Woman's Response To Crying Baby In Restaurant Ruining Her Date Night Sparks Debate

Parents value their alone time, especially after just having a newborn baby.

One such couple decided to go out and celebrate for the first time by themselves after having their child.

Now, the woman has taken to Reddit’s “r/AmItheA–Hole” (AITA) to ask if she’s in the wrong for taking action after a crying baby ruined her night.

The subreddit is used for people to look for advice and vent about their problems. Users then give them a rating to determine who was wrong in their conflict.

The woman asked to move tables after a baby at the table next to her started crying.

The woman writes how she and her husband decided to go out for their first meal together since the birth of their second child.

“A few minutes after we ordered, another couple sat on the table next to us… with a small baby in a stroller. At first, it was fine but, after a few minutes, the baby started crying. They tried to comfort it, but every time it seemed they had managed to make it sleep, it woke up crying again.”

By then, the two had already ordered their food so they quietly asked if they could move tables, to which their waiter complied.

Shortly after they asked, the woman tells about how another couple asked to move due to the baby’s noise.

“The couple with the baby overheard what we said to the waiter and especially the mom got upset and called me an [a–hole]. She went on and on saying that I probably don’t have kids (mm.. I have 2), and that babies are also people and we should just accept that babies can be loud and cry and there’s nothing she could do about it,” she writes.

She goes on to say how she didn’t want to start anything with the mom but got upset at her attitude, so she told the mother “that she could actually do something about the crying. She could take her baby home so it can properly sleep and then let everyone else there enjoy their meals.”

After the couple moved, she writes how the woman continued to make rude comments but she simply ignored her.

The next day when recounting the story to her sister, her sister said she was in the wrong and told her she should have never asked to move.

Most Reddit users agree the woman was right in her actions.

While we should give mothers some grace, there’s also a time and place for children to be out with their parents.

That seems to be the general consensus among commenters who debated how parents of babies can best handle their crying newborn in public.

“NTA. You have kids and got a babysitter. In what universe do you want to go to a fancy restaurant ANY time and listen to somebody else's crying baby at the next table? No way,” one user wrote.

In response, another user pointed out how the restaurant definitely plays a part in the story.

“It's the fancy restaurant part that got me. It's one thing at an Applebee's level place, but when at a nicer place there is an expectation to have a certain atmosphere, and that doesn't include crying babies.”

Others noted that, even though many parents want to train their kids to behave in public, your child's crying might be a sign to leave.

"The baby isn't enjoying themselves at that point any more than the parents or the other patrons. Maybe they are too warm, there are too many strange noises, sharp smells - doesn't really matter, why put the baby and yourselves through unnecessary stress?"

