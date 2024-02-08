Whether you love or hate Taylor Swift, you've got to admit — when it comes to dating, she just gets it.
Not only is Taylor Swift brave and beautiful, but she's also got a great mind — and she sure does know how to talk about love in an impactful way. She's given us the words to describe all the good, bad and ugly aspects of love, so it's no surprise that some of the best relationship advice is weaved into Taylor Swift's lyrics.
20 best pieces of relationship advice from Taylor Swift lyrics
1. "I shouldn't be asking myself, 'Why?'" — from "Should've Said No"
Your beau may do something stupid and hurtful that leaves you wondering what you could've done to prevent it — but stop it! Swift shows it's not your responsibility to figure out their dumb mistakes — it's theirs.
2. "I've found time can heal most anything." — from "Fifteen (Taylor's Version)"
Whether you're 15, 25 or 50, there will be relationships that break your heart. You might not understand until later, if ever — but the pain inside will eventually ease and go away. Just ask Swift.
3. "And I never knew I could feel that much." — from "The Way I Loved You"
You don't have to settle for a relationship where you're simply complacent. Love is full of emotions, even if they're not always good. Swift really demonstrates how that kind of passion is important for a couple to thrive.
4. "People throw rocks at things that shine." — from "Ours"
Just because people don't understand your relationship doesn't mean you should end things. Every couple is different, and Swift wants you to embrace that difference. After all, this love is yours, not anyone else's.
5. "Miscommunications lead to fall-out." — from "The Story of Us"
As Swift mentions, a lack of communication between you and your boo can lead to relationship failure. You should be clear about what it is you want, what makes you happy and what upsets you. How else will they know?
6. "You took the time to memorize me." — from "Stay Stay Stay"
Know what makes your partner tick. Learn about their past and what they look for in the future. Swift sings about this as something that will encourage them to stay (stay, stay) because they know you truly get them.
7. "We are never ever, ever getting back together." — from "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together"
Sometimes you just have to call it quits and move on. There is no use trying to make something work if it obviously doesn't. Learn from Swift and know when to cut your losses and go find a relationship that works.
8. "I go on too many dates." — from "Shake it Off (Taylor's Version)"
Who's to judge if you're out there looking for the person who's the perfect fit for you? The only way to find them is by dating, as Swift knows. So shake off what anyone might be saying about your pursuit of true love — you've got this.
9. "A friend to all is a friend to none. Chase two girls, lose the one." — from "cardigan"
Swift shares a reminder that when you're committed to someone, stepping out of your relationship to pursue an affair can cost you the love of your life.
10. "My heart's been borrowed and yours has been blue. All's well that ends well to end up with you." — from "Lover"
To truly understand what you really want in a partner, you have to go through several relationships and corresponding heartbreaks. However, it all works out in the end.
11. "Show me the places where the others gave you scars." — from "willow"
Being vulnerable is key to making a relationship work.
12. "And I wouldn't marry me either, a pathological people-pleaser." — from "You're Losing Me (From The Vault)"
No one is perfect, as everyone has their faults. In "You're Losing Me," Swift admits that being a people-pleaser is one of hers, which experts say can be toxic in relationships. Once you've identified this trait in yourself, you can work on rectifying those tendencies for healthier and more successful relationships.
13. "Don't blame me, love made me crazy. If it doesn't, you ain't doin' it right." — from "Don't Blame Me"
We tend to do some out-of-character things when we're in love, and according to Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist Linda Carroll, M.S., LMFT, there's science behind why that's the case. In an article for MindBodyGreen, Carroll wrote that there are certain "biochemical changes" that take place in the brain when you're falling in love, validating Swift's lyrics.
14. "'Cause I knew you were trouble when you walked in. So shame on me now." — from "I Knew You Were Trouble (Taylor's Version)"
There are many reasons we might have a tendency for falling for people that we know aren't right for us. According to clinical psychologist Roxy Zarrabi Psy.D., to avoid falling into that trap again, there are several things you can do to better understand both what you need in a partner as well as how to suss out those who aren't a match.
15. "Every lover known in comparison is a failure. I forget their names now." — from "...Ready For It?"
You'll know you're with the right person when your past relationships not only pale in comparison but are not even a thought in your mind.
16. "Laughing on a park bench thinking to myself, 'Hey, isn't this easy?'" — from "You Belong With Me (Taylor's Version)"
One test for knowing whether you're not you're in the right relationship is feeling content when you're doing even the simplest things together.
17. "But I've learned the lesson that stressin' and obsessin' 'bout somebody else is no fun." — "You Need To Calm Down"
While Swift's "You Need To Calm Down" is billed as a Pride anthem, the advice is applicable to relationships in that it's a reminder to take a breather when you find yourself overthinking about a relationship.
18. "Remind myself the more I gave, you'd want me less." — "Now That We Don't Talk (Taylor's Version)"
It's easy to reminisce on the good parts of a relationship after a breakup. But when you find yourself doing so, it's important to remember the reasons you broke up in the first place so you can continue your healing journey and move on.
19. "It turns out freedom ain't nothin' but missin' you. Wishin' I'd realized what I had when you were mine." — "Back To December (Taylor's Version)"
No relationship is perfect, and sometimes it can be easy to think life would be better of single or with someone else. However, that's not always the case, and this Swift lyric is a reminder to evaluate your relationship to see if it can be be salvaged before breaking up to avoid regrets.
20. "Honey, without all the exes, fights, and flaws, we wouldn't be standing here so tall." — from "Paper Rings"
Life experiences, even painful ones, are what make people ready for relationships.
