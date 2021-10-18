Why Fans Think Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Secretly Got Engaged Months Ago

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have gotten engaged!

The Blink-182 drummer popped the question to the KUWTK star on Sunday at a beachside hotel in Montecito, California.

Barker planned an elaborate floral arrangement in the sand before getting down on one knee.

Kardashian confirmed the engagement on her Instagram, posting a picture of her and Barker embracing in the middle of the flowers and candles with the caption, “forever @travisbarker.”

Kim Kardashian also shared a slo-mo video of Kourtney and Travis making out, before zooming in on the eldest sisters’ engagement ring, captioning the video, “KRAVIS FOREVER.”

Though, there are now speculations that Kourtney and Travis may have already gotten engaged.

Did Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker get engaged in Las Vegas?

During a Vegas Trip in July 2021, fans began to suspect that Barker had asked Kardashian to marry him.

Prior to the couple’s trip to Vegas, Kardashian was photographed wearing Bridal Minnie Mouse ears while on a trip to Disneyland with Barker and his two children, Alabama and Landon, whom he shares with former wife Shanna Moakler, as well as Kardashian’s two sons, Mason and Reign, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.

Kardashian’s hair stylist reshared a photo of the duo from Vegas that seemed to cause speculation on if Barker and Kardashian had indeed gotten married — or were planning to.

"NOW I understand why ppl tie the knot in Vegas. There’s nothing like love AND a good time,” he wrote in the caption.

Barker’s daughter, Alabama, also posted a message “congratulating” the couple on her Instagram story, adding that she was “so happy” for them.

Khloe Kardashian had also sent a huge bouquet of flowers to her sister, with a note that read: “Thank you Queen for being practically perfect in every way.”

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's proposal was likely filmed for a new Hulu show.

Much of the speculation stems from the fact that Barker may have proposed again for the Kardashian’s new show with Hulu.

There seemed to be cameras surrounding the two while they were on the beach. During a celebration dinner after the proposal, it seemed as if it was being filmed for the upcoming reality show.

In attendance at the dinner were Barker’s children, where both teenagers filmed snippets of the celebratory occasion on their stories with cameras being seen in the background.

Fans online have theorized that the couple staged a second proposal in order to film it for their TV show.

The couple originally started off as friends, and were spotted out together on numerous occasions, including a dinner outing and later attending an evening church service in 2018.

Their relationship was confirmed in January 2021, and the two made their romance Instagram-official in February after Valentine’s Day, when Kourtney shared a photo of the two holding hands.

In early April, Barker even got Kardashian’s name tattooed on his chest, seemingly confirming that the couple were meant to last.

Hopefully Barker and Kardashian’s engagement will be featured on the family’s new Hulu show, which was announced a month after the confirmation that the long-running ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ was coming to its end.

Not much is known about the new show, but with the confirmation that there were cameras surrounding Barker and Kardashian, it seems we can count on the two most likely talking about their relationship once the new Hulu series airs.

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Follow her on Instagram.