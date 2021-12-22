100 Best Happy Birthday Quotes & Wishes For Brothers

A good brother is there for you through all of the ups and downs in your life, so when his birthday approaches, you want to make sure you wish him the happiest birthday.

There’s no one in this world quite like your brother (not even your sister), and it can be tough to put all of your feelings into words in a birthday card.

The best birthday wishes for brothers let him know how much you appreciate his being there for you and the important place he holds in your life.

When you’re at a loss for words, these birthday quotes for your brother will give you some inspiration when wishing him a happy birthday, whether you want the message to be funny, heart-warming, sentimental or all of the above.

Best Birthday Wishes for Brothers

Sending special birthday wishes to my awesome brother. Thank you for being such a good friend. Happy birthday.

We’ve shared so many laughs and boosted each other up when we were down. I believe there are plenty more laughs to come and memories to make. Happy birthday, my brother.

Thank you for being the most loving and caring brother in this entire world. No one understands me better than you. Wishing you a Happy birthday.

It is a true blessing to have such a fun, smart and caring brother like you. Hope this special day is full of everything that you love most!

I’m so thankful to have a brother like you to share life’s ups and downs with. Thanks for always being there for me and making each day so much fun! I hope you have a very happy birthday!

Happy birthday to the brother who means so much to me and sets a perfect example of how to live a happy life. Wishing you the best on this day!

Thank you for all the years of friendship. You are my best friend! May your birthday be filled with wonderful surprises and amazing gifts.

Wishing a happy birthday to my amazing brother. I hope all your dreams come true!

I’m so grateful to be blessed with a brother like you. Looking forward to celebrating your birthday with maximum happiness!

To the best brother ever, I hope you have a wonderful birthday, and that the year ahead is full of joy, excitement, and adventure!

Today, on your birthday, I want to make you smile and laugh the way you’ve always done for me! Wishing you a very happy birthday.

All the wealth of the world isn’t enough to compensate for the company of a brother like you. Wishing you a happy birthday!

I hope your birthday is as meaningful to you as you are to me. You are such an important part of my life, and I want you to know that I truly treasure you. Happy birthday!

Short Birthday Wishes For Brothers

Happy birthday, brother! Growing up with you has been the biggest adventure of my life. Much love!

There’s no birthday celebration that could be as cool as you! Happy birthday!

Happy birthday to the best brother in the world!

Wishing many happy returns of the day for such an awesome brother. Happy birthday!

Hoping today is as special for you as you are to me. Happy birthday!

Send my best wishes, love, and greetings to my brother. Hope you have an awesome birthday!

Our parents made us siblings, but we became friends on our own. Happy birthday, bro!

Thankful to have a brother like you in my life. Celebrate your birthday in a big way! You have always deserved the best.

Brothers by chance but friends by choice. Happy birthday!

I’m one of the luckiest to have a brother like you. Happy birthday!

I’m so glad to have you and you’re such a good friend whom I’ll be loving throughout my entire life! Happy Birthday!

You are the reason why I’m so fond of my childhood. Thank you for all those wonderful memories. Happy birthday, bro.

Hoping you find fun and adventure on your big day, just as you do every day!

Birthday Wishes for Little Brothers

If I could have another chance to choose my brother, I would choose you every single time. Happy Birthday, bro.

I can’t imagine being on this journey through life without a brother as cool as you. Thank you for everything. Happy birthday!

Birthdays are always special to me because it’s the only thing that we didn’t have to share as kids! Enjoy your birthday. It’s all about you!

Happy birthday, brother! No matter what happens in life, I’m always there for you. That is what big brothers are for! Hope your day is full of fun, laughter, and good times.

You’ve grown up into such a great young man, I’m so happy that I’ve been there with you every step of the way. Happy birthday to a great brother!

I couldn’t ask for a better brother than you. I’m so proud of everything that you do and I’m proud you’re my brother. Happy birthday!

As I’ve watched you grow up, I realize how proud I am to call you my little brother. Happy birthday to a wonderful young man!”

I’m so proud of who you are becoming and I couldn’t ask for a better little brother. I hope you have a birthday filled with happiness, love and all of the presents you deserve!

There isn’t much that’s better than having a little brother like you. I love watching you grow up and I hope you have a happy birthday!

Happy birthday to the greatest younger brother. You make me so proud every day of the year, but I especially love your birthdays to celebrate you being in my life!

Having a younger brother like you is like opening a present every day! Wish you a birthday filled with joys, dreams, and love!

Happy Birthday to my mother's second-best gift! Happy birthday my brother!

When I was little, I wanted a puppy but you turned out to be just as much fun. Happy birthday!

Birthday Wishes for Older Brothers

I couldn’t have asked for a better role model. Happy birthday, big brother.

I know you have been through so many hard times, but you never gave up. You are my role model and the strongest man in this entire world. You have such a positive approach to life. Wishing you a happy birthday.

Happy birthday! My childhood would have been so boring without you to share it with. Thanks for all the awesome adventures we’ve been on, and I can’t wait for the many more fun times to come... starting with celebrating your birthday!

Wishing the happiest birthday to the world’s coolest brother. Thanks for always letting me tag along, and being there when I need you.

Happy birthday to my awesome brother! I’m so proud of all you’ve accomplished. Thank you for being such a great example.

Having a brother like you is like having a third parent. Thank you for helping to take care of me even when nobody asked you to. Happy Birthday!

Growing up I always looked up to you, and as we grow older, I still do. Thanks for showing me how it’s done. Happy Birthday, big bro!

I know I said I would always do everything with you in life, but you’re going to have to do this 'growing older' thing all by yourself. Happy Birthday from your eternally younger brother!

You are one seriously resourceful guy — I know this because I remember all those times you managed to finagle yourself out of trouble when we were kids. I also know this quality will take you far in life. Happy Birthday, brother!

Thank you for always encouraging me to go after my dreams. I hope this year every wish of yours comes true because you deserve so much happiness in life. Happy birthday!

Thanks for looking after me all these years. Happy birthday, big bro!

Happy birthday! Having an older brother like you is the best thing in life!

Happy birthday, big bro! You are the best brother I could ever have. Thanks for always having my back no matter what.

Birthday Wishes for Brothers-in-Law

Family gatherings are a lot more fun since you joined the family. Happy birthday to the best brother-in-law!

An extra special brother-in-law should have an extra special birthday! Celebrate! You deserve the best!

Happy birthday to a great friend and brother-in-law! I hope you have a wonderful day!

Happy birthday to my brother-from-another-mother. Hope it's a great one!

I know our family is a bit weird, but we are happy you are a part of it. Happy birthday, brother-in-law!

Happy birthday to my brother-in-law! We are so lucky to have you in our family.

Happy birthday, brother-in-law. I hope your birthday goes as wonderful as I am.

On your birthday, I just wanted to say that you are the best thing that happened to my sister and I hope you have a wonderful birthday. It’s been great getting to know you over the years.

The best wishes to my dear brother-in-law and my true friend! I feel lucky to have you in our family and wish you only the best things in life!

My dear brother-in-law, as long as you keep taking my side when I argue with your sister, you will keep receiving cool gifts on your birthday. Happy birthday.

A brother-in-law can be just as good as a brother by birth. Thanks for being a great brother to me. I really hope your birthday is amazing as you are!

We may not be related by blood, But you are truly loved. Happy birthday to you, my dear brother-in-law.

Birthday Wishes for Brother from Sister

Brothers like you are special and rare, they must be treasured. I’m so glad that you were brought into this world on this day. Happy birthday!

A brother is someone who always understands you, cares for you, and loves you. You are an exceptional one, and I hope you have the best birthday!

Happy bday to the coolest brother ever! You always know how to cheer me up and make my day brighter. Love you!

There’s no brother and sister duo better than us! Happy birthday, dear brother!

Over the years we may have had disagreements and petty fights, but that’s just what brothers and sisters do. We’ve also had deep discussions and loving moments. I’m glad I have such a wonderful brother who keeps my life real and never boring. Happy birthday!

It’s not what we have in life but who we have in our life that matters. Happiest birthday to my favorite brother. I love you!

There is a place that gives me strength, support, and inspiration. It is my brother’s heart. Happy birthday to my dearest brother!

It’s a sister’s job to annoy her brother, no matter how old they are. That’s why I smile that you’re my brother… and laugh that there’s nothing you can do about it! Happy birthday!

You are the type of brother who goes to any extent to protect his sister and make sure she gets only the best. Thank you, my loving brother, and a very happy birthday!

A girl can never be afraid of any danger if she has a gallant and courageous brother like you. Thank you so much for having my back all the time. Happy birthday, brother!

We are siblings who couldn’t be any more different, yet we share a kind of bond that makes our relationship stronger than anyone else out there. May success be yours for the rest of your life. Happy birthday, brother!

Before being my loveliest brother, you are a best friend, a guardian angel, and my greatest protector. As long as you are standing by my side, I know I’m safe and loved. Happy birthday!

Funny Birthday Messages for Brothers

I bet you thought you’d never become a grumpy old man. But here you are killing it! Happy birthday!

Growing up, no one drove me crazier than you. Now, you’re the person I talk to when other people are driving me crazy (even you!). Happy birthday, brother!

When you need someone to be there for the most important parts of your life just call me, and I will come running. Just not too early. Happy Birthday, bro!

You always know how to make me feel good about myself. It comforts me to know that there is someone crazier than me out there in the world! Just kidding, we’re probably equally crazy. Happy birthday, from one looney to another!

Friends may come and go, but brothers will always be there for you — whether you like it or not! Happy birthday.

Cheers to my brother on your birthday! I’ll be raising a glass in your honor... or maybe three or four!

There are some people in life that just drive you crazy. Yet you still find that you love them. We call them brothers. Happy birthday!

Only a brother can love like a father, annoy like a sister, care like a mother, and support like a friend. Happy birthday!

Happy birthday, brother! They say that the older you get, the smarter you become. But as we keep on doing the same stupid things we did as kids, I guess we are the exception to that rule.

Happy birthday to a brother who is smart, funny, witty, charming... and reminds me a lot of myself!

Being related to me is really the only gift you need. Just saying. Happy birthday!

It's remarkable how long we've put up with each other. Happy Birthday.

Happy Birthday Quotes for Brothers

“Who needs superheroes when you have a brother? Happy birthday to my very own superhero.”

“With mirth and laughter let old wrinkles come.” — William Shakespeare

“There’s no other love like the love for a brother. There’s no other love like the love from a brother. Happy birthday!”

“As you get older, three things happen: The first is your memory goes, and I can’t remember the other two.” — Norman Wisdom

“What strange creatures brothers are!” — Jane Austen

“Because brothers don’t let each other wander in the dark alone.” — Jolene Perry

“A birthday is like a new year and my wish for you, is a great year full of happiness and sunshine!” — Catherine Pulsifer

“Today is the oldest you have been, and the youngest you will ever be. Make the most of it!” — Nicky Gumbel

“There is a little boy inside the man who is my brother… Oh, how I hated that little boy. And how I love him too.” — Anna Quindlen

“Brothers and sisters are as close as hands and feet.” — Vietnamese Proverb

“Brothers don’t necessarily have to say anything to each other — they can sit in a room and be together and just be completely comfortable with each other..” — Leonardo DiCaprio

“I had a brother who was my saviour, made my childhood bearable.” — Maurice Sendak

