Scott Disick And Amelia Hamlin Are Dropping Breakup Clues — And Lisa Rinna Is Not Holding Back

Rumors that Scott Disick and Amelia Gray Hamlin have broken up are beginning to swirl after DM-gate rocked their relationship.

All eyes are on Disick and Hamlin’s relationship in the aftermath of DMs leaked by Younes Bendjima that appear to show Disick attempting to trash his ex, Kourtney Kardashian.

The bizarre exchange has left many wondering why Disick is so preoccupied with his ex’s relationship with Travis Barker when he has a girlfriend.

And it appears his girlfriend is wondering the exact same thing!

Did Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin break up?

Disick and Hamlin have been dating since October 2020 but, judging by her cryptic Instagram posts, the pair appear to have ended their relationship.

A source claimed Hamlin officially ended things with Disick which explains her and her mother's shady posts!

Amelia Hamlin has been hinting at a breakup with Scott Disick.

The 20-year-old model took to her Instagram story shortly after Bendjima exposed DMs from Disick.

Hamlin posted a photo of someone wearing a shirt that read, “Don’t you have a girlfriend?”

Amelia Hamlin reminds Scott Disick he has a girlfriend after DM leak pic.twitter.com/UnJCRbloOo — World Latin Honey (@WorldLatinHoney) September 6, 2021

The subtle comment may have been directed at Disick as he clearly didn’t have his girlfriend on his mind when he was complaining about Kardashian’s PDA with Barker.

Hamlin later reposted another Instagram about knowing your worth.

“Never settle for less,” it read, “Especially not with your heart.”

Lisa Rinna dropped a hint that Scott and Amelia broke up.

Hamlin’s mother, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna, also joined in on the Instagram shade.

Rinna has previously expressed her dislike of her young daughter’s relationship with Disick after their 18-year age gap made headlines.

In an episode of RHOBH, Rinna stated that she and her husband, Harry Hamlin, would be happy if their daughter Delilah married her current boyfriend but had something else to say about Amelia's relationship.

"I can’t say the same for Amelia at this point," Rinna said. "No. Like, why can’t it be Harry Styles? Why the f—ck is it Scott Disick?”

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Then, as breakup rumors began to swirl, the reality TV star shared a photo of Harry Styles to her Instagram with no caption.

Sources say Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin are on a break.

A source told E! News that the couple are “spending time apart” after the leaked DMs went viral.

"They needed a break from one another, that was clear," the insider claimed. "They are in different places and trying to figure out if it's time to move on and if they are really done."

Disick and Hamlin went Instagram public with their relationship in February 2021 after months of speculation that they were dating.

The pair appear to have begun dating shortly after Disick ended his relationship with Sofia Richie in August 2020.

However, fans of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” will know that even in spite of his relationship with Richie, Disick often insinuates that he would like to rekindle his romance with Kardashian.

Looks like his feelings for the mother of his three children may be the cause of another breakup for Disick.

Alice Kelly is a senior news and entertainment editor for YourTango. Based out of Brooklyn, New York, her work covers all things social justice, pop culture, and human interest. Keep up with her Twitter for more.