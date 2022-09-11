Video Shows Mom-To-Be Kicking Guests Out Of Baby Shower If They Didn’t Bring A Gift

A woman on Instagram took no prisoners at her baby shower when she decided to name and shame her not-so-generous guests.

Bringing gifts to baby showers isn’t mandatory, but it's very much appreciated by the couple as they get ready to welcome their newborn.

However, Tia Walker may have taken things a little too far when she decided that gifts are more than just a kind token.

In a viral video, the expecting mother kicks out baby shower guests who didn't bring a gift.

Early and Tia Walker threw a baby shower and posted a video of the event on their Instagram page. The couple is seen standing by the DJ waiting to make an announcement to all their guests.

After the DJ handed the microphone to Early, he started his speech but was not able to complete it as Tia snatched the mike from him.

Early was thanking all his guests and mentioned that he appreciated everyone who came, but Tia had different thoughts.

Tia said, “Not everybody, [because] some people came and didn’t even bring a gift.”

She further recalled her wedding when she was caught in a similar situation as many guests failed to bring a gift then too, however this time, she didn’t want to let it go.

“So if you came to the baby shower and didn’t bring a gift, you can leave,” Tia said.

After that a friend who was standing next to her tried to diffuse the situation by mentioning that Tia had been joking, but she snatched the mic once again.

The mother-to-be said, “I meant exactly what I said so if you didn’t bring a gift, you can get up and go. I said what I said.”

The audience was filled with laughter but after Tia repeatedly mentioned that she was serious, everyone became silent.

Many people online didn’t appreciate Tia’s attitude — they thought it was rude of her to ask her guests to leave.

One user wrote, “This was wrong & rude. Your delivery could’ve [come] in another way; such as on the invite. That way your guest would’ve known ‘to bring a gift’ or ‘don’t come.’ Some people may not have had it financially, but still showed up to support.”

Another user wrote, “I think it was rude and if I was there I would have [taken] my gift BACK and left cause yea that’s rude!”

This video was later shared on Twitter where people gave their opinions.

While the video did receive criticism, there were many people who thought the woman wasn’t wrong.

One person wrote, "It's tacky to come to a baby shower without a gift. [You're] not about to eat and have a good time without 'showering' the [parents-to-be]."

Some people also explained why the mother-to-be was just saying what most people would be scared of and claimed guests sometimes take advantage of these events.

One person commented, “I hate when people come and eat good, even taking plates home, but can't even stop to get a gift card to put in an envelope. You wouldn't want anyone to do that [to] you.”

