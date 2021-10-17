Ione Skye Opens Up About Dating 'Red Hot Chili Peppers' Frontman Anthony Kiedis When She Was 14 & He Was 24

Anthony Kiedis' bizarre relationship with Ione Skye is back in the spotlight after Skye took to TikTok to respond to the "Celebrity Memoir Book Club" podcast.

The podcast explored Kiedis' memoir, "Scar Tissue," in a recent episode and the Red Hot Chili Peppers frontman's ex-girlfriend took the time to clarify her thoughts on the relationship decades later.

Anthony Kiedis and Ione Skye dated in the 1980s.

Ione Skye and Anthony Kiedis had a strange relationship as she was very young when he met her. The podcast explained that the two apparently met just before Skye's 16th birthday and Kiedis was 24-years-old.

Though, in Skye's response to the podcast, she said was actually 16 going on 17 when she first met him.

Ione Skye now disapproves of the age gap between her and Kiedis.

Skye clarified didn't approve of the age gap now but at the time even her brother and mother, who she was living with at the time was very disapproving and tried to talk her out of it multiple times.

Skye was an actress in popular films like "Say Anything," "The Rivers Edge," and recently in the new 2021 series "La Brea," and her father is the legendary Scottish folk-music singer Donovan.

Ione Skye moved in with Anthony Kiedis when she was still a teen.

According to Kiedis' memoir, Skye supposedly moved into his new house after returning from a tour, but Skye's mother, Enid Karl was refusing to let her daughter live with him.

At the time, he was a heavy user of heroin and coke and had used half-eaten watermelons as candle holders in his house with no furniture. He apparently comes up to Karl with no shirt, arms bleeding after injecting heroin, and begs her to let Skye live with him and she said yes.

In the podcast, hosts Claire Parker and Ashley Hamilton read that Skye said "he would smoke dope and then we would cuddle up in bed and read books."

Kiedis wrote that seemed as if she had "daddy issues" as her father was always out of the picture. For his part, Kiedis was a heavy drug user who was on the cusp of fame.

Ione Skye was the one who told Kiedis that Hillil Slovak died.

The memoir recounts the band's drummer and his dangerous drug habit, which led to his death.

Slovak had left a 1988 European tour before it ended because he was in a very bad state, and when Kiedis got back, Skye was the one who had to tell Kiedis that Slovak had died of an overdose.

Not surprisingly their relationship ended, however, Kiedis's pattern of seeing a girl and making her his girlfriend "no matter how turbulent or toxic the relationship is" continued as the podcast stated.

Anthony Kiedis had a pattern of dysfunctional romantic relationships.

Kiedis said in the book, "as exciting and temporarily fulfilling as the constant influx of interesting and beautiful girls can be, at the end of the day, that shit is lonely and you're left with nothing."

Kiedis knows this is true because unfortunately, he ended up being more similar to his dad than he might have wanted to.

Kiedis's father, Blackie Dammett, was a heavy drug user and dealer. The first day Kiedis moved into his dad's house in California, at age 11, he was introduced to drugs by getting high with his father — hence why he had a struggle with addiction in his young-adult life.

Also similar to his father, he developed a pattern like his father dating very young girls. When Kiedis moved into his father's house, his father was in his mid-thirties dating an 18-year-old girl.

It's sad because Kiedis really looked up to his father and his father sort of used him as a sidekick, he allegedly let his son have sex with his 18-year-old girlfriend when he was 11 and his father watched.

Kiedis, even if he didn't know it at the time, clearly had a traumatic experience with sex and drugs growing up which makes sense why he might have repeated some of the same patterns his father would do such as using drugs and dating underage girls.

Kiedis claimed his first sexual encounter was with Cher.

Kiedis's first alleged sexual encounter was actually Cher — a close of his father. Cher offered to babysit him and let Kiedis spend the night in her bed with her.

According to the memoir, Cher thought Kiedis had fallen asleep and she allegedly then took off her clothes in front of him and got into her nightgown and slept next to him.

Even before Skye, Kiedis had dated and slept with underage girls. In his memoir, he admits to meeting a girl on the RHCP tour around the U.S. when he was 23-years-old and she was 14-years-old.

The two had sexual intercourse after they met after a show and the next day she tagged along to the Baton Rouge show.

After that show, she confessed that she was a 14-year-old Catholic school girl and the daughter of the chief of police in Lousiana and that and that they are looking for her.

His response to that in his memoir was, "I wasn’t incredibly scared, because, in my somewhat deluded mind, I knew that if she told the chief of police she was in love with me, he wasn’t going to have me taken out to a field and shot, but I did want to get her the hell back home right away. So we had sex one more time.”

She wasn't the only underage or young woman he dated as he consistently throughout his life developed a pattern, much like his father, of dating younger women.

He dated then 20-year-old Sophia Coppola when he was 29, 24-year-old Spice Girl Melanie Chisholm when he was 35, 19-year-old model Jessica Stam when he was 42, 22-year-old Australian super-model Heather Christie when he was 44 (who is the mother to his only child Everly Bear Kiedis) and more.

Since dating Christie, he's continued dating young models within the past 10 years, including then 18-year-old Helena Vestergaard in 2012, and after her, he dated then 22-year-old model Wanessa Milhomem in 2017.

