the traditional cap and gown picture. Or a photo with your classmates, flashing the biggest smiles. Maybe you want to get more creative and have someone take a photo of you while you throw your cap in the air. Or perhaps you have decorated your grad cap and you want a photo of that by itself.

Whichever photos you choose to take, we've got some great ideas for the best graduation captions for Instagram.

There are so many options to choose from when it comes to selecting a caption for your graduation photos and you do not want to mess this up. After all, you've waited four whole years (or maybe even longer) to celebrate this very moment and you have to get it right.

Don't sweat. We've got you. Here are the best graduation captions for Instagram.

Short and sweet graduation captions

1. The tassel was worth the hassle.

2. And off he/she went to change the world.

3. It's about time.

4. The best is yet to come.

5. Con-grad-ulations to me!

Funny graduation quotes and sayings for caption

6. "Did everyone see that? Because I will not be doing it again." — Pirates of the Caribbean

7. I'm 100 percent certain that I am zero percent sure of what I'm going to do.

8. I've already forgotten everything.

9. Welcome to the real world, they said. It sucks, but you're going to love it.

10. I woke up like dis... Just kidding, it took four years.

Graduation captions about the future

11. And so the adventure begins.

12. Today is a perfect day to start living your dreams.

13. Be fearless in the pursuit of what sets your soul on fire.

14. A world of possibilities awaits.

15. "You have brains in your head. You have feet in your shoes. You can steer yourself in any direction you choose. You’re on your own. And you know what you know. You are the guy who’ll decide where to go." — Dr. Seuss

16. "Don't tell me the sky's the limit when there are footprints on the moon." — Paul Brandt

17. "And I knew exactly what to do. But in a much more real sense, I had no idea what to do." — Michael Scott, The Office

18. "There's just no telling how far I'll go." — Moana

19. "Do not go where the path may lead; go instead where there is no path and leave a trail." — Ralph Waldo Emerson

Cheesy graduation quotes

20. It just got hotter in here by one degree.

21. May your cap fly as high as your dreams.

22. Thanks, Nike. I just did it.

23. Oh yeah, look at me and my grad self.

24. It's not a tiara, but it will do for now.

25. Call me a chemistry cylinder because I am graduated.

Goodbye quotes for graduation day

26. On to my new dream.

27. "Go confidently in the direction of your dreams. Live the life you’ve imagined." — Henry David Thoreau

28. "Crushed it." — Fat Amy

30. Thanks for the memories.

Elementary School Graduation Captions

31. I graduated! Now I’m like, smart and stuff!

32. “You’re braver than you believe, and stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think.” — A.A. Milne, 'Winnie The Pooh'

33. I believed I could, so I did.

34. Can I take a nap now?

35. Reach for the stars. You might become one.

Middle school graduation captions

36. May your cap fly as high as your dreams.

37. Though our branches grow in different directions, our roots remain as one.

38. Cap. Gown. It's going down.

39. “Kid, you’ll move mountains.” — Dr. Seuss

High school graduation captions

41. This isn't goodbye, but see you later.

42. "You must have some vision for your life. Even if you don't know the plan, you have to have a direction in which you choose to go." — Oprah Winfrey

43. "You don’t go to university so you can punch a clock. You go to university so you can be in a position to make a difference." — Janet Napolitano

44. Some graduate with honors, I am just honored to graduate.

45. Next stop: Adulting.

College graduation captions

46. "You are about to start the greatest improvisation of all. With no script. No idea what's going to happen, often with people and places you have never seen before. And you are not in control. So say 'yes.' And if you're lucky, you'll find people who will say 'yes' back." — Stephen Colbert

47. Now, who is going to pay off these loans?

48. Proud of my B.S.

49. The tassel was worth the hassle.

50. This fancy paper proves I'm smart, right?

Grad School Graduation Captions

51. "What, like it’s hard?" — Elle Woods, Legally Blonde

52. I owe my diploma to coffee.

53. It’s official: I’m now too cool for school.

54. I guess it's too late to drop out.

55. “Go forth and set the world on fire.” — St. Ignatius of Loyola

Hopefully, you have accomplished more than one thing after reading this. You graduated and you found the best Instagram caption for your graduation photos. You can be very proud of both of these things, because in today's world, both of these are super important!

