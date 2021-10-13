Photos Taken After Gabby Petito’s Death Allegedly Show Bruising On Brian Laundrie’s Arm

After a Wyoming coroner revealed that Gabby Petito died by strangulation, many are circulating photos of Brian Laundrie taken shortly after her death.

Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue disclosed the information in a press conference on Tuesday but declined to speculate on whether Petito’s boyfriend, Laundrie, was involved.

However, that hasn’t stopped people following the case from making speculations of their own.

Photos of Brian Laundrie appear to show bruising after Gabby Petito had died.

Some have theorized that, in images shared by his sister, Cassie Laundrie, there is bruising on Laundrie’s arms.

Cassie released the images as part of her plea to her brother to come forward. The photos were taken when Cassie joined the family’s camping trip on September 6 — after Laundrie had returned home from Wyoming without Petito.

Many of the images circulating are filtered to highlight the alleged bruises. The original image appears on the right in the above photo.

Gabby Petito likely died less than two weeks before the photos were taken.

The coroner stated that he estimates Petito’s body had been "out in the wilderness" for 3-4 weeks before she was found on September 19 in Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming.

This means that she likely died sometime between when she was allegedly seen in a Wyoming restaurant with Laundrie on August 27 and early September.

The images of Laundrie that allegedly show his bruised arms were taken less than two weeks after Petito was last seen.

Bruises take roughly two weeks to fade depending on their severity.

DNA was taken from Gabby Petito’s body.

The coroner did not comment on whether Petito showed signs of struggle or defensive wounds but did say that DNA samples were collected from her body.

While Blue did not say where these samples were taken from, criminologist and behavioral analyst Casey Jordan points out that investigators will likely use DNA samples to build a case against Petito’s killer.

"Skin under the nails, trying to fight off her attacker, then that is a more damning source of DNA than just a hair or fiber that may have been found on something she was wearing," Jordan said.

Laundrie, who has been missing since he left his home on September 13 during the ongoing investigation into Petito’s disappearance, is not an official suspect in her homicide.

He is the subject of a federal arrest warrant for unauthorized use of Petito’s bank card.

