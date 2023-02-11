Woman Says That Friend Blocked Her Number After She Didn't Get Her A Gift For Her Baby Shower

When one of your friends is expecting a baby, you usually pitch in to help by buying baby gifts from their registry and attending their baby shower.

However what happens when you cannot get around to these things?

One woman was shocked after one of her friends cut contact with her after failing to buy a gift from her baby registry.

The woman had recently lost her mother and did not attend her friend’s baby shower or purchase a gift.

Posting her situation to the subreddit thread, r/ChoosingBeggars, the grieving daughter shared a screenshot of text messages exchanged between herself and her former friend shortly after her mother passed.

On Christmas Eve, the woman’s friend reached out to her offering support and comfort after learning the devastating news.

“Hey love, I just saw your post and I wanted to let you know I’m always here if you need to talk or be distracted or if there’s anything at all you need,” her friend wrote.

“I’m so sorry for your loss and I know there’s really nothing that helps but I just wanted to let you know I’m always here for you and I love you so much.”

The woman replies, “I love you too, thank you.”

A few weeks later on January 10, the friend reminds her that she can still purchase a gift from her baby registry even though she was unable to attend the baby shower.

“If you wanted to add to the diaper fund on my registry we would really appreciate it! That’s what most people who got invited but couldn’t make it opted for,” she texts.

A few more weeks pass with no text exchanges between either of the women, most likely with the Reddit poster dealing with the loss of her mother and her friend preparing for her new baby.

On February 3, the woman sends her friend a text after noticing that she unfriended her on her social media platforms.

Suspecting it had to do with her neglecting the baby registry, she confronts her.

“Did you really unfriend me because I didn’t send money to your registry?” she presses.

However, the text message never goes through to her friend because she blocked the woman’s phone number.

“When your friend blocks you because you didn’t give her money after your mom died,” the woman captioned the post.

Redditors criticized the woman’s friend for her behavior and insensitivity regarding her situation.

“It's always nice when the cost of knowing a true friend is a pack of diapers or less,” one user commented.

“She didn't even try to hide the fact that she was ONLY getting in touch to let you know that she was still expecting a gift. Not even trying to be subtle about it,” another user pointed out.

“She did you a favor by blocking you because now you know what a superficial piece of s–t she is.”

“I'm so sorry for your loss. I don't get these types of people. No one owes you anything because you chose to reproduce,” another shared.

“SHE should be helping YOU out. Your mom passed right around Christmas too?? If you celebrate, that’s just extra terrible,” another user wrote. “I’m so sorry OP [original poster.] Better to take that trash out now… awful “friend.”

