25 Wildest Things Machine Gun Kelly And Megan Fox Have Said About Their 'Darkest Fairytale' Relationship

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have quickly become the internet’s favorite couple — though that stance definitely depends on who you’re talking to.

In an interview with GQ magazine, the couple revealed that they really met for the first time in 2020 on the set of the action film ‘Midnight In The Switchgrass.’

Though, their very first meeting happened at a GQ party in Los Angeles a few years prior, the couple mentioned how they didn’t see each other until 2020.

Since their whirlwind romance began, the couple has had some memorable moments in the press, with Fox describing their relationship as the “darkest fairytale,” with some ups and downs.

Of course, many of those moments include iconic quotes given by both Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly regarding their highly publicized relationship.

25 Best Machine Gun Kelly And Megan Fox quotes about their relationship.

1. “I just remember this tall, blond, ghostly creature and I looked up and I was like, ‘You smell like weed.’ He looked down at me and he was like, ‘I am weed.’ Then, I swear to God, he disappeared like a ninja in a smoke bomb.” — Megan Fox

2. “Even our first kiss, she wouldn’t kiss me. We just put our lips right in front of each other and breathed each other’s breath and then she just left.” — MGK

3. “I think we weren’t allowed to see each other yet. We weren’t supposed to run into each other that night, so our souls, our spirit guides, were luring us away from each other, because you literally had no face, like that thing from Spirited Away. It is hard to see his face in general, but really he had no face that night. Thank God, what torture had I known you were there and I couldn’t get to you. It was better that I didn’t know.” — Megan Fox

4. “[I was] definitely open [to] love, but I did not anticipate walking right into my soulmate like that. It was [as if] all the obstacles that had kept us apart all those years [had been removed] and we were able to finally intersect.” — Megan Fox

5. “It’s, like, because you’ve been around the world and experienced so much sh**, you think you know everything. And then you are in the arms of your destiny and realise ‘I don’t know sh** yet.’” — MGK

6. “That’s something that, meeting him, it’s like meeting your own soul’s reflection. I recognise so much of myself in him, and vice versa, and that locked-up part of me that I had put away.” — Megan Fox

7. “It’s almost like she reconnected a wire in my brain. Creativity won’t stop coming out.” — MGK

8. “I’d always felt like there was that thing missing, that I’d given up on, that you’re always seeking. But then you meet the person that completes that for you.” — Megan Fox

9. “It’s ecstasy and agony for sure... I don’t want people to think anything’s perfect with us. I didn’t say it was the darkest fairy tale for no reason.” – MGK

10. “‘I'm calling you girlfriend, what the f---' life imitated art on that one.” — MGK

“i’m calling you girlfriend, what the fuck”



life imitated art on that one. — blonde don (@machinegunkelly) June 15, 2020

11. "She would have to get out of her car. There were like, five steps between the car and the trailer. And I would just sit there and hope." — MGK

12. “I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame. Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time.” - Megan Fox

13. “It's no secret. I think feet are beautiful. And I think Megan has the most beautiful feet that exist.” – MGK

14. “Waited for eternity to find you again…” — MGK

15. “Achingly Beautiful Boy… My heart is yours." — Megan Fox

16. “My beautiful girlfriend. For lip-syncing and making it look way better than when I do it. And taking a chance on me.” — MGK

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

17. “I didn't know what [love] was until me and her made eye contact. That's when I was like, ‘Whoa.’” — MGK

18. “Tickets To My Downfall is essentially my diary, because I did fall in love during the making of this record, and I did become a better person. It's interesting.” — MGK

19. “Loving him is like being in love with a tsunami or a forest fire. The intensity of merging with him is just overwhelming, and the threat it poses is so powerful but so beautiful that you have no choice to surrender with reverence and with gratitude.” — Megan Fox

20. “Finding someone that can take you out of the fast lane and make sure that you're safe, because at any minute you can crash — I love that it can evolve into that.” — MGK

21. “There's never an attempt to control him on my end. It's more that he looks to me to avoid his own self-destructive tendencies. And that's where I'm useful because on his own and left to his own devices I don't know how much interest he has in caring for himself.” — Megan Fox

22. “The relationship allows me to leave the spaceship and give myself to the cosmos. I have a partner who has the rope and can yank me back to the space station. But I don't want to look at the rope. And I don't want to feel the rope. I want to be like, 'I'm leaving the space shuttle and I'm going to f---ing go to Mars.’” — MGK

23. “Slept next to a shotgun til she came into my life.” — MGK

24. “I wear your blood around my neck.” — MGK

25. “The first time I looked into his eyes, I was like ... ‘I know you. I have known you so many times, in so many different forms, in so many different lives.’” — Megan Fox

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Follow her on Instagram.