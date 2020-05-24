50 National Brother's Day Quotes About Sibling Love

Happy National Brother's Day

Ever since I was little I wanted a younger sister. The thing about life is it doesn’t always give you what you want, sometimes it gives you what you need. I never once asked for a brother and I ended up getting four of them. As you can imagine I wasn’t the least bit thrilled at first.

When I was six, I didn’t really think brothers had much value. I’d never been a sister before and I had no idea what that was like. I was an only child. So all I could do was go off what I saw on TV — and trust me those sitcoms did sisterhood justice.

I had no idea what my brothers and I would relate to when it came time for me to be a big sister. I knew that they would not want to do anything “girly” with me as a sister would. So I didn’t know how to be a big sister to a little brother.

As I got older and spent more time with my brothers, I realized that we had a lot more in common than I originally had thought. My preconceived notions of us not being able to be friends or hangout quickly disappeared because my brothers became some of my best friends.

Just because my brothers are some of my best friends, that doesn’t mean they don’t annoy and irritate me. Trust me they do! But that’s what siblings do, and these National Brother's Day quotes prove just that.

What’s so awesome about a brother-sister relationship is that no matter how many times you infuriate one another, you’ll always find a reason to share a laugh or create a new memory. The love shared between siblings is greater than any conflict, that’s why I think siblings forget about arguments so quickly.

I couldn’t imagine my life without my brothers and I mean that. I know that I can always count on my brothers for everything from cheering me up to having my back. Having brothers is one of the best things to happen to me. To celebrate National Brother’s Day check out these brother quotes about siblings to show him just how much you love him.

1. Being a brother is more just being a sibling.

“Brother – a person who is there when you need him; someone who picks you up when you fall; a person who sticks up for you when no one else will; a brother is always a friend.”

2. A brother is the best friend you never asked for.

“My brother is my only best friend. No one can replace him.”

3. A bother’s love is special.

There is no love like the love for a brother. There is no love like the love from a brother. ― Astrid Alauda

4. Always help your brother.

“God blesses him who helps his brother.” ― Abu Bakr

5. Tell him you love him every day.

“If you have a brother or sister, tell them you love them every day – that’s the most beautiful thing. I told my sister how much I loved her every day. That’s the only reason I’m OK right now.” ― Amaury Nolasco

6. Your brother is your best friend and worst enemy all in one.

“He is my most beloved friend and my bitterest rival, my confidant and my betrayer, my sustainer and my dependent, and scariest of all, my equal.” ― Gregg Levoy

7. You have to work at being a sibling.

“I don’t believe an accident of birth makes people sisters or brothers. It makes them siblings, gives them mutuality of parentage. Sisterhood and brotherhood is a condition people have to work at. “ ― Maya Angelou

8. He’s your first guy-friend.

“Your brother is always the first male friend you will have in your life.” ― Ritu Ghatourey

9. Wrestling is a brother’s form a hug.

“Half the time when brothers wrestle, it’s just an excuse to hug each other.” ― James Patterson

10. You are lucky to have a brother because everyone doesn’t have one.

“Stop for a moment and realize how lucky you are to have one.” ― Maxime Lagacé

11. Brothers save you from boredom.

“I had a brother who was my saviour, made my childhood bearable.” ― Maurice Sendak

12. Friendship is be brother and sister.

“Do you know what friendship is… it is to be brother and sister; two souls which touch without mingling, two fingers on one hand.” ― Victor Hugo

13. A brother is a friend from God.

“A brother is a friend God gave you; A friend is a brother your heart chose.”

14. When you are mad at him, don’t forget he’s your brother.

“If thy brother wrongs thee, remember not so much his wrong-doing, but more than ever that he is thy brother.” ― Epictetus

15. Smile, he’s your brother.

“I smile because you’re my brother. I laugh because there’s nothing you can do about it!”

16. Brothers are strange.

“What strange creatures brothers are!” – Jane Austen

17. Brothers are better than a superhero.

“Sometimes being a brother is even better than being a superhero.” ― Marc Brown

18. Siblings live outside the touch of time.

“To the outside world we all grow old. But not to brothers and sisters. We know each other as we always were. We know each other’s hearts. We share private family jokes. We remember family feuds and secrets, family griefs and joys. We live outside the touch of time.” ― Clara Ortega

19. Respect and joy bonds a family.

“The bond that links your true family is not one of blood, but of respect and joy in each other’s life.” ― Richard Bach

20. The reliability of a brother and sister relationship compares to none.

“Sibling relationships outlast marriages, survive the death of parents, resurface after quarrels that would sink any friendship. They flourish in a thousand incarnations of closeness and distance, warmth, loyalty, and distrust.” ― Erica E. Goode

21. There is no one like your brother.

“There is no buddy like a brother.”

22. Brotherhood is precious.

“The beauty of genuine brotherhood and peace is more precious than diamonds or silver or gold.” ― Martin Luther King Jr

23. Brothers are gifts.

“A brother is a gift to the heart, a friend to the spirit.”

24. Some of your best childhood memories are with him.

“The happiest days of my youth were when my brother and I would run through the woods and feel quite safe.” – Rachel Weisz

25. Your siblings will always be there for you.

“Our brothers and sisters are there with us from the dawn of our personal stories to the inevitable dusk.” ― Susan Scarf Merrell

26. A life without a brother is no life at all.

“How do people make it through life without a brother?”

27. Siblings teach you a lot.

“ I learned everything from my older brother and sister and taught it to my younger sisters.”

28. It’s normal for siblings to have disagreements or fights.

“Everyone knows that if you’ve got a brother, you’re going to fight.” ― Liam Gallagher

29. All you have to do to be a sister and brother is to be there for one another.

“Being sister and brother means being there for each other.” ― Unknown

30. Brothers and sisters go from playmates to best friends.

“Brothers are playmates in the beginning and best friends for life.”

31. So many realizations come from looking like a brother.

“When I look at each of my brothers, I see two things. First, I see the next place I want to leave a rosy welt. Second, I see a good man who will always be there, no matter how hard life gets for me or him. Then, I get out of the way because I realize he’s coming at me with a wet dish towel.” ― Dan Pearce

32. A brother’s love exceeds.

“A brother’s love exceeds all the world’s loves in its unworldliness.” ― Robert Browning

33. He’s just trying to protect you.

“Be grateful when your older brothers grounds you, and when they tell you what to do and. Beautiful they are just trying to fulfill their duty of protecting you.”

34. Siblings play a large role in who we become.

“From the time we’re born, our brothers and sisters are our collaborators and coconspirators, our role models and our cautionary tales.” ― Jeffrey Kluger

35. He’s the best because he’s family.

“In time of test, family is best.” ― Burmese proverb

36. Brothers and sisters go together.

“Brothers and sisters peas in a pod, bumps on a log, bugs in a rug, birds of a feather, partners in crime, friends forever.”

37. Love your brother without question.

“Will you be there for him if he needs you? Of course. Should you love him without question? Absolutely.” ― David Levithan

38. Brothers are irreplaceable.

“I can get another husband but never another brother.” ― Corsican proverb

39. Your brother will always be your friend.

“Because I have a brother I’ll always have a friend.”

40. You have room to love your brother.

“Son, brother, father, lover, friend. There is room in the heart for all the affections, as there is room in heaven for all the stars.” ― Victor Hugo

41. Brothers forgive quickly.

“A friend forgives quicker than enemy, and family forgives quicker than a friend.” ― Amit Kalantri

42. Your siblings know you best.

“Your parents leave you too soon and your kids and spouse come along late, but your siblings know you when you when you are in your most inchoate form.” ― Jeffrey Kluger

43. A brother gives honest advice.

“Your brother is who gives you a honest advice.” ― Arabic proverb

44. Brothers are examples to look up to.

“Some have more than one example to look up to. Others have only their brother.” ― Maxime Lagacé

45. You and your brother are more alike than you think.

“We are all equal in the fact that we are all different. We are all the same in the fact that we will never be the same.” ― C. JoyBell C.

46. You don’t pick your family, but you do pick your friends.

“Siblings by chance. Friends by choice.”

47. Any brother is better than no brother.

“A bad brother is far better than no brother.” ― Swahili proverb

48. Brothers do a lot.

“Brothers get dirty, play catch, defend & protect, laugh, imagine, build forts, tell secrets, invent, ride bicycles, sell lemonade, catch bugs, build Lego, wrestle, have sleepovers, misbehave, play cars, daydream, climb trees, hold hands, count the stars, fight, build sandcastles; together.”

49. Brothers teach us fairness, cooperation, and kindness.

“Siblings are the people we practice on, the people who teach us about fairness and cooperation and kindness and caring — quite often the hard way.” ― Pamela Dugdale

50. Sisters are equal to brothers and vice versa.

“No life’s worth more than any other, no sister worth less than any brother.” ― Michael Franti

Tamara Sanon is a writer with a passion for covering topics about health and wellness, lifestyle, astrology, and relationships.