Human Remains Dogs Join Search For Brian Laundrie At The Carlton Reserve As FBI Focus Their Hunt

Law enforcement is on the move again around the Carlton Reserve area after a month has passed without any signs of Brian Laundrie.

Laundrie disappeared on September 13th following the nationwide coverage of then-missing, now-dead Gabby Petitio after he returned home from the couple's roadtrip without her.

Authorities were led to believe that he was somewhere in the Carlton Reserve after his parents told officials that he went for a hike — now they’ve returned with some backup.

Cadaver-smelling K9s have been brought in to search for Brian Laundrie.

According to WFLA reporter Allyson Henning, this morning, law enforcement activity started back up for the first time this week in the Carlton Reserve area where she spotted a “Forensics K9” car parked along the Venice side of the park.

Pasco County Sheriff’s Office spoke to WFLA’s Heather Monahan and revealed that the team have “two K9 units assisting North Port PD/Sarasota Sheriff's Office/FBI — one human remains detection (HRD) K9 and one K9 trainer.”

First time this week I’ve seen law enforcement activity at the Carlton Reserve entrance this week as the search for #BrianLaundrie continues. @WFLA pic.twitter.com/ToC3OR6N7Y — Allyson Henning (@WFLAAllyson) October 14, 2021

According to the PCSO website, they have a few K9 units that are trained in human remains detection — Phi, Diesel, and Mac.

The North Port Police Department previously spent weeks in the Carlton Reserve — a place that many experts believed Laundrie couldn’t last longer than a week.

Their search efforts became fruitless, handing over the investigation to the FBI.

Cadaver dogs have already search the Carlton Reserve.

“Sheriff's office said this is not the first time they've been called to assist,” revealed Monahan. As the search continues, it's likely they were brought back to investigate a new area.

"We're one of the only law enforcement agencies in Florida that have HRD K9s in-house,” said the PCSO, “so we're often requested to assist in that aspect across the state."

This new search effort comes off the back of an announcement yesterday from the Teton County coroner’s office that Petito’s death had been caused by strangulation.

Many believe that Laundrie might have something to do with her death since he was the last known person in contact with her.

However, he remains a person of interest in her homicide and currently has a warrant out for his arrest on charges of “Unauthorised Use of Access Devices” for stealing $1,000 from Petito’s bank accounts.

After the coroner’s announcement, the attorney representing the Laundrie family issued a statement over text sharing his condolences.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

2/2

...to Gabby Petito’s demise. At this time Brian is still missing and when he is located we will address the pending fraud charge against him." — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) October 12, 2021

"Gabby Petito’s death at such a young age is a tragedy,” he wrote. “Brian is only considered a person of interest in relation to Gabby Petito’s demise. At this time Brian is still missing and when he is located we will address the pending fraud charge against him."

Laundrie’s parents have mostly remained silent besides Christopher helping the FBI once and their comings and going from their home in North Port, FL.

Sightings of Laundrie have been reported everywhere from up and down the Appalachian Trail to the Bahamas and Mexico, but no substantial evidence has been discovered in terms of his actual whereabouts.

Isaac Serna-Diez is a writer who focuses on entertainment and news, social justice, and politics. Follow him on Twitter here.