Clues That Gabby Petito Was Pregnant Circulate After A Possible Sonogram Photo Is Spotted In YouTube Video

Across social media, the case of Gabby Petito is being debated and investigated as followers develop theories about what may have happened to the 22-year-old.

Evidence found online has already been crucial in finding her body and tracking the possible whereabouts of her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, 23.

But one theory that seems to be gaining traction online is that Petito was pregnant prior to her disappearance.

Was Gabby Petito pregnant before she went missing?

Information from Petito’s Pinterest account, her odd final texts to her family and a possible sighting of a sonogram photo have led some to believe she and Laundrie were expecting a baby.

Petito was reported missing on September 11 by her family who had not heard from her since late August. Laundrie had returned to his Florida home without Petito on September 1.

Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie shared a baby-themed Pinterest board.

The board is titled “Oh Baby” and is a subsection of a larger board called “Life Goals.”

Laundrie also has access to the board alongside his mother, Roberta Laundrie, and another user who may be Petito’s mom.

My theory is #GabbyPetito was pregnant with #BrianLaundrie’s child. That he murdered her because of it, I am basing this off of her Pinterest. #justiceforgabbypetito pic.twitter.com/P05nJ2EIyf — Jessie-Lynne (@JessieLynne) September 20, 2021

The board features images of mothers and toddlers, baby clothes, and pregnancy photos.

The board may have been an expression of Petito’s desire to become a mother which makes her life being cut short all the more tragic.

People think there may have been a sonogram near Laundrie and Petito’s van.

In footage from a YouTube vlog that is believed to have helped police locate Petito’s body, the van that Laundrie and Petito were traveling in is seen parked in Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming.

Credit: YouTube / Red White & Buthane

A couple of yards away from the van there appears to be some discarded items lying on a log which some have speculated could be a series of sonogram images.

Gabby posted a photo of ‘Lullaby’ by Chuck Palahniuk.

Prior to her death, Petito posted a photo holding the book, though it’s unclear if she or Laundrie were reading it.

Gabby Petito showing a book on her IG account.

Was Gabby Pregnant? Is this why she was so emotional? pic.twitter.com/VixCmUKvYg — #WeWantTheRealTruth (@WeWantTheRealTr) September 21, 2021

‘Lullaby’ is about a man who unintentionally kills his wife and infant child by singing them a lullaby. He then goes on a cross-country roadtrip with other characters who are attempting to take advantage of the song's killing powers.

Gabby Petito’s final text about ‘Stan’ may have been a code word.

A search warrant has reveal an odd final text that caused her parents to be concerned for her safety.

“Can you help Stan, I just keep getting his voicemails and missed calls,” the Aug. 27 text message reads.

Stan is the name of Petito’s grandfather. However, this still bewildered her family.

Petito’s mother, Nichole Schmidt, called it an “odd text” because Petito had never called him Stan and “was concerned that something was wrong with her daughter,” the warrant states.

Online, some have speculated that Petito was trying to communicate that she was in danger without Laundrie noticing.

“Stan” is the name of an Eminem song about a man who shuts out his pregnant girlfriend and obsessively tries to contact his idol for advice.

@ChrisCuomo There's a reason why Gabby Petito used "Stan". Stan is a code. It's also the name of a song by Eminem in which a woman is pregnant, and the baby daddy shuts her out and is obsessed with contacting others. Not every guy wants his parents to know if his GF is pregnant. — "I drink and I know things" (@TikiRose) September 21, 2021

The results of the autopsy being carried out on the body believed to be Petito are expected to be determined on Tuesday.

This will likely give clarity on the speculation around her possible pregnancy.

