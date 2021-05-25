Is Kanye West Moving On From Kim Kardashian With Model Irina Shayk?

Rumors that Kanye West is dating Bradley Cooper's ex, model Irina Shayk, have been circulating since Instagram gossip guru DeuxMoi shared some anonymous tips they've received about the pair.

West has been laying low since it was revealed that Kim Kardashian had filed for divorce earlier this year, but it looks like he might be moving on now.

Several anonymous sources reportedly contacted the Instagram account via DM to say they believe West and the Russian model have been seeing each other.

DeuxMoi was understandably skeptical writing, “After further looking into this, I don't know if 'dating' is the right word, but there is perhaps some interest there."

However, another source later replied once again to say that the pair are, “Def dating.”

Who is Irina Shayk?

Shayk, 35, is a model who has posed for Sports Illustrated, Victoria Secret, and appeared on 38 Vogue covers.

She was born in a small town in Russia called Yemanzhelinsk to a coal miner father and pianist mom.

She moved to Paris at 19 after being spotted by a local modelling scout.

Shayk has been involved with several high profile men.

From 2007-2009, Shayk reportedly dated Linkin Park drummer Rob Bourdon.

She then dated soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo, whom she met on the set of an Armani ad, for over five years before breaking up in 2015.

Later that year, she was first linked to Bradley Cooper. The couple dated until 2019 and share custody of daughter, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, who was born in 2017.

And in 2020, she was believed to be potentially involved with Heidi Klum's ex, art dealer Vito Schnabel.

The model is known to keep her family life private, never sharing images of her daughter or partners so don’t expect her and West to go Instagram official anytime soon.

Are Irina Shayk and Kanye West dating?

With West holed up in his Wyoming ranch since separating from Kardashian and Shayk living in New York, any glimpses of these two might be had to catch.

However, we do have some evidence that shows Shayk and West do know each other, at the very least.

In the world of paparazzi and social media spies, these tip-offs aren’t the most concrete evidence of a budding romance but we can’t rule anything out.

These two have been moving in similar circles for years and if his relationship with Kim Kardashian is anything to go by, West certainly seems to pursue long-time "friends."

Shayk appeared in the music video for Kanye West’s song “Power” in 2010.

Back before Cooper or Kardashian were in the picture, West cast Shayk in his music video for the song “Power.”

The Russian model appears alongside Jessica White and Diandra Forrest in a Greek god-themed shoot.

Ironically, music video shoots have proved to be a successful place for West to meet women.

He cast his ex-fiancee Amber Rose in a video before they began dating and even met Kardashian for the first time while filming a video with their mutual friend, Brandy.

West rapped about Shayk in 2010.

Obviously West liked what he saw on the set of the music video, as he released another single later that same year in which he name-dropped Shayk.

In the lyrics of “Christian Dior Denim Flow,” which was released in October of 2010, West raps “I wanna see Irina Shayk next to Doutzen.”

Of course, it’s not the most flattering of lyrics, as West also names around 18 other beautiful women he’d like to be seen with. So, needless to say, Shayk probably wasn’t in a rush to dump soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo, who she was dating around this time, for the rapper.

Shayk wore a limited edition West design in 2021.

The only thing linking these two on this side of the last decade, apart from the DeuxMoi rumors, is an April 26 sighting of Shayk.

The model stepped out in NYC wearing a t-shirt West designed in collaboration with Balenciaga to honor the late rapper DMX. The shirt raised over $1 million for DMX’s family.

Of course, considering West makes clothes for a living, any of us could be linked to the rapper if we had $200 to drop on a t-shirt.

Alice Kelly is a writer living in Brooklyn, New York. Catch her covering all things social justice, news, and entertainment. Keep up with her Twitter for more.