11 Disturbing Pins Saved To Brian Laundrie's Pinterest Boards Before Gabby Petito Died

Ever since Gabby Petito disappeared and was tragically discovered dead in a remote part of Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, internet sleuths have been hot on the trail of Brian Laundrie, her (possibly former) fiancé and the last person known who to have seen her alive.
Laundrie himself has been missing for over a week now, and while Gabby's death has been ruled a suicide, he has yet to be upgraded from person of interest to suspect in her murder.
Regardless, those avidly hoping to help crack the case of where Brian Laundrie is have been scouring his social media accounts, including Instagram, and perhaps even more bizarrely, Pinterest.
Laundrie may not seem, from the little the public has seen of him, like your typical Pinterest lover, but he had saved over 1600 pins on at least 20 boards, several of which he shared with Gabby Petito.
With names like "Bleak," "Things To Burn Off," "My Girl," and "Heat Transfer," many are wondering if the images Laundrie chose to pin might offer some clues into his state of mind around the time of Gabby's death.
Here's a look at just 11 of the many disturbing images pinned on Brian Laundrie's Pinterest boards.
The Opposite Of Lost
This quote seems to foreshadow Brian Laundrie's mysterious and sudden disappearance in the midst of a nationwide search for his then-missing fiancée, Gabby Petito, 22.
Titled "The Opposite of Lost," the post, saved by Laundrie, 23, to a board he titled "My Heart," features an image of a lion and reads:
"Don't try to find me. I have finally escaped 'my master's' wicked clutches. To others I say: join me. Bite the hand that feeds you. Vive la liberté — Pierre"
The quote must have been a meaningful one to Laundrie, as he posted it not once, but twice in the same board.
You're An Idiot, Mystery Solved
While the FBI and local enforcement have been focusing the majority of their search efforts to find Laundrie in the Carlton Reserve National Park near his parents North Port, FL home, many believe the experienced hiker has been out of the area for a more than a week now, if he ever returned to Florida at all.
Given that Laundrie's family claims to have last seen him on Tuesday, September 14 but didn't report him missing until three or four days later, this pin of Shaggy from Scooby Doo saying "You're an idiot. Mystery solved," on the same "My Heart" board seems difficult not to see as a slap in the face of all those trying to locate him.
Don't Go, Stay Here
Yet another concerning pin in Brian Laundrie's "My Heart" board is a dark image of a couple standing apart but handcuffed together, with the words, "Dont go. Stay here."
While imagery like this is certainly popular among many people in romantic relationships, given the glimpse we saw into the seemingly toxic and likely abusive relationship between Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie via body cam footage and 911 call audio from a dispute potentially considered a domestic violence incident between the couple in Moab, Utah, on August 12, many feel this could be symbolic of something far more sinister on Laundrie's part.
Masked Couple With Guns
Just as many modern couples find handcuffs exciting, there are a fair number who like to think of themselves as a modern-day Bonnie and Clyde.
But ... when you consider the rumors that Laundrie may have owned a gun, a screenshot circulating on social media of Gabby Petito posing with what appears to be a gun in since-deleted video on the couple's TikTok account, and speculation that Laundrie may have shot Petito dead, this particular fantasy might feel too close to reality for some.
"It's only after we've lost everything that we're free to do anything."
Again found on Brian Laundrie's "My Heart" board, this quote — "It's only after we've lost everything that we're free to do anything" — certainly seems to fit a couple who shared on their social media accounts that they had given up the majority of their material possessions to live a scaled down, eco-friendly "van life."
If it's true that Laundrie kept a storage locker, however, those who feel suspicious of him have yet another understandable reason to question his authenticity and may attribute this quote to an urge on his part to rid himself of Petito so he could be "free."
The Grim Reaper (aka Grim) Reading The News
This image from the Cartoon Network's 2003 animated show "The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy" is also pinned on Brian Laundrie's "My Heart" board.
The pin shows the character named Grim — so-called because he is the Grim Reaper (the personification of death) — casually sipping coffee while reading the news.
If Brian Laundrie did kill Gabby Petito, this particular save could easily be viewed as particularly disturbing to find among his pins.
Vintage Valentines
Sure, vintage Valentine's Day card are adorable and classic.
But when a man who's girlfriend/fiancée has been found dead from homicide, Valentines that say things like "You bring out the beast in me" and "I'll love you forever" (from a mummy) are hard not to find chilling.
"I just want someone to take me out..."
This meme saved by Laundrie to his "My Heart" board features the characters Cardan and Jude from "The Folk Of Air" fantasy series by Holly Black.
Cardan says to Jude: "I just want someone to take me out."
"Like on a date or with a sniper gun?" Jude asks, to which Cardan replies, "Surprise me."
It should go without saying at this point that Laundrie's dark humor feels a far cry from funny knowing he the little we know now about Gabby Petito's fate.
"Oh Baby" Board Shared With Gabby Petito, Brian Laundrie's Mom, Roberta, and Sister, Cassie
Nestled among Brian Laundrie's many boards is one he shared with Gabby Petito, his mom, Roberta Laundrie, and his sister, Cassie Laundrie.
Named "Oh Baby," the board has raised several eyebrows as rumors have circulated that Gabby may have been pregnant.
Gabby's final Instagram post was shared on August 25. It shows her holding a small pumpkin and is captioned simply (and oddly for the date), "Happy Halloween."
Many are speculating this post was meant as a pregnancy announcement, and the existence of a shared Pinterest board dedicated to all things baby has added plenty of fuel to the fire behind that particular theory.
Divine Influence
Back to Laundrie's "My Heart" board, one of the most disturbing pins he saved has to be this image of what appears to be a large cat laying a much smaller cat to rest in the woods.
The exact location where Gabby's remains were found, as well as details such as whether she was buried or left exposed to the elements, are still unknown to the public at this time, but one likely can't help but look at this image and the caption that states "this picture is literally divine influence" without images of Brian Laundrie (possibly) laying Gabby to rest in the woods coming to mind.
"Well, it's time for me to die."
Brian Laundrie's Pinterest boards are so full of disturbing images that this list could go on almost indefinitely, but this pin just may (arguably) top them all.
The meme depicts 1960s superhero Space Ghost saying, "Well, it's time for me to die."
As Laundrie's whereabouts remain unknown, speculation that he may have died by suicide continues to spread, and some may view this pin as indication that Laundrie had entertained suicidal thoughts for quite some time.
