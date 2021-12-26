Woman Asks Grieving Mom For Her Baby Shower Gift Back After Her Son Was Stillborn

Some people have no shame! A mom posted on Facebook about a conversation she had with her friend after the tragic death of her son.

Her friend was asking her if she could return the baby shower gifts just days after her son was stillborn.

The woman claimed she wanted to give it to another friend of hers who had a baby, while trying to sound as nice as possible, “Hey hun just wondering if you used the bits and bobs I got for the baby if not I can give them to Laura’s little one hope ur ok and resting up hun.”

She tried to justify her request, claiming that she wanted to save money for the holiday season. “Let me know hun before I by more stuff save a bit money for before xmas u know how it is.”

The grieving mom was already going through a hard time, but she still tried to deal with this woman in a nice way. “I can’t believe you’re asking me atm but yes I still have the things except for the blanket…he will be buried in it because it is warm and it is stunning.”

Her friend couldn’t take the hint.

Anyone should’ve understood by now that this probably isn’t the best time for the grieving mom. However, the woman didn’t think she was doing anything wrong and had the audacity to ask for the blanket.

“I just needed to know before I spend anymore, is there a chance you have another blanky for him babe?…Like you said its nice and warm and Laura’s baby can have use of that.”

The woman tried to show support for the grieving mom but the mom didn't feel any comfort from her. “Heartbreaking isn’t it hun let me know if u need ANYTHING I’m here all the time.”

The mom didn’t want to reply to her friend after this. But after not hearing from the mom for a while, the woman messaged her again.

The woman just wouldn’t stop.

The woman suggested that she drop by to pick up the baby gifts. “What if popped round tomorrow? I can pick it up then…”

At this point the mom just couldn’t take it and burst out. “No!!!! Don’t come here please. The blanket is in with Benjamin!!!! You can have the rest…my husband is fuming with these messages you are sending me a week after I lose my baby."

"They’re packed in a bag… I'll leave them at yours. The blanket is with Benjamin he is having 'use’ out of it.”

Of course, the woman got angry and went as far as to ask the mom for a refund for the blanket.

“Excuse me!!!! I’ve been patient with you…I don’t see why you had to use the blanket that’s 7 you owe me it was 10 but I'll let the other 3 go seeing as u been unwell and had bad news.”

After that, the woman tried to make amends but still refused to let go of the money.

“I'll see you tomorrow and we can catch up with a cuppa and make ammends [sic] i can’t leave our friendship like this. Babe no hard feelings I'll be in from 10am onwards… then u can come up with the bits and bobs and 10 pound.”

The mom didn’t bother to reply after this. After this exchange, it’s safe to say that their friendship is ruined.

People weren’t shy to show contempt and anger for the insensitive friend through their comments.

One internet user said, “I'm appalled that not only did she do that, but she did it because she wanted to re-gift them to another person! To save a few pounds on Christmas gifts!”

Another called the woman a “vile creature”.

“I would actually just give her the blanket too and tell her we had to get blanket from the babys casket even if that wasn't true and then cut all ties. I wouldn't want my precious baby burried with anything this evil, vile creature has touched.”

A woman commented how she could relate to it after having gone through the same thing. “I am a mother of a stillborn and I can’t even begin to form a guess on what I would do if someone did this after I lost my baby. There are not enough words in my vocabulary that I have for this excuse of a human being.”

Sanika Nalgirkar, M.F.A. is a writer and an Editorial Intern at YourTango who writes on entertainment & news, lifestyle, and pop culture topics.