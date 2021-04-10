200 Brother And Sister Quotes To Celebrate Your Sibling Bond

We all get so caught up in our own lives at time that we let our relationships with the people who matter to us most slip through the cracks, especially our relationships with our siblings.

You probably don't spend a whole lot of time each day looking for brother and sister quotes you can share to make sure they know just how much you love them, but taking a moment to do say can be deeply meaningful.

Of course, we also have occasions like National Siblings Day to kick us into that mode if we weren't already.

According to CNN, National Siblings Day was founded by Claudia Evart in honor of her two siblings, both of whom she lost early in life. The date — April 10 — was her late sister Lisette’s birthday. So, let this be a gentle reminder to show your brothers and sisters how much your appreciate them while you still can.

Sibling bonds are some of the strongest people forge. Your siblings may be the first people you tell when something good happens, the last people you want to see when you're struggling and yet the ones you need most when you do. If you're lucky your siblings can be a source of true strength and inspiration throughout your entire life.

A sister bond is extra special, and according to studies, it may be the strongest bond of all. Having a sister can have a positive impact on your life.

Here's a great message to write in a card or text to your sister to show her how thankful you are: "To my sister: You are my best friend, my human diary, and my other half. You mean the world to me and I love you."

Or, if your sister prefers humor to happiness, this sister quote is a funny way to celebrate your partner in crime: "There is no problem that sisters cannot confront, combat, plot against, ignore, make fun of, drown in chocolate sauce, or run over with the car."

If your brother is a little less sentimental, and you just want a good Instagram caption, here's one for a brother picture: “First a brother, then a bother, now a friend.”

Whether it's National Siblings Day, their birthday, or just because, take a moment to find the perfect brother quote or sister quote for your sibling to let them know how grateful you are to have them.

Best Brother Quotes

1. “Everything I am, you helped me be.”

2. “Help your brother’s boat across, and your own will reach the shore.”— Hindu Proverb

3. “Being his real brother I could feel I live in his shadows, but I never have and I do not now. I live in his glow.” —Michael Morpurgo

4. “Because brothers don’t let each other wander in the dark alone.” — Jolene Perry

5. “There is nothing like the love for a brother. There is no love like the love from a brother.” — Astrid Alauda

6."There is a destiny which makes us brothers; none goes his way alone. All that we send into the lives of others comes back into our own."—Edwin Markham.

7. "My brother taught me how to give. He spilt his love until it stretched too thin. Oh how I wanna be like him. He takes away the weight before your heart gives in." —Passion Pit

8."This is what I want: I want to grab my brother’s hand and run back through time, losing years like coats falling from our shoulders."— Jandy Nelson

9. “Your brother is always the first male friend you will have in your life.” ― Ritu Ghatourey

10. “Brother – a person who is there when you need him; someone who picks you up when you fall; a person who sticks up for you when no one else will; a brother is always a friend.”

11. “Stop for a moment and realize how lucky you are to have one.” ― Maxime Lagacé

12. “I had a brother who was my savior, made my childhood bearable.” ― Maurice Sendak

13. “A brother’s love exceeds all the world’s loves in its unworldliness.” ― Robert Browning

14. "The crest and crowning of all good, life’s final star, is brotherhood." —Edwin Markham

15. “God blesses him who helps his brother.” ― Abu Bakr

16. “How do people make it through life without a brother?”

17. “Will you be there for him if he needs you? Of course. Should you love him without question? Absolutely.” ― David Levithan

18. "Son, brother, father, lover, friend. There is room in the heart for all the affections, as there is room in heaven for all the stars.” ― Victor Hugo

19. "Ohana means family and family means nobody gets left behind or forgotten.” — Lilo and Stitch

20. “Being brother and sister means being there for each other."

21. “I can’t promise to solve all your problems, but I can promise you won’t have to face them alone."

22. “But being a brother or a sister (if you are lucky enough) is the role of a lifetime.” —Holly Goldberg Sloan

23. “Having lots of siblings is like having built-in best friends.”— Kim Kardashian

24. “A sibling represents a person’s past, present, and future.” —John Corey Whaley

25. “Our parents made us siblings, but we choose to be best friends.”

26. "Theirs was a love that acknowledged the individual as separate from the whole, from the family as a unit."— Fatima Farheen Mirza

27. “No one can vouch for you better than a sibling.”

28. “A sibling can be an extra parent and a best friend rolled into one.”

29. “When there’s no one else to turn to, your siblings will have your back.”

30. "Hey Brother, there's an endless road to re-discover. Hey Sister, Know the water's sweet but blood is thicker. Ooooh if the sky comes falling down, for you. There's nothing in this world I wouldn't do." — Avicii

31. "...sometimes you just want the comfort of knowing that somebody really does care about you (even if they show it in peculiar ways)."— Cara Lockwood

32. "Never sever ties with a family member you once loved. Each of you might be on different spiritual paths, but both trails are leading you home."— Shannon L. Alder

Best Sister Quotes

33. “Back in time it seemed that having a sister was a tragedy. Instead it is one of the best presents my parents could have ever given me.” —Sara Anzellotti

34. “Sisters function as safety nets in a chaotic world simply by being there for each other.” —Carol Saline

35. “We acquire friends and we make enemies, but our sisters come with the territory.”— Evelyn Loeb

36. "Two of my three siblings are older, so I suppose I learned from them and became a very avid reader at a young age, which I think enough cannot be said for what you can discover through literature."— Julia Roberts

37. “A sibling may be the keeper of one’s identity, the only person with the keys to one’s unfettered, more fundamental self.” —Marian Sandmaier

38. “Be nice to your siblings, they’re your best link to your past and the most likely to stay with you in the future.” —Baz Lurhman

39. “They say that no matter how old you become, when you are with your siblings, you revert back to childhood.” — Karen White

40. “Siblings are the people we practice on, the people who teach us about fairness and cooperation and kindness and caring – quite often the hard way.” — Pamela Dugdale

41. “We shared. Parents. Home. Pets. Celebrations. Catastrophes. Secrets. And the threads of our experience became so interwoven that we are linked. I can never be utterly lonely, knowing you share the planet.” —Pam Brown

42. "To have each other in the midst of their unfortunate lives felt like having a sailboat in the middle of a hurricane..." —Lemony Snicket

43. “Even though we grew up and went in separate directions, I want you to know I’ll always take your side no matter what.”

44. “We all have competitive relationships with our siblings.” —John Benjamin Hickey

45. “A sister is a gift to the heart, a friend to the spirit, a golden thread to the meaning of life.”

46. “Whatever you do they will love you; even if they don’t love you they are connected to you till you die. You can be boring and tedious with sisters, whereas you have to put on a good face with friends.” — Deborah Moggach

47. “Sister is probably the most competitive relationship within the family, but once the sisters are grown, it becomes the strongest relationship.” – Margaret Mead

48. "Sister, big sister. You set the standard. You set the curve. You showed the nerve. When I needed you. "—Rodney Crowell

49. "You can follow my footprints. But you don't have to fill my shoes. It's just a path for you to follow If you so choose. You can take the road less traveled. Yeah, I'd probably do that too. But if you're lost and feeling broken through and through. You can follow the footprints I left for you." —Molly Kate Kestner

50. “Not always eye to eye, but always heart to heart.”

51. “Family is family, whether it’s the one you start out with, the one you end up with, or the one you gain along the way.”

52. “Siblings are a volume of childhood memories; a nostalgia that cannot be easily deleted.”― Vincent Okay Nwachukwu

53. “As sure as the sun will rise every morning and set in the evening just the same, I will love you all the days of my life.” — Fawn Weaver

54. "You know full well as I do the value of sisters' affections: There is nothing like it in this world."— Charlotte Brontë

55. "You're not my best friend. You're my sister, and that's more."— Jenny Han

56. "My support, my ally, my entertainment, my audience, my critic, my biggest fan, my best friend... my sister!"

57. "Being sisters means you always have back up."

59. "When life's hills become too steep to climb on my own, my sister takes my hand and reminds me that I didn't have to climb it alone to begin with."

60. "The best advice my mother ever gave me: 'Be nice to your sister. Your friends will come and go, but you will always have your sister. And I promise that someday-she will be your best friend."

61. "Friends change, lovers leave, sisters are eternal."

62. "Sisterhood is powerful." — Robin Morgan

63. "Sisters may share the same mother and father but appear to come from different families."

64. "A loyal sister is worth a thousand friends."

65. “A sibling is the lens through which you see your childhood.” — Ann Hood

66. “Our siblings push buttons that cast us in roles we felt sure we had let go of long ago – the baby, the peacekeeper, the caretaker, the avoider…It doesn’t seem to matter how much time has elapsed or how far we’ve traveled.”—Jane Mersky Leder

67. “Siblings are like streetlights along the road, they don’t make distance any shorter but they light up the path and make the walk worthwhile.”

68. "I don’t believe an accident of birth makes people sisters or brothers. It makes them siblings, gives them mutuality of parentage. Sisterhood and brotherhood is a condition people have to work at." — Maya Angelou

69. “A sister can be seen as someone who is both ourselves and very much not ourselves—a special kind of double.”—Toni Morrison

70. “Is solace anywhere more comforting than that in the arms of a sister?”—Alice Walker

71. “A sister is like yourself in a different movie, a movie that stars you in a different life.”—Deborah Tannen

72. “Nobody fights you like your own sister; nobody else knows the most vulnerable parts of you and will aim for them without mercy.”—Jojo Moyes

73. “Help one another is part of the religion of sisterhood.” —Louisa May Alcott

74. "If you know somebody very well, like your grandmother or your baby sister, you will know when they are real and when they are fake." —Lemony Snicket

75. "You can kid the world, but not your sister."— Charlotte Gray

76. “May and I are sisters. We'll always fight, but we'll always make up as well. That's what sisters do: we argue, we point out each other's frailties, mistakes, and bad judgment, we flash the insecurities we've had since childhood, and then we come back together. Until the next time. "— Lisa See

77. “Sisters make the best friends in the world.” —Marilyn Monroe

78. "That’s what sisters and girlfriends are all about. Sticking together even in the mud, ’specially in mud."— Delia Owens

79. “That’s the best thing about little sisters: They spend so much time wishing they were elder sisters that in the end, they’re far wiser than the elder ones could ever be.”— Gemma Gurgess

80. “An older sister is a friend and defender – a listener, conspirator, a counselor and a sharer of delights. And sorrows too.”— Pam Brown

81. “A sister is a dearest friend, the closest enemy, and an angel at the time of need.”― Debasish Mridha

82. “If you have a brother or sister, tell them you love them every day-that’s the most beautiful thing. I told my sister how much I loved her every day. That’s the only reason I’m OK right now.” – Amaury Nolasco

Funny Brother Quotes

83. “I grew up with six brothers. That’s how I learned to dance – waiting for the bathroom.” — Bob Hope

84. “The best thing about having four big brothers is you always have someone to do something for you.” — Chloe Moretz

85. “There’s no buddy like a brother.”

86. “Half the time when brothers wrestle, it’s just an excuse to hug each other.” —James Patterson

87. “There is a little boy inside the man who is my brother… Oh, how I hated that little boy. And how I love him too.” —Anna Quindlen

88. “Siblings (n.) a combination of a best friend and a pain in the neck. They might be the most annoying people around you but you still love them endlessly.”

89. “It was nice growing up with someone like you...someone to lean on...someone to count on...someone to tell on!”

90. “Siblings: your only enemy you can’t live without.”

91. “That’s the best part of having siblings,” I laugh. “Half the time, you want to kill each other, but you’d kill for each other, too.”― L.C. Davis

92. “Siblings: children of the same parents, each of whom is perfectly normal until they get together.” — Sam Levenson

93. "What strange creatures brothers are!"— Jane Austen

94.“Did we just become best friends?” — Step Brothers

95. “He is my most beloved friend and my bitterest rival, my confidant and my betrayer, my sustainer and my dependent, and scariest of all, my equal.” ― Gregg Levoy

96.“I can get another husband but never another brother.” ― Corsican proverb

97. “When I look at each of my brothers, I see two things. First, I see the next place I want to leave a rosy welt. Second, I see a good man who will always be there, no matter how hard life gets for me or him. Then, I get out of the way because I realize he’s coming at me with a wet dish towel.” ― Dan Pearce

98. “I've been the oldest child since before you were born.” — E.L. Konigsburg

99. "Older siblings … The only people who will pick on you for their own entertainment and beat up anyone else who tries.”

100. “I was born into the most remarkable and eccentric family I could have possibly hoped for.” — Maureen O’Hara

101. “Siblings that say they never fight are most definitely hiding something.” — Lemony Snicket

102. "The advantage of growing up with siblings is that you become very good at fractions."

Funny Sister Quotes

103. “I smile because you’re my sister. I laugh because there is nothing you can do about it.”

104. "Do you forget that I am your sister?” “No; I’ve never been granted the opportunity to forget it."— Georgette Heyer

105. "If you don't annoy your big sister for no good reason from time to time, she thinks you don't love her anymore."— Pearl Cleage

106. "I really do love my sister. Especially when she's nice."— Stephen Chbosky

107. "How the hell do you sum up your sister in three minutes? She's your twin and your polar opposite. She's your constant companion and your competition. She's your best friend and the biggest bitch in the world. She's everything you wish you could be and everything you wish you weren't."— M. Molly Backes

108. “You and I are sisters. Always remember that if you fall, I will pick you up … after I finish laughing."

109. “If you don’t understand how a woman could love her sister dearly and want to wring her neck at the same time. Then you were probably an only child.”

110. “Sisters. Because we all need someone who will defend us behind our back and then call us on our shit to our face.” — Brooke Hampton

111. “She is your teacher, your defense attorney, your personal press agent, even your shrink. Some days, she’s the reason you wish you were an only child.” — Barbara Alpert

112. “No one gets your brand of crazy quite like your sister.”

113. "Sisters never quite forgive each other for what happened when they were 5." — Pam Brown

114. "There is no problem that sisters cannot confront, combat, plot against, ignore, make fun of, drown in chocolate sauce, or run over with the car."

115. “Home is wherever a bunch of crazies are.”

116. “Your sibling, after all, is the only other person in the world who understands how fucked up your parents made you."— Deb Caletti

Brother Bond Quotes

117. “Brothers are playmates in the beginning and best friends for life!”

118. “Your brother is your alter ego. Your friend and sometimes your hero.” —Maxime Lagacé

119. “Brothers don’t necessarily have to say anything to each other – they can sit in a room and be together and just be completely comfortable with each other.” — Leonardo DiCaprio

120. "The thing with brothers is, you’re supposed to take turns being the keeper. Sometimes you get to sit down and be the brother who is kept.” — Orson Scott Card

121. “To the outside world we all grow old. But not to brothers and sisters. We know each other as we always were. We know each other’s hearts. We share private family jokes. We remember family feuds and secrets, family griefs and joys. We live outside the touch of time.”

122. "We know one another’s faults, virtues, catastrophes, mortifications, triumphs, rivalries, desires, and how long we can each hang by our hands to a bar. We have been banded together under pack codes and tribal laws." — Rose Macaulay

123. “Children of the same family, the same blood, with the same first associations and habits, have some means of enjoyment in their power, which no subsequent connections can supply.” — Jane Austen

124. "Siblings will take different paths and life may separate them, but they will forever be bonded by having begun their journey in the same boat."

125. "The power of a sibling who knows everything about you, who knows the family you grew up in, who carries half your genes – there’s nothing quite like that.” — Jeffrey Kluger

126. "Siblings fight, pull each other's hair, steal stuff, and accuse each other indiscriminately. But siblings also know the undeniable fact that they are the same blood, share the same origins, and are family. Even when they hate each other. And that tends to put all things in perspective.” —Vera Nazarian

127. "Siblings by chance. Friends by choice."

128. "There's a bond that brothers know, And it gets stronger as they grow. A love that time and miles can't come between. We disagree but in the end, there will never be two closer friends. And brotherly love is something we all need." —Keith Whitley

129. “If thy brother wrongs thee, remember not so much his wrong-doing, but more than ever that he is thy brother.” ― Epictetus

130. "I grew up with an older brother, and the bond between siblings is unlike anything else, and it can be a real journey to accept what that bond is once you both mature into it. Because it’s not always what you want. It’s not always what you expect. It’s not always what you imagined or hoped. But it’s one of the most important things in the world."— Ben Schnetzer

131. “Like branches on a tree … we may grow in different directions, but our roots remain as one.”

132. “Sibling relationships — and 80% of Americans have at least one — outlast marriages, survive the death of parents, resurface after quarrels that would sink any friendship. They flourish in a thousand incarnations of distance and closeness, warmth, loyalty and distrust.” — Erica E. Goode

133. "Our brothers and sisters are there with us from the dawn of our personal stories to the inevitable dusk." — Susan Scarf Merrell

134. “Siblings have a unique relationship. They share a secret language – a private code that unlocks common experiences. They are family, tied together by kinship throughout life.” —Kenneth J. Doka

135. "My siblings may drive me crazy at times but they are my blood. They’re all I’ve known. My family is me. They are my life. Without them I walk the planet alone." — Tabitha Suzuma

136. "A sibling would be the one person in the whole world who would be with you from birth until death. At every step, she or he would be there."— John Shors

137. “The bond that links your true family is not one of blood, but of respect and joy in each other’s life.” ― Richard Bach

138. “Your parents leave you too soon and your kids and spouse come along late, but your siblings know you when you when you are in your most inchoate form.” — Jeffrey Kluger

139. “A good friend knows all of your best stories, a sibling has lived them with you.”

140. “Our siblings. They resemble us just enough to make all their differences confusing, and no matter what we choose to make of this, we are cast in relation to them our whole lives long.” —Susan Scarf Merrell

141. “If you want to do really important things in life and big things in life, you can't do anything by yourself. And your best teams are your friends and your siblings." —Deepak Chopra

142. “Being a sibling means you are part of something wonderful. It means you will love and be loved for the rest of your life. No matter what.”

143. “As siblings our paths may change as life goes along, but the bond between us will remain forever.”

144. “Brothers and sisters are as close as hands and feet.”— Vietnamese Proverb

145. “A bond as important as that of a husband and wife, is the bond between siblings.” —Lee Dong-Wook

146. “Brothers and sisters can say things to one another that no one else can.”— Gregory E. Lang

147. “Your siblings are the only people in the world who know what it’s like to have been brought up the way you were.” —Betsy Cohen

148. “Do you know what friendship is… it is to be brother and sister; two souls which touch without mingling, two fingers on one hand.” ― Victor Hugo

149. “From the time we’re born, our brothers and sisters are our collaborators and coconspirators, our role models and our cautionary tales.” ― Jeffrey Kluger

Sister Bond Quotes

150. "She is my best friend. If you break her heart, I’ll break your face.”

151. “There’s nobody in the world that knows me better than my sister.”— Tia Mowry

152. “My sister and I are so close that we finish each other’s sentences and often wonder whose memories belong to whom.” —Shannon Celebi

153. “If you mess with the little sister, there’s always a bigger, crazier sister lurking … with access to a shovel and heavily wooded areas.”

154. “Sometimes being a big sister is even better than being a princess.”

155. “When sisters stand shoulder to shoulder, who stands a chance against us?” —Pam Brown

156. “A sister is both your mirror — and your opposite.” —Elizabeth Fishel

157. “The mildest, drowsiest sister has been known to turn tiger if her sibling is in trouble.”—Clara Ortega

158. “Love is close to hate when it comes to sisters. You're as close as two humans can be. You came from the same womb. The same background. Even if you're poles apart, mentally. That's why it hurts so much when your sister is unkind. It's as though part of you is turning against yourself.”― Jane Corry

159. “We share a bond. We do everything together. We have a piece of strong, invisible thread connecting us. It’s indestructible – it can never be broken. The thread is the key item that links us together. We understand each other.”― Erica Sehyun Song

160. “I could never love anyone as I love my sisters.”—Little Women

161. “I do not see as well without her. I do not hear as well without her. I do not feel as well without her. I would be better off without a hand or a leg than without my sister.”—Erin Morgenstern

162. “We are sisters, if I am mad at someone, you are mad at them too. End of story.” — Janice Reynolds

163. “Sisters don’t need words. They have perfected their own secret language of smiles, sniffs, sighs, gasps, winks, and eye rolls.”

164. "The Waverley sisters hadn't been close as children, but they were as thick as thieves now, the way adult siblings often are, the moment they realize that family is actually a choice."— Sarah Addison Allen

165. "We hang out, we help one another, we tell one another our worst fears and biggest secrets, and then just like real sisters, we listen and don't judge."— Adriana Trigiani

166. "I know my sister like I know my own mind, you will never find anyone as trusting or as kind."— Lin-Manuel Miranda

167. "But the love of sisters needs no words. It does not depend on memories, or mementos, or proof. It runs as deep as a heartbeat. It is as ever present as a pulse."— Lisa Wingate

168. "It isn't blood that makes you my sister it's how you understand my heart as though you carry it in your body"— Rupi Kaur

169.“You may be as different as the sun and the moon, but the same blood flows through both your hearts. You need her, and she needs you…” —George R.R. Martin

170. “When I say I won’t tell anyone, my sister doesn’t count. ”

171. “In some ways, siblings, and especially sisters, are more influential in your childhood than your parents.” — Deborah Tannen

172. “No sibling is perfect, we argue, we fight. We even stop talking to each other at times, but in the end, we are family, and the love we have for each other always be there.”

173. “Siblings know you better than anyone. They may not always admire you, but they’ll always be intensely interested in you.” —Dr Terri Apter

174. “Siblings know how to push each other’s buttons, but they also know how to mend things faster than anyone.”

Cute Brother Quotes

175. “Being a brother is even better than being a superhero.”—Marc Brown

176. “What brothers say to tease their sisters has nothing to do with what they really think of them.” —Esther M. Friesner

177. “Brothers and sisters peas in a pod, bumps on a log, bugs in a rug, birds of a feather, partners in crime, friends forever.”

178. “We didn’t even realize we were making memories, we just knew we were having fun.” — A.A. Milne, "Winnie the Pooh"

179. “First a brother, then a bother, now a friend.”

180. “As we grew up, my brothers acted like they didn’t care, but I always knew they looked out for me and were there!"— Catherine Pulsifer

181. “Hold my hand big sister all the years through, Hold my hand little brother for I will always love and protect you.”

Cute Sister Quotes

182. "I have a sister, so I know-that relationship, it's all about fairness: you want your sibling to have exactly what you have-the same amount of toys, the same number of meatballs on your spaghetti, the same share of love. — Jodi Picoult

183. "I always like to win. But I’m the big sister. I want to make sure she has everything, even if I don’t have anything. It’s hard. I love her too much. That’s what counts.”— Venus Williams

184. “I walk down memory lane because I love running into you.”

185. “Sisters are different flowers from the same garden.”

186. “I loved you too much to just be your friend. So God made me your sister.”

187. "In the cookies of life, sisters are the chocolate chips."

188. "My sister showed me what kind of mum I'd like to be."

189. “When traveling life’s journey it’s good to have a sister’s hand to hold onto.”

190. “Of two sisters one is always the watcher, one the dancer.”—Louise Glück

191. "Big sisters are the crabgrass in the lawn of life." —Charles M. Schulz

192. “Some people are worth melting for.” —Olaf

193. "Even though at times it seemed we were more like enemies, I'd do it all again. My sister, my friend." —Reba McEntire

194. “The greatest gift our parents ever gave us was each other.”

195. "Sisters are like cookies and milk... Whether things are sweet or crummy, they're better together."

196. “What’s the good of news if you haven’t a sister to share it?” — James DeVries

197. "And always remember how much your crazy sister loves you."— Sarah Dessen

198. "Sisters give the best advice because they know your whole history. They might even know you better than you know yourself."

199. "The best thing about sisters is they don't require consistency. Whether you call them weekly, or yearly, they'll be there."

200. "The family. We are a strange little band of characters trudging through life sharing diseases and toothpaste, coveting one another’s desserts, hiding shampoo, borrowing money, locking each other out of our rooms and trying to figure out the common thread that bound us all together." — Erma Bombeck

