Woman Says She's 'Done With Men' After Date Only Bought Her One Drink, Receiving Mixed Reactions

If you are a woman or know a woman, you’ve most likely said or heard the proclamation, “I’m done with men.”

We’ve all had our fair share of disastrous dates and relationships.

However, one woman on TikTok is receiving mixed reactions for revealing the reason that she is “done with men.”

The woman claimed to be “done with men” after her date only bought her one drink.

In a TikTok video that has been viewed over 1 million times, Taisa Taderera (@taisataderao1) shares her friend’s response after returning from a date.

When asked how the date went, the friend replies that she is, “done with men,” while leaning her head against the wall, visibly frustrated.

“I’m so done with men, they’re disgusting,” she continues while taking a moment to collect herself and sigh loudly.

Taderera explains that her friend’s date only bought her one drink for the entirety of their two-hour date.

“Like look at me!” the friend says, gesturing to her white dress. “Look at me, take me to dinner, like wine and dine, you know what I’m saying?”

“Like, don’t try to get all this information out of me over one drink that you don’t want to pay for,” she continues to vent. “I’m looking this great, and I don’t know, I just can’t with them, they just don’t get it, I can’t and don’t have time for them anymore.”

“Boys, do better on dates, do better,” Taderera says behind the camera.

The friend then makes the suggestion that they start reviewing the men that they date to help them improve their date skills.

“Because at the end of the day, they’d be doing the bare minimum for wanting to be praised,” the friend adds.

Some TikTok users agreed with Taderera and her friend.

“She's so stunning and getting treated like this. Men should be embarrassed,” one user commented.

“It’s honestly embarrassing for ME to look this good on a date with a man who does so little,” another user wrote.

“She looks amazing, that’s a, I dressed up for an amazing night, kinda date,” another user added.

However, other TikTok users believed that one drink was appropriate for a first date.

“Actually, a drink on the first date is perfect,” one user wrote. “When multi-dating, the first date is a scanning. Then you select a second date that is a wine and dine with the worthy ones.”

“I get it but I think he was trying to get to know you before wine and dining. It's a tough world out there, most of us are broke. You look fire though,” another user shared.

Others believed that the friend should not have expected special treatment simply based on how she was dressed.

“Are you saying the guy was not looking great? How is your look supposed to be the only indicator of how to treat you?” one user commented.

“Why does he have to pay for you? Why is your time so much more valuable than his?” another user wrote.

“Men are the prize. You earn the ring darling,” one user expressed.

The question of what a first date should entail and who should pay is a divisive topic among many people, as this video proves.

Hopefully, both Taderera’s friend and her date can communicate and aim for a better second date so she can have time to rethink her “done with men” decision.

Megan Quinn is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news, self, love, and relationships.