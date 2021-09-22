Why People Think Brian Laundrie Never Actually Came Home To Florida After Gabby Petito’s Death

As the search for hunt for Brian Laundrie continues — many are trying to trace his steps after the disappearance and death Gabby Petito.

It has been reported that Laudrie returned to North Port, Florida without Petito on Sept. 1, ten days before she was reported missing by her family.

Since then, Laundrie has not spoken to police and vanished after becoming a person of interest in the case.

His family say he disappeared on Sept. 14 but some are wondering if this has all been a plot to buy Laundrie more time to flee.

Did Brian Laundrie ever really return to North Port, Florida?

Many are debating whether Laundrie was in Florida and for how long.

Current host of “In Pursuit”, criminal investigator and victim’s rights advocate John Walsh questioned the information provided by Laundrie's parents that he was last seen heading to the Carlton Reserve.

John Walsh believes Brian Laundrie never went to the Carlton Reserve.

“The fact that the FBI went back today,” Berman asks, “after they said yesterday they exhausted the search area there, what does that tell you?”

"I'm of a different persuasion and a different philosophy on going back to the swamp. I think he was never there," says Walsh.

Former host of “America’s Most Wanted,” John Walsh, shares his theory of the Gabby Petito case, as the coroner rules her death a homicide in preliminary findings and the FBI seeks help from the the public in the search for her missing fiance. pic.twitter.com/Uv8lhfiZXP — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) September 22, 2021

“My philosophy is,” continues Walsh, “he never went to the swamp. His parents and the lawyer on the phone bought him four days to get out in front of this.”

Some believe Brian Laundrie was never in his family's home after Gabby Petito's death.

Walsh echoed a theory circulating online that Laundrie's attorney and family have been lying about him being at home since her disappearance.

“I’ve been asking all kinds of reporters,” he said, “Has anybody seen any confirmation that he was in that house?”

We know that Petito and Laundrie's van was found at the North Port home that the couple lived in with Laundrie's parents — so Laundrie presumably had to drive it there from Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming.

However, Walsh still questions the veracity of the timeline Laundrie's family have provided.

“Great amount of time to prepare for an escape,” he said. “Could've scraped the van. I'm surprised the FBI finds anything in that van or anything in the house. So 10 days he's there, did anybody see him? Did any neighbors ever actually see Brian?"

Brian Laundrie's neighbor allegedly saw him at his home.

The theory may be debunked by a witness account from Laundrie's neighbor.

Charlene Guthrie lives across the street from the Laundrie home in North Port, FL and claims to have seen him after he got home on the first.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

In an interview with Fox New Digital, she reacted to the news of Petito’s homicide ruling, saying it looks "really, really bad for him."

"He mowed the lawn. Him and his mother went for a bicycle ride around the block," Guthrie said. "I mean, everything was just normal life once he came back. And I just can’t get over the fact that they — it seemed like nothing bothered him. How can you do that?"

“I’m really upset now because … [the Laundries] should have absolutely come forward now," she added. "I mean, I just … can't believe they didn’t do something.

“I’m really angry now that they … let this go. And that everything was so natural and they remained so normal through the whole thing, you know, while they were here, till he went on the run."

This could still mean that Laundrie left the home prior to Sept 14 and had time to flee.

All of Florida seems to be on the hunt for Brian, and even some parts of Alabama as many think he’s trying to flee west and out of the country to Mexico.

Sightings, tips, reports, dozens and dozens of police calls are being made to try and pinpoint his location, with little to no success as the search enters its fourth day.

Isaac Serna-Diez is a writer who focuses on entertainment and news, social justice and politics.