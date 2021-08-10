Epstein Accuser Virginia Giuffre Sues Prince Andrew In Federal Court — A Complete List Of Sexual Assault Accusations

Virginia Roberts Giuffre has filed a lawsuit against Prince Andrew, also known as the Duke of York, seeking damages for alleged instances of rape and sexual abuse in a Manhattan federal court under the Child Victims Act.

Giuffre has been one of Jeffrey Epstein’s most prominent accusers, shedding light on the disgraced financiers alleged child sex trafficking ring.

Now, she is asking the court to determine damages for the lasting impacts of sexual battery, assault and trafficking she says the Queen’s second son (and third child) committed against her.

What is Prince Andrew accused of?

“I was trafficked to him and sexually abused by him," Giuffre explained when addressing the lawsuit. "I am holding Prince Andrew accountable for what he did to me. The powerful and rich are not exempt from being held responsible for their actions.”

Giuffre has accused Prince Andrew of sexually abusing her on three occasions while she was a teenager.

List of Allegations Made by Virginia Roberts Giuffre Against Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew allegedly raped Virginia Giuffre for the first time when she was 17.

Giuffre alleges that she first met Prince Andrew, who is currently ninth in line to the British throne, when she was 17 in a London nightclub. Prince Andrew is now 61.

She said Ghislaine Maxwell — Epstein’s alleged accomplice — had recruited her to work for Epstein the previous summer while she was working at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort.

Giuffre says that she was first sexually assaulted by the prince at Maxwell’s London home after their night at the club.

She claims Maxwell told her, "He's coming back to the house and I want you to do for him what you do for Epstein."

A now-infamous photo of Giuffre and Prince Andrew with Maxwell was taken on the night of the alleged assault.

Deny, deny, deny if you must but the facts are out there. What will it take #PrinceAndrew for you to have ownership of what you did to me and be held accountable? I’m still...waiting & continue to do so. #BreakTheChain #Corruption #Help https://t.co/2edXAUTVqG pic.twitter.com/VLpeoGx0Iy — Virginia Giuffre (@VRSVirginia) May 22, 2020

In interviews, Giuffre has described in painful detail having been sexually abused by Prince Andrew that night in Maxwell’s bathroom and a bedroom.

"There was a bath, and it started there and then led into the bedroom. It didn't last very long, the whole entire procedure. It was disgusting," she said of the alleged encounter.

"He wasn't mean or anything but he got up and he said, 'Thanks' and walked out. I just sat there in bed, just horrified and ashamed and felt dirty. I had to get up and have a shower."

Virginia Giuffre says Prince Andrew sexually assaulted her on at least two more occasions.

Giuffre alleges that the prince abused her sexually on at least two more occasions — once allegedly at Epstein’s New York mansion and another time on his Caribbean island.

In Netflix’s “Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich” docuseries, she rejected the claims made by some media outlets that she was a sex worker hired by Epstein, the prince and others.

Giuffre also alleges Prince Andrew knew she was an underage sex trafficking victim when he assaulted her.

"I wasn’t Prince Andrew’s prostitute because I was trafficked to him, and I was a kid,” she stated emphatically.

Prince Andrew denied Giuffre’s claims in an interview.

Prince Andrew has consistently denied Giuffre’s claims. In 2019, he gave a disastrous interview refuting the accusations.

He claimed to have “no recollection” of Giuffre, said he was taking his daughter to a pizza party on the night of the 2001 incident and questioned if the photo taken with Giuffre had been doctored.

Prince Andrew also counterted her claims that he had profusely sweated on her while dancing with him in the nightclub.

"There's a slight problem with the sweating because I have a peculiar medical condition which is that I didn't sweat at the time," he stated.

Later in 2019, the prince stepped back from public duty amid growing outrage over his ties to Epstein.

Will Prince Andrew face criminal charges?

Back in 2019, then attorney general William P. Barr said he would bring criminal charges "against anyone who helped Mr. Epstein."

At the time, Prince Andrew pledged to assist investigators in any way he could, but federal prosecutor Geoffrey S. Berman has revealed the prince has offered "zero cooperation," but there is no known talk of criminal charges being filed against him.

Since Giuffre’s recent filing is a civil lawsuit, the prince cannot be extradited to the US, nor is he under any legal obligation to respond. The case will continue with or without his input and involvement.

As Giuffre doubles down on her claims, the world will wait for the Queen’s son to respond.

However, reputationally, the damage may already be done for Prince Andrew as he continues to hide behind his Royal title and the power of the Crown.

