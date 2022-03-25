23 Best Dolores Cannon Quotes On Life & Energy

Dolores Cannon was a hypnotherapist whose career spanned over 50 years.

During those years, Cannon specialized in past life regression and developed the Quantum Healing Hypnosis Technique, a type of hypnosis that provides access to a person’s higher self to foster physical, emotional, and spiritual healing.

Though Cannon passed away in 2014, her work with the subconscious and past life regression has seen a resurgence on TikTok among those with an interest in topics such as the Law of Attraction, past lives, and spirituality.

Whether you believe in her controversial healing techniques or not, Cannon’s many speeches and talks include a number of insightful and inspirational quotes that may make you rethink the way you understand life.

23 Best Dolores Cannon Quotes

1. “You can create anything. Nothing is impossible. You can change your life. You can have anything in your life at all.”

2. “Fear is not real. The only thing that is real is love.”

3. “Don’t buy into all this fear. You create your own reality.”

4. “People don’t realize we make ourselves sick. We cause our own problems. Nobody does it to us, we do it to ourselves. And I try to make people realize that so they can release these things and let them go. And they can heal themselves this way.”

5. “The quickest but not necessarily the easiest way to get rid of karma: some people say, ‘oh, to pay it back, do it back to them.’ That just keeps the wheel of karma going. The quickest, but not the easiest, is to forgive. Let it go. You have to let it go.”

6. “Don’t give your power away to anyone.”

7. “The old earth is left behind with all the negativity and all the chaos and the new earth separates, and it will be totally new and beautiful. Now those who have raised the vibrations and frequencies of their bodies will shift into the new earth.”

8. “Don’t buy into the things that you see on television. Don’t buy into what you have in the newspapers. Think for yourself. It’s all to generate fear. Church is just as bad: generate fear. The government is to generate fear. As long as they can generate fear, they will keep you suppressed.”

9. “If you hear something that doesn’t make a lot of sense, ask a lot of questions.”

10. “There is no bad, there is no good. There’s only lessons and experiences.”

11. “Everything is energy. And you come to earth to learn how to manipulate that. To be a master manifester. So once you learn how to manipulate energy you can have anything you want.

12. “Everything in your life, you have put there, you have created. And if you’re that powerful, if you don’t like what’s in your life, you can uncreate it and change your life.”

13. “The awakening is the purpose. The awakening of the fact that in essence we are light, we are love. Each cell of our body, each cell and molecule of everything. The power source that runs all life is light. So to awaken to that knowledge, and to desire to operate in that realm, and to believe that it is possible, are all factors that will put you there.”

14. “People can’t help other people if they have too many of their own problems. They can’t do what’s right for the planet if they can’t do what’s right for themselves.”

15. “Love has no opposite. Love just is. It is the answer to everything. Everything.”

16. “When we go someplace, we leave a part of our energy there and we influence more than we can ever imagine.”

17. “We, in this physical body, don't have to be negative. We can be positive. And when we know love and give love, we experience what is beyond this world. We need to know we're spiritual, we're balanced.”

18. “We will become beings of light also, if we will only allow ourselves to reject all that is not of this light.”

19. “Love is a force much misunderstood by humans, who put it into a very tiny, narrow little box.”

20. “You can obtain much information from the spirit. But the quality of that information depends upon the evolution or development of that spirit.”

21. “We all have bad things happen in our lives. That’s life. But what did you learn from it?”

22. “You do not realize the power of your own mind. By focusing on the reality you desire, you can create it. Your energy is scattered. Once you learn how to focus and direct it, you are capable of creating miracles. And if the power of one man’s mind is that powerful, think of the power of group mind once it is harnessed. The power of the focusing of many people’s minds is not only multiplied, it is squared.”

23. “You are worthy of loving yourself. You’ve done great things in the past. You’ll do great things in the future. You’re doing a great thing now. All will be revealed to you. You are Divine. Rejoice!”

