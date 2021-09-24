Brian Laundrie Lookalike Spotted In Mexico After Federal Arrest Warrant Is Issued In Gabby Petito Investigation

The FBI may have finally issued an arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie, but according to a new potential sighting, Gabby Petito’s boyfriend is no longer in the US.

Images circulating online suggest Laundrie has been spotted in Mexico almost a month after Petito was last seen in the Grand Teton National Park area in Wyoming.

Her death has been ruled a homicide but Laundrie is not an official suspect — instead he is wanted for unauthorized use of her debit card.

Is Brian Laundrie in Mexico?

A picture circulating on social media shows a man who looks somewhat similar to Laundrie sitting at a restaurant in Mérida, Mexico, wearing a white t-shirt and black shorts.

JUST IN: A possible sighting of Brian Laundrie in Mexico as of yesterday. #BrianLaundrie #GabbyPetito pic.twitter.com/McNdf7eyh5 — #JusticeForGabbyPetito (@forGabbyPetito) September 24, 2021

Many claim Brian Laundrie is going to Mexico to avoid charges in Gabby Petito’s death.

Even before the images circulated, many suspected Laundrie may try to flee the country in order to avoid prosecution.

On September 17, Laundrie’s parents reported him missing, claiming he left their North Port, Florida home and headed for a hike on September 14 but never returned.

However, many have called the family’s version of events into question.

This new speculation with the recent #BrianLaundrie sighting in Mexico seems to have the most resemblance of the rest out there right now…might be a stretch but is that a backpack at his feet and could it resemble the one he has? #gabbypetitio pic.twitter.com/gaMNVaSqfc — Maggie Kennedy (@maggiekennedy21) September 24, 2021

We know that Laundrie and his parents allegedly went on a three-day trip shortly after he returned home from Wyoming with Petito.

This may have been the last time anyone — aside from his family — saw Laundrie which would have given him more time to flee before Petito was reported missing.

As there is currently a federal arrest warrant out for Laundrie, even fleeing the state or country does not make him immune from extradition if caught.

The FBI are still looking for Brian Laundrie in the Carlton Reserve.

The FBI have been focusing their search for Laundrie at the Carlton Reserve so it’s possible they are confident that there is something to be discovered there.

The Laundrie family say he left their home on Sept. 14 to go hiking in the reserve in Sarasota.

Here is the arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie. pic.twitter.com/SXAu22iRar — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) September 23, 2021

On the day of his disappearance, a family member reportedly drove the Ford Mustang Laundrie had driven to the hike back home days before reporting him missing.

Law enforcement have not yet shared if there is anything else that suggests Laundrie was ever in the Carlton Reserve.

“There’s a chance Laundrie may have lied to his family about where he was going," says Chris Boyer, the executive director of the National Association for Search and Rescue.

“People that are trying not to get caught for something sometimes use people, right? So he may have told his parents that's where he's going. They may be telling the authorities that in all honesty, but he lied to them."

Brian Laundrie allegedly left home without a phone or wallet.

According to a source close to the Laundrie family, the family were fearful that Laundrie hurt himself after they realized he had left home without his phone or wallet.

However, these items could also likely be used to track his movements which may explain why they were left behind.

According to the warrant for Laundrie’s arrest, he took $1000 out of Petito’s Capital One bank account after she was last seen alive.

There have been many false sightings of Brian Laundrie.

As Petito’s case erupts across social media, there have been several alleged sightings of Laundrie which — so far — appear to be futile.

Police in Baker, Florida confirmed that a Laundrie lookalike spotted on a trail camera was not in fact the missing person of interest.

In Alabama, rumors that Laundrie had been in the area have not yet produced any meaningful leads about his whereabouts.

A dead body found in Tillman’s Corner, Alabama was also confirmed to not be Laundrie.

