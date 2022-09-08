24 Royals In Line For The British Throne After Queen Elizabeth II's Death

Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96.

"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow," Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

The Queen had been placed under medical supervision at her home near Aberdeen in Scotland after appointing the United Kingdom’s newest Prime Minister, Liz Truss, from the estate rather than at Buckingham Palace.

Having ascended to the British throne in 1952, the Queen is the world's longest-reigning monarch.

She was a mother to four children — Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward — whom she shares with her late husband Prince Philip who passed away in April 2021.

The Queen also has eight grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.

But of these many descendants, who is in line for the throne?

1. Prince Charles, Prince of Wales

The 73-year-old is the eldest of The Queen’s children and therefore next in line to the throne.

Prince Charles is currently married to Camilla Parker-Bowles, however, she will not be Queen when Prince Charles becomes King. It was announced in early 2022 that she will be known as Queen Consort.

2. Prince William, Duke Of Cambridge

Prince Charles’ firstborn is second-in-line to the throne.

When the now-40-year-old becomes King, his wife, Kate Middleton will be known as Queen Consort.

3. Prince George of Cambridge

The 9-year-old is the oldest of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children and will ascend to the throne after his father.

4. Princess Charlotte of Cambridge

The 7-year-old, born on May 2, 2015, is the fourth in line to the throne. If her older brother grows up to have children, they will be next in line to the throne after him, moving her down in the order of succession.

Princess Charlotte is the first British Royal to take advantage of a rule change that gives female members of the royal family the same rights as males to ascend to the British throne.

The change took place in 2011 and did not apply to Royals born before this date. Previously, male heirs took precedence over their sisters, even if they were younger.

5. Prince Louis of Cambridge

Fifth in line is Prince Louis, born on April 23, 2018.

6. Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex

When he was born, Prince Harry was third in line to the throne but his nephews and niece have since moved him down the line.

Despite giving up his Royal duties, the 37-year-old is still in line to the throne due to his birthright.

7. Archie Mountbatten-Windsor

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 3-year-old son is next in line after his father.

8. Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor

Named after her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, 1-year-old Lilibet is eight in line for the throne.

9. Prince Andrew, the Duke of York

The Queen’s third child, her second son, comes next after Prince Harry’s children.

Prince Andrew stepped back from Royal duties after he was accused of sexually abusing Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre when she was a teenager.

A civil trial in the US ended with the Prince paying an undisclosed settlement to Giuffre.

10. Princess Beatrice

Prince Andrew’s oldest child with Sarah Ferguson married property tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in July 2020 and welcomed a daughter, Sienna Elizabeth, with him in September 2021.

11. Sienna Mapelli Mozzi

Born on September 18, 2021, the Queen’s great-granddaughter is 11th in line to the throne.

12. Princess Eugenie

Prince Andrew’s second daughter is married to Jack Brooksbank.

13. August Brooksbank

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's son is 13th in line to the throne.

14. Prince Edward, the Earl of Wessex

The Queen’s youngest son, who also uses the title Viscount Severn, is 14th in line to the throne.

With his wife, Sophie Rhys-Jones, he shares two children who come after him in the line to the throne.

15. James, Viscount Severn

Prince Edward’s son, born in 2007, is 15th in line.

16. The Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor

Lady Louise is Prince Andrew’s firstborn.

17. The Princess Royal, Princess Anne

Princess Anne is Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip’s second child. With her first husband, Captain Mark Phillips, she shares her two children, Peter and Zara.

She is now married to Vice-Admiral Timothy Laurence.

18. Peter Phillips

Princess Anne’s son, and the eldest of the Queen’s grandchildren, is 18th in line to the throne.

19. Savannah Phillips

After her father, Peter Philips, 11-year-old Savannah is 19th in line.

20. Isla Phillips

Isla, born in 2012, is Peter Phillips’ second child with ex-wife Autumn Kelly.

21. Zara Tindall

Princess Anne’s daughter, 41, is married to rugby player Mike Tindall. Together they have three children.

22. Mia Tindall

Mia Grace Tindall, born in 2014, is 22nd in line to the throne.

23. Lena Tindall

Born in 2018, Lena Elizabeth Tindall is 23rd in line to the throne.

24. Lucas Tindall

Zara Tindall’s youngest child, born in 2021, is 24th in line to the throne.

