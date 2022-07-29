Prince William's Is Having Another Affair But Kate 'Doesn’t Mind,' Claims Source With 'Salacious' Details

Prince William has once again been accused of alleged infidelity after a post from gossip site Deux Moi went viral on social media.

The post made by Deux Moi, which detailed a "salacious" report about a "British extramarital affair," trended on Twitter with the #princeofpegging and left many users both confused and a bit appalled.

Why everyone is calling Prince William the "Prince of Pegging."

The blind submission posted by Deux Moi on their Instagram story read: "This is so salacious I'm almost too shook to share with you (but will anyway). This British Royal's extramarital affair is an open secret in London and amongst the English aristo set, and is the talk of every party and newsdesk."

The post continued, "At a recent media party, I was told the real reason for the affair was the royal’s love for pegging, which the wife is too old-fashioned to engage in.”

"The wife doesn't mind her husband getting his sexual needs fulfilled somewhere else, as long as things don't become emotional, which was the case for the last woman," the post concluded.

While the source doesn't explicitly mention Prince William or Kate Middleton's name, it didn't stop many people from speculating that the post was about the elder Royal brother, who has been accused of infidelity in the past.

My mom when I just told her about the latest Prince William affair story and the allegations of pegging..



Mom: “What is pegging?”



(I tell her)



Mom: “Well THAT will make for an interesting episode on The Crown!”



Excuse me as I die now. #princewilliamaffair #PrinceOfPegging — Liz (@LizzyS923) July 28, 2022

Prince William was previously accused of having an affair with Rose Hanbury.

In 2019, rumors started coming out of the woodwork, claiming that Prince William had an affair with Rose Hanbury, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley, who had been a longtime friend of Middleton and William.

According to the Daily Mail, Middleton and Hanbury had a falling out that centered on the alleged affair, as Middleton had been trying to "phase out" Hanbury from their social circle, while William tried to get the friends to work it out because of the friends they had in common.

"It is well known that Kate and Rose have had a terrible falling out. They used to be close, but that is no longer the case," an insider alleged to The Sun, via New Idea.

Fuel to the fire only heightened after Giles Coren, a reporter for The Times of London posted, in a now-deleted tweet that read in part, "Everyone knows about the affair, darling."

It was also reported that the Palace had tried to cover it up, with many people on Twitter pointing out that William had tried to hide the "Prince of Pegging" details from coming out by turning the media's focus to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The Daily Beast, in 2019, wrote: "at least one British publication has been served with legal warnings," due to publishing reports on the alleged affair between William and Hanbury, however, it was later denied by royal expert Andrew Morton in April 2021.

Morton called it a "toxic story" that was "false," and while William and Middleton considered legal action at one point, they ultimately "decided to ignore the chatter."

