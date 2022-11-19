Flight Attendant Responds To Video Of Passenger Shushing A Crying Baby On A Plane

Nothing is worse than a crying baby on a long flight — for the parents of the baby, that is.

Not only do they have to deal with the stress of calming their fussy child, but they also have to worry about the fuss their fellow passengers might make about the noise.

Like parents, flight attendants have little control over the situation.

One flight attendant took to TikTok to share how she deals with passengers who complain about crying babies on flights.

The flight attendant claims that there is nothing more annoying than passengers who complain about crying babies during flights.

In a video that has garnered over 50,000 likes, Kat Kamalani (@katkalamani) responded to a separate video where a passenger shushed a crying baby during a flight.

The unnamed passenger, who was sitting in the aisle across from the screaming infant, is filmed flashing dirty looks and glaring in the baby’s direction.

As the screams grow louder, the passenger shakes her head and shushes the baby.

“I promise you there is nothing that irritates us more as flight attendants when people complain about babies crying,” says Kamalani, who is an ex-flight attendant.

She offers advice for those who often travel on planes on how to eliminate the noise of crying babies.

“Bring noise-canceling headphones,” she recommends. “Or maybe ask the parent if they need help.”

Kamalani also adds what not to do about crying babies on flights.

“Don’t even ask us to be moved to a different seat,” she advises. “Because I promise you, no one else wants that baby to stop crying more than that parent.”

Other TikTok users agreed with Kamalani.

“If you fly without headphones, that’s on you,” one user pointed out.

“It’s not like the parents want their child to cry. It’s extremely stressful for them,” another user wrote.

“I couldn’t pop my ears as a kid and it's so excruciatingly painful. I can’t imagine what their little ears are feeling. I’d cry like that too,” a third user shared.

However, others disagreed and said it was justified for passengers to get upset.

People believed that it was reasonable for passengers to get frustrated over having to deal with crying babies on flights and that their parents were unprepared and could do more to settle their children.

“Parent of three here, I do not want to sit next to a crying baby. I will always ask to move,” one user commented.

“Just don't take do small child for such long travels,” another user suggested.

“Yes and no. The last time I flew the boy 2 rows ahead was screaming at the top of his lungs while mom and dad were just laughing at their movie,” another user shared.

No matter where you stand on the issue, airplanes are public transportation and you must prepare for the fact that there may be a fussy child traveling with you.

Megan Quinn is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news, self, love, and relationships.