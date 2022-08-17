Princess Diana May Have Predicted Her Own Death In A Haunting Note

It has been twenty-five years since Princess Diana was taken from the world. The tragic incident on August 31, 1997, sent shockwaves worldwide; but did she know about her death years prior?

"The Diana Investigations" on Discovery+ claims the "People's Princess" had feared her death was imminent. Her concerns were documented in what the docuseries calls the "Mischon Note."

Princess Diana's death was predicted in the infamous 'Mischon Note.'

As reported by The Daily Beast, the docuseries claims that on the 30th of October 1995, Victor Mischon, who was the personal legal representative of Princess Diana, attended a closed-door meeting with Diana and her personal secretary, Patrick Jephson, to discuss a serious matter.

During the meeting, Diana told Mischon that "reliable sources" who she would not name notified her that by April of 1996, there would be attempts to either "get rid of her" or attempt to injure her.

She said that this would be done either via a car accident where the brake line was cut or other means, Mischon, after hearing this made a note of the meeting, and less than two years later, on August 31, 1997, Diana was killed in that fatal car crash.

The car, which also contained Diana's partner Dodi Al-Fayed and driver Henri Paul, who was under the influence of alcohol and prescription drugs, slammed the Mercedes into a pillar at 65 mph in Paris' Pont de L'Alma tunnel while avoiding a horde of paparazzi following them on motorbikes.

All three passengers died.

The Mischon Note became a key piece of evidence for conspiracy theorists.

"The most important thing about that report, and the wait-a-minute moment, light shining through the darkness suddenly, was the Mischon Note," Michael Mansfield, the attorney who represented Mohamad Al-Fayed, the father of Dodi, said about the Mischon note.

On September 18, 1997, Mischon handed the note over to Sir Paul Condon, who was the acting Metropolitan Police commissioner at the time, stowing it away in a safe at the New Scotland Yard.

"I was only made aware that Lord Mischon had said he hadn't actually attached much importance to it. However, when the coroner announced his inquest, I made sure that letter was immediately given to the royal Coroner," says Lord Stevens, who was the acting Metropolitan Police Commissioner that opened an inquiry into Diana's death in 2004.

Stevens said he interviewed Mischon on three separate occasions and took further statements on the letter because of the concern it was causing him.

"I saw Lord Mischon about a month before he died, in about the spring of 2005, and he held course to the fact that he thought she was paranoid, and he hadn't held much credence to it. He was her solicitor, and remember, a solicitor has legal obligations to their clients."

The Mischon Note echoed another letter that Princess Diana allegedly wrote.

Diana's former butler, Paul Burrell, published a letter he says she wrote in his 2003 book "A Royal Duty."

“I am sitting here at my desk today in October longing for someone to hug me and encourage me to keep strong and hold my head high,” the note read.

“This particular phase in my life is the most dangerous—my husband is planning ‘an accident’ in my car, brake failure and serious head injury in order to make the path clear for him to marry Tiggy.”

Tiggy Legge-Bourke was Prince Charles' former assistant who received damages from the BBC after is was revealed a journalist from the network falsely convinced Diana she was having an affair with her husband,

Stevens made it clear, though, that whatever conspiracy theorists try to say about Princess Diana's death, it was nothing more but a tragic accident.

