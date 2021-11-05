Kanye West Calls Kim Kardashian His 'Wife' & Says 'I Want Us To Be Together’ In Interview

Seems like Kanye West isn’t ready to call it quits on his marriage with Kim Kardashian — even though it looks like she already has.

West appeared on the Drink Champs podcast last night alongside hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN to talk about a myriad of subjects — including Drake and the Kardashian.

Kanye West called Kim Kardashian is his “wife” and said “I want us to be together.”

Earlier this year, Kardashian filed for divorce from West in a move that, although unsurprising, shocked the celebrity world.

The couple had started dating in 2012, getting married 2 years later, and are now finally going through a divorce after nearly 7 years — at least that’s according to the Kardashian.

West, however, still believes that he and Kim are married. At some point during the 2-and-a-half hour-long episode, he said “'cause she's still my wife, ain't no paperwork.”

While the divorce hasn’t quite been finalized, it has been moving terribly slow. Halfway through October, it was revealed that the Kardashian secured the Hidden Hills home where the pair had been raising their kids.

This means the divorce is still moving forward despite all of the chatter from new outlets and gossip sites who saw the Kardashian in a wedding gown during West’s ‘Donda’ promotion cycle.

The only person who doesn’t know it, seems to be West — but he seems pretty serious about revisiting their marriage, slamming the SNL writers for the line in Kardashian’s monologue.

"SNL making my wife say 'I divorced him' on TV because they just wanted to get that bar off," the rapper said. "And I ain't never even seen the papers, we're not even divorced."

The monologue included a joke that complimented West for all of his accomplishments but then went on to bash his personality, saying that was the reason behind the divorce.

"That ain't no joke to me," West continued. "My kids want their parents to stay together. I want ... us to be together."

Unfortunately for West, Kardashian may have already moved on.

Kim Kardashian has been hanging out with Pete Davidson

Ever since her appearance as the host for SNL, Kardashian has been spotted with the SNL star several times — showing a little bit of PDA by holding hands at an amusement park and sneaking off for late-night dinner dates in the comedian’s home borough Staten Island.

West had originally been OK with the skit Davidson and Kardashian performed together where they kissed, but he wasn’t a fan of the news about their hand-holding, asking her to at least wait until the divorce is finalized before doing stuff like that.

“Kanye was really put off by Kim holding hands with Pete and he did not like it at all,” a source told Hollywood Life.

“He asked Kim to ‘please refrain’ from showing public display of affection with anyone until their divorce is finalized. He told her that it doesn’t look good for their family and it doesn’t look good for her, or in the ‘eyes of God.'”

But it’s not as if West and Kardashian aren’t close or remain friends. Kardashian was very supportive of West during the ‘Donda’ promotion cycle and came out to all of the shows with their kids.

West more recently stayed with Kardashian all week before her SNL debut and helped her with writing and performing the skits on the show.

"They were not in a good place around the time Kim filed for divorce. She is so happy that things are better now," a source told PEOPLE. "It's all very beneficial for the kids."

Who knows if they’ll stay that way, or if Kardashian will see West’s proclamation and help reconcile their marriage — but it looks unlikely now.

Isaac Serna-Diez is a writer who focuses on entertainment and news, social justice, and politics. Follow him on Twitter here.