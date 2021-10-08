John Walsh Bluntly Theorizes How Gabby Petito Died In Front Of Her Shocked Father

John Walsh, host and creator of the hit TV show America’s Most Wanted, is one of the many TV celebrities who has involved himself in the Gabby Petito case, hunting for the fugitive Brian Laundrie.

During an interview with NewsNation last night, Walsh made a claim about how Petito had been murdered by Laundrie, who remains as a person of interest in her homicide.

John Walsh said that Brian Laundrie beat Gabby Petito to death.

The news program brought four people’s stories together, John Walsh included, to talk about their experiences in losing their children and the media presence that comes with it.

“It’s been kind of a whirlwind with all of the media stuff that’s been going on,” said Joseph Petito, Gabby’s biological father. “We actually just got back to our house in Vero Beach so now the grieving process can really start.”

Gabby was found murdered at Spread Creek Dispersed Camping area following a road trip she took with her boyfriend at the time, Brian Laundrie, who returned home without her and didn’t say a word to anyone — hiring a lawyer immediately.

Walsh is well-known for his “say it like it is” attitude, and has insulted and denounced Laundrie and his family many times during TV appearances.

John Walsh made the claim in front of Joe Petito.

“Brian ‘Dirty Laundry’, and I call the Laundries dirty laundry because they are so dirty,” said Walsh as he was addressing Joe. “I mean he’s just a coward that beat to death a beau- probably beat to death a beautiful young girl.”

After he said that, you can see Joe visibly shaken — closing his eyes in thought. Walsh continues by saying that he needs to stay strong and not lose hope, even if the FBI does.

This wouldn’t be the first time that Walsh has shared this theory. In an interview with CNN, he also claimed that Laundrie beat Gabby to death, calling him a coward again.

“He’s an egomaniacal control freak,” Walsh said. “He’s too much of a coward. He beat to death a 95-pound, wonderful young lady, my heart goes out to that family.”

While it’s still unknown how Gabby was killed, the only thing the public knows is that her death was ruled a homicide, and the last person she was with immediately hired a lawyer and went on the run.

Petito’s family hasn’t come out and made any statements on who they think actually killed her or whether they think Brian did it or not.

Walsh’s words likely weren’t meant to hurt or detract from Petito’s legacy but instead were said to highlight his passion and just how deeply he feels for the family and how much he can relate.

John Walsh lost his 6-year-old son, Adam, in 1981.

On July 7th, 1981, Adam Walsh was abducted from a Sears department store in a mall that was across the street from the Hollywood Police station.

Sixteen days later, law enforcement found his severed head in a drainage canal 120 miles away from his home — the rest of his body never being found.

For nearly thirty years, John had said that serial killer Ottis Toole was behind his son’s murder, only to be brushed off by authorities until finally confirming him to be the killer.

John’s experience with his son is largely the reason for his involvement as a criminal investigator and a victims’ rights advocate — starting several foundations for helping missing children and getting bills signed into law like the Adam Walsh Child Protection and Safety Act.

John understands what it’s like to lose a child, and while he can be very blunt in his words, his intentions are in the right place as he works to find Gabby and bring her family some justice.

