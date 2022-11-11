Man Uninvited From Childhood Best Friend's Wedding Because Of His Sexuality

A man was left stunned after his best friend uninvited him from her wedding because of his sexuality.

In an emotional TikTok video, Devin Valeno detailed how his wedding invitation was revoked by his best friend and the bride, whom he's known for seven years.

The man claimed his childhood best friend uninvited him because he's gay.

Valeno explained that he'd gotten the invitation in the mail and decided to text his friend to let her know that he was going.

His friend didn't immediately respond to his text, and instead called him a few days later.

"She calls me and I answer right away, and I'm just like, 'Oh my God, I'm so excited!'" Valeno shared, adding that his friend was "dead silent" while he was gushing over her wedding.

Valeno immediately thought the worst had happened, and maybe she had called off the wedding or some other mishap had occurred.

Instead, Valeno was left shocked after his friend asked him if he would "not wear makeup or anything girly" to her wedding because she didn't "want any of her family members to be uncomfortable."

"Not gonna lie, I was a little bit taken aback by this," he told viewers, but ultimately decided to respect her wishes.

After the two hang up, some time goes by, before Valeno gets another call from the bride.

That time around, Valeno's friend told him that she had spoken to her father and decided that "maybe [Valeno] shouldn't show up to the wedding at all."

“'Just having you, you and your boyfriend here, and you guys being gay and all. It would really make my family uncomfortable,'” she told him.

He immediately became upset and told her that the two should just end their friendship altogether.

While fighting back tears, Valeno said that he expected more from his "best friend of almost a decade," and didn't think she'd throw him out of the wedding because he's gay.

"'If you're not going to accept me and my man for who we are, then I just don't think we can be friends anymore,'" Valeno told the bride.

After hearing that, his friend simply replied, "Good. I'm glad I don't want to be around that type of energy anyways."

Valeno was left heartbroken by his friend's decision but admitted that he told the story in hopes his friend would see it.

"I honestly hope she sees this so she can know that not only did she disappoint me, but she's disappointing the entire gay community," Valeno proclaimed.

"It's 2022 and people will still just throw you out like you're not sh-t just because of the fact that you're gay."

Under his video, people took to his comment section to voice their support.

"You are better off without her hunny you deserve better you're such an amazing person," one user wrote.

Another user wrote, "this breaks my heart. I am so sorry to hear this kind of human being entered your world. True supporters are here for you!!"

"I still don't understand how [people] can be homophobic or anything like that. Everybody should be treated the same," a third user chimed in.

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.