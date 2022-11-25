How To Make A Good Impression On A First Date (And Make Sure You Get A Second)

By Micaela Passeri — Updated on Nov 25, 2022
Photo: Look Studio / Shutterstock
With all the old wives' tales, advice from mom, and the cumulative two cents of nonsense we've collected from every corner of the globe to put in our proverbial piggy bank, you'd think women would have the art of dressing to make a good impression on a first date down to a science.
But that couldn't be further from the truth.
RELATED: 21 Things The Most Attractive Women Do On The First Date (According To Men)
Many women, for good reason, have done away with the masquerade entirely, foregoing putting any effort into their appearance. Others are so entrenched in their negative self-talk that they don't realize they're setting themselves up for certain self-sabotage, regardless of what they wear.
The way you present yourself is very important in any situation, whether for business or romance.
Make sure you put some thought into making a good first impression because when you put the best version of yourself forward, you walk with that intangible quality that men find more attractive than anything else: confidence.
How to Make a Good Impression on a First Date
1. Remember that the way you dress for a first date says a lot about you.
Your clothing says a lot about who you are and provides some important visual clues to your partner. A word of caution, however. When it comes to a first date, you may not really want to divulge the closet hippy or femme fatale lurking within.
Don't wear clothes that are very revealing or expose too much of your body. (Leave that for when you get to know each other a little better.)
2. How you dress should reflect that you respect them enough to impress them.
It can also make you feel a lot more confident and relaxed on your first day or night out with the object of your affection.
Don't overdress in an effort to make an impression. A (not too) little black number isn't famous for its over-the-top detail, after all!
3. Don't dress too casually or too formally.
Go for a smart-casual look that is not too understated or too bold and daring. Add a touch or two that says "I am unique."
Never wear an item of clothing that is too ostentatious or obviously skin-tight on a first date. Don't worry — your date will notice that you work out under more modest clothing too.
4. Always wear clothing that is both neat and clean.
This says a lot about your personal hygiene, self-respect and ability to take care of yourself.
Make a good effort to be as presentable as possible — iron your shirt or dress if needed. Get your shoes polished. Get that eyesore of a hole repaired before wearing that skirt out again.
5. Consider wearing a favorite outfit if it suits the occasion.
This will make you feel confident and comfortable. This translates into better self-esteem at a time when you are likely to be a tad nervous, so if it helps, go for it!
RELATED: 100 Great First Date Questions And Conversation Starters
6. Choose your outfit based on the venue for the date.
If you are going to a rock concert, you could go with ultra-trendy or semi-casual, but don't overdo it with a death-metal T-shirt (unless you know your date will be wearing one too, of course) or green-streaked hair.
7. Be thoughtful about accessorizing.
Accessories make an outfit. You could be wearing the most basic outfit and transform it into a show stopper with the right accessories.
Men love accessories too! And they notice these details. It shows you have style and are unique.
8. Don't forget your shoes and stockings.
Many a fabulous outfit has been ruined by forgetting to wear a good pair of shoes and stockings if appropriate. No one's eyes stop at your shins. Dress from head to toe.
9. Your shoes should be clean and suit the time, place, and weather.
Nice shoes won't make the cut if they don't make sense for the occasion. High-heeled sandals when it's pouring rain? Think again. If you are going to invest in anything new for a first date, a new pair of shoes would be it.
10. Leave your cell phone home (or in your purse).
Well, I know that won’t happen, but don’t stay attached to the phone. It is rude and inconsiderate to text and check your phone every two minutes. It will give the impression that you are not into him.
When you dress for a first date, you don't want to appear to be tied to your work or be distracted by someone else.
Related Stories From YourTango:
11. Pay close attention to your grooming and hygiene.
Always bathe or shower before setting out for a first date and make sure that any perfume isn't too overpowering. Wash and style your hair, and make sure your teeth are brushed.
12. Never chew gum.
A first date is a time to get to know the object of your affection and to establish a connection based on mutual respect. Chewing gum, rolling your eyes incessantly and slouching are all examples of what not to do if you want to make this happen. Be considerate and have some manners.
When you dress for a first date, make sure you don't under or overdo it. A first date is a time to build your chemistry and the friendship that could be the start of a solid relationship.
So, don't get too tied up in what you are wearing. Most importantly, be comfortable in whatever you're wearing, and be yourself to create a good, lasting first impression.
RELATED: What A First Date Is — And Isn’t — According To A Dating Expert
More for You:
Micaela Passeri is an author, business performance coach, CEO of both Love Your Revolution and Emotional Money Mastery, and is the Italian Travel & Style Expert for Travel Talk, a show on KSRO AM radio station in Sonoma County, California.